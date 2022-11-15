ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fergus Falls, MN

valleynewslive.com

Car fire near West Acres Mall in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car fire held up traffic near West Acres Mall in Fargo Wednesday night. The call came in around 8:20 p.m. near 38th St. SW. and the I29 exit ramp. Crews had the flames put out by 9 p.m. However, a turning lane nearby...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Man rescued after becoming trapped in grain bin northwest of Fargo

COLGATE, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance after he was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Colgate northwest of Fargo. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the victim was awake and talking after the rescue. Beckman says the Page and Hope volunteer fire departments answered the call, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
FARGO, ND
trfradio.com

Vehicle Strikes Multiple Trees in Single Vehicle Accident

One person was injured in a single vehicle accident Sunday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Deven Burgess, 21, of Bethel was injured when the westbound 1997 Honda Civic he was driving left a snow and ice covered Highway 106 east of 430th Avenue in Perham. According to the report the vehicle rolled and struck multiple trees. Burgess was taken to Perham Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

lakesarearadio.net

City of Detroit Lakes Reopens West Lake Drive

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The city of Detroit Lakes reopened West Lake Drive, Tuesday. That stretch of West Lake Drive has been closed for nearly the entire summer as crews have been working on narrowing the roadway, adding curb and gutter, new sanitary sewer services, and adding a multi-use trail on the East side of the roadway.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Car slides into Buffalo river near Moorhead

NEAR MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One driver is lucky a slide-off near Moorhead didn’t result in more serious injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says roads were snow covered along I-94 east of Moorhead by the Buffalo river around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. Sgt. Jesse Grabow...
MOORHEAD, MN
kvrr.com

Cabin North of Staples, Minnesota Found All Shot Up

WADENA CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A cabin in rural Wadena County, north of Staples, is found all shot up. It was reported to Wadena County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. A deputy responded to the cabin on Cottingham Drive and found that it had been shot around 11 times, with two rounds going through the walls.
STAPLES, MN
kvrr.com

Fire Extinguisher Crashes Through Woman’s Windshield North of Alexandria

CARLOS TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KFGO) — A Douglas County woman is hospitalized after a fire extinguisher came crashing through the windshield of her SUV north of Alexandria. The Minnesota State Patrol said Lindsay Fluegel, 27, of Carlos was driving on Highway 29 Friday morning when it happened. Fluegel was taken to an Alexandria hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
fergusnow.com

gowatertown.net

Fire destroys western Minnesota restaurant

NELSON, Minn.–Fire has destroyed a bar-restaurant in western Minnesota’s Douglas County. Sheriff’s Sargeant Ron Boyden says authorities were notified of the fire at The Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson, Minnesota just before 11 o’clock Monday morning. Fire departments from Osakis responded, and requested mutual aid...
NELSON, MN
Golf Digest

Watch an intense ice storm wreak havoc on a Fargo driving range

If you've ever seen the classic movie "Fargo," you probably associate freezing conditions with that part of the country. There are the icy roads. Icy ponds. Icy parking lots. William H. Macy's character losing his shit using an ice scraper on his car. Point is, there's a lot of ice (as well as blood), and, well, the videos you're about to see aren't going to change your perception.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Dogleg North Lounge & Indoor Golf opening in north Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the temperatures continue to dip, a new facility is opening for golf-lovers to enjoy the sport indoors. Dogleg North Lounge & Indoor Golf is opening in December of 2022, according to their website. Dogleg North will be offering indoor golf, food and drinks...
FARGO, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

kvrr.com

Suite Shots works on rehanging nets that fell during ice storm

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Suite Shots is in the process of having the nets that came down during last week’s snow and ice storm, snapped back into place. “We had to pivot. We had some indoor activities. We have our indoor sims, our indoor learning academy,” Suite Shots CEO/President Mark Johnson said.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Police lieutenant says department issuing more "quality of life" citations downtown

(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo Police lieutenant says the department is writing more citations while dealing with one particular crime category downtown. "For some of the quality of life concerns that we deal with in downtown, the largest one that we see often is possession of alcohol or consuming alcohol in public, open container in public, which is against city ordinance," said Bill Ahlfeldt.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Parents concerned about safety at south Fargo park

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It may be covered in snow now, but just a couple of weeks ago families still had time to spend it at Brunsdale park on 27th Avenue S. before the wintery weather rolled in. Although, parents in the neighborhood, say the community playground, also...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo woman identified in deadly South Dakota crash, GoFundMe accounts set up

(Milbank, SD) -- A Fargo woman is being identified in a deadly South Dakota crash. The Department of Public Safety says 28-year-old Josephine Jacobawi was driving a van east near Milbank on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say she was wearing her seatbelt.
FARGO, ND
US 103.3

The Best Places To Ski, Snowboard, & Sled In North Dakota

Winter in North Dakota can be rough. The temperatures drop below zero, the snow never melts, and the daylight is fleeting. If you're trying to find the joy and some happiness this Winter, this might be just the thing to cure your Winter blues. Ski't Ski't. If you haven't given...
FARGO, ND

