Troopers to hold free car seat check in Salt Point

SALT POINT, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York State Troopers will be holding a free car seat safety check in Dutchess County Thursday. Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on-hand at the car seat fitting station to help with installations or inspections.

The event is slated to take place at Troop K Headquarters, 2541 Route 44 in Salt Point, from 3-7 p.m. An appointment is suggested, but drive-ups are welcome.

For more information about the event, or to schedule an appointment, call Troop K Traffic at (845) 677-7331 or email Ktraffic@troopers.ny.gov .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.