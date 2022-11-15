Read full article on original website
Cheryl L Long obituary 1949~2022
Mrs. Cheryl L Long of Welsh Run, Pennsylvania died Friday, October 21, 2022 at her home on Cool Hollow Road. She was the wife of James H. Long for 51 years. Cheryl was born June 16, 1949 in Spring grove, PA. She was the daughter of the late Lester and Ruth (Miller) Ferrence.
Keith Allen Funt obituary 1958~2022
We are sad to announce the passing of Keith Allen Funt of Gardeners, PA. He died at his home on October 14, 2022 at the age of 63. He was born in Gettysburg on December 15, 1958 to Dorothy and Sterling Funt, who predeceased him. He grew up on a...
Elmer L “Eggie” Cornwell 1949~2022
Elmer L “Eggie” Cornwell, Jr., 73, Fairfield PA passed away at the Gettysburg Hospital on Thursday, October 27, 2022. He was born April 29, 1949 in Baltimore, MD the son of the late Elmer L. Cornwell, Sr. and Hattie Mae Haines. Eggie is survived by his wife, Marie Deavers Cornwell.
