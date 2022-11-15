Read full article on original website
PEARL SHADELL
Pearl Esther Verdin Shadell, age 54, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 12:02 p.m. She was a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Larose, LA. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano on Monday, November 21, 2022 beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Golden Meadow.
EARL ESCHETE
Earl “Peewee” Eschete, Jr., 71, a native and resident of Raceland, La. passed away on October 11, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, November 19, 2022 at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until service times. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at church with burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
CHAD ST.PIERRE
Chad Gary St. Pierre, 51, a native and resident of Grand Isle, La. passed away on Sunday November 13, 2022. Visitation will be on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. with burial in Cheramie Cemetery.
Mr. Ronnie's owner says Wendy's is coming to south Lafourche
The owner of Mr. Ronnie's said today on social media that a popular franchise restaurant is coming to south Lafourche. Bud Picou owned and operated the Mr. Ronnie's located off La. Highway 3235 in Galliano – a store which was forced to permanently close after Hurricane Ida. Today, Picou...
Toll bridge wreck kills 2 in Lafourche
A wreck on the Leeville Toll Bridge last night took the life of a Grand Isle native and a Texas man. Just before 9 p.m. on November 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop C was called to a 2-vehicle fatal crash on La. Highway 1 at the bridge. Authorities on...
Local men among new State Troopers
Louisiana State Police Troop C is getting 3 new State Troopers, including 2 who are from our area. Austin Travis and Henry Perez are now State Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop C – each formerly employees of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office. Aric James Mackay, of Livingston Parish is also going to be a State Trooper in Troop C.
Friends of Bayou Lafourche announces newly appointed Executive Director
The Board of Directors for Friends of Bayou Lafourche, Inc. (FOBL) is pleased to announce that Matthew Rivere has been appointed Executive Director for the not-for-profit group. Rivere joins FOBL with a background in public service, marketing, governmental relations, and non-profit leadership experience. He is a native of Westwego, LA....
Beyond the Bell: an afterschool program full of love
“For a child to have continued success, it is important for them to have active role models in their lives,” Heather Benoit said. Benoit knows what the importance of education can do to the lives of children and is the reason why she decided to bring forth a program that would go “beyond” the classroom, she said.
GALLERY: Curtis cruises past South Lafourche in opener - JV and V
John Curtis soared past South Lafourche on Monday night in the season opener. The Lady Patriots won the JV game, then scored a 65-18 win in varsity action. See photos of the game online. Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021....
West Thibodaux gets doubleheader sweep over Lutcher Middle
West Thibodaux Middle School earned a doubleheader win over Lutcher last night on the River. The girls won in regulation, but the boys won a thriller in overtime. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF. Gazette Staff. Abby Lazard is a Staff Photographer/Reporter who joined The Lafourche Gazette team in...
Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism Wins Bid to Host the 2023 Y’Allstars Southern Skate Showdown
Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism, the destination management organization for Lafourche Parish, has successfully won the hosting rights to the 2023 Y’Allstars Southern Skate Showdown, a competitive roller derby competition made up of teams from across the United States. The competition will take place at Warren J. Harang Municipal...
GALLERY: Trojans get past Gators - JV and V
The Central Lafourche basketball team beat South Terrebonne tonight in both JV and varsity action. Before the game, the team dropped a banner for the late Everette Jackson, a former player for the team. Central Lafourche is dedicating its season to the former Trojan. Gazette Staff. Abby Lazard is a...
Lady Tarpons rally, score road win at H.L. Bourgeois
It was like deja vu all over again for the South Lafourche girls basketball team on Wednesday night. For the 2nd-straight night, the Lady Tarpons trailed by 4 points going into the 4th quarter. For the 2nd-straight night, the team rallied and scored a road win. South Lafourche beat H.L....
New District Judge says she’s honored to serve our community
On Election Night, our area’s voters elected Rebecca Robichaux as the new District Judge for the 17th Judicial District. She said she cannot wait to get started serving our area. The Gazette spoke with Robichaux this weekend and she said being elected marks one of the great honors of...
Lafourche Booking Log - November 15, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on November 15, 2022.
GALLERY: E.D. White competes in State Championship Match
The E.D. White volleyball team competed in the Division III State Championship Match on Saturday in Lafayette. See the full assortment of photos taken from the game by BRAD WEIMER. Check them out and enjoy!
The Friends of Bayou Lafourche working tirelessly to help keep Bayou Lafourche clean, while also organizing events to help our area
For most that live and work along Bayou Lafourche, arguably one of the most notable landmarks across Southeast Louisiana, it can become easy to take such a large body of water like the bayou for granted. At one point just 14 years ago, though, the water quality began to noticeably...
