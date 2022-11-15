Read full article on original website
New 18,000-square-foot food pantry opens in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. — Fish of Galesburg is teaming up with River Bend Food Bank to open their newest food pantry, located on the corner of Main and Henderson streets in the same building where Rheinschmidt's Carpet Center once stood. "Our current location would probably fit in just the shopping...
Beloved QC mustard maker honored by Illinois
Boetje’s Mustard has been a Quad Cities institution since 1889 and now, the award-winning company has another feather to add to its cap – the only local business named to the 2022 Illinois Makers class. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO)...
30 of Illinois’ Hospitals Received an A Grade, did yours?
The yearly ratings for hospitals across the country from the popular site LeapFrog have just debuted. Great news for Illinois, 30 of the hospitals in the Land of Lincoln received an A Grade, did your local hospital make the A Grade?. LeapFrog has released its latest Hospital Safety Grades and...
A time of remembrance
MENDOTA – Spencer Kain, a student at Mendota High School, gives the address during the Veterans Day program on Nov. 11 at Veterans Park in Mendota. Despite cold and windy conditions, a large crowd assembled in the park for this special occasion. The purpose of the program is to honor and remember all Veterans, both alive and deceased, for their commitment and contribution to our present way of life, and the benefits of liberty and freedom on both domestic and foreign soil. The presentation of colors was performed by the Mendota VFW Post 4079 Veterans Memorial Squad and Mendota American Legion Post 540.
Galesburg Branch and FISH Pantry Has Grand Opening
On Tuesday, an open house and ribbon cutting was held for the River Bend Food Bank, Galesburg Branch, and FISH of Galesburg food pantry. Joshua Gibb is the President and CEO of the Galesburg Community Foundation. "So the food bank that's based out of the Quad Cities, supplies food to...
Lind making progress, says FOP president
East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind continues to make progress in his recovery at OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria after a devastating attack while on patrol on October 24. He recently underwent surgery to reinstall a section of bone flap that was initially removed to allow for brain swelling. “They got it placed back […]
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
Snowfall Reports: November 15th, 2022
4.0″ – Galesburg. 0.9″ – Bloomington (CIRA) For the most part the forecast panned out as expected. The one area that exceeded expectations was in northern Fulton and southern Knox Counties where 3-4 inches were observed. During my Monday night Facebook Live, I mentioned that there may be a localized band of heavier snow south of I-74, but I thought this would end up a little further south. This resulted in amounts south of a Canton to Bloomington line being a little less than expected.
3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois or you wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of three amazing restaurants that you should absolutely visit if your haven't already because all of them are highly praised by local people.
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
Have ewe seen this sheep? Illinois boy’s 1st 4-H project stolen
An Illinois family flocked to their sheep pen on Tuesday only to find it wide open and one sheep missing.
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Restaurants Just Closed Part of Their Business for a Year
Don't worry, the curds aren't going anywhere... but there is one major change happening at one of your favorite restaurants in downtown Rockford. I've said it before and I'll say it again, Rockford and the surrounding towns are full of delicious food!. It really is a huge difference than some...
A website says a College in Illinois is Not Worth Attending
It is time for high school juniors and seniors to figure out which schools they want to go to further their educations after high school. And with the rising cost of college education, you want to be really sure you're getting your money's worth, so you might want to avoid this one school in Illinois according to a financial website.
Little 10 chooses volleyball all-conference team members
EARLVILLE – The Little Ten Conference volleyball coaches have selected players to the all-conference team for the 2022 season. Newark—Conference Co-Champs, Conference Tournament champs, IHSA Class 1A Regional Champs: **Lauren Ulrich (Jr…S/OH)--399 assists, 194 kills, 209 digs, 91% serving w/ 59 aces; Repeat Unanimous Selection; **Taylor Kruser (Sr…L)--407 digs, 92% serving w/ 27 aces; Repeat Selection; **Kiara Wesseh (Jr…OH)--256 kills, 29 blocks, 298 digs, 93% serving w/ 33 aces; Aubrey Benesh (Sr…DS)--212 digs, 90% serving w/ 36 aces.
Southern IL Wants Out – Is it Possible?
John discusses the movement in Southern Illinois to split away from the Northern part of the state (which includes Chicago.) The “New Illinois” movement would like to “create a new state” rather than “secede.” There are many obstacles in the Constitution and National Law. John discusses the article from the Center Square on the ins and outs of the movement.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four beautiful places in Illinois that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
Amtrak cancels some Illinois train routes through mid-January
CHICAGO, Ill. – Amtrak is cancelling two Illinois routes — one from Chicago and one to Chicago — through the middle of January. The passenger rail service blames staffing shortages for the cancellations of trains 380 and 381 until January 16th. Those trains travel between Chicago and...
Sgt. Lind transferred from hospital to rehab facility
Early on Wednesday, Nov. 16, East Moline Sgt. William Lind was discharged from OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Ill., and transported to a residential rehabilitation facility in the Quad Cities area, according to a news release from East Moline Police. “This is a great moment in the progress...
OSF welcomes new care provider
MENDOTA – OSF HealthCare is pleased to add a new family medicine physician to its staff to better serve the community of Mendota and surrounding areas. The addition of Marcela “Marci” Lemus, APRN, will ensure increased access for patients in need of a primary care provider at the OSF Medical Group – Primary Care at 1405 E. 12th St., Ste. 600, Mendota.
Mountain lion captured in Springfield settling in at new home
A young male mountain lion that traveled from Nebraska to Springfield is now a resident of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana. “From our point of view, he’s doing surprisingly well,” said Joe Taft, the center’s founder and director. “When he came, he was pretty upset. He had been sedated and then, had to be sedated again.”
