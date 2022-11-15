Read full article on original website
Related
WLBT
Mississippi groups react to the Governor’s education priorities within his Executive Budget Recommendation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is making his funding agenda known to lawmakers before they return to the Capitol in January. They aren’t obligated to follow the recommendation. But it gives insight into what Reeves will support. There’s a lot in the recommendation from a repeat call...
WLBT
Jackson City Council discussing EPA order in executive session
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An order described as “one of the most significant items brought before the council” is now being discussed behind closed doors. Thursday morning, the Jackson City Council went into executive session to discuss details on an interim stipulated order between the EPA and the U.S. Department of Justice that would be designed to bring Jackson’s water system into compliance with federal law.
Mississippi has lowest voter turnout in U.S. for midterm elections: data
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a Washington Post analysis of Associated Press and U.S. Election Project Data, Mississippi had the lowest voter turnout in the country for this year’s midterm elections. Coming in at just 31.5%, this is more than an eleven percent decrease compared to the 2018 midterms. Nationally, midterm voter turnout was […]
WAPT
Governor wants money to arm teachers, staff inside Mississippi schools
JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves said he wants Mississippi lawmakers to put up more money to put armed teachers and staff inside schools. The governor released his 2024 Executive Budget recommendation Tuesday for the coming legislative session. Included in the recommendations is a program called the Mississippi School Safety Guardian Program, which Reeves said is in response to a rash of school shootings across the nation.
WLBT
EPA administrator stops in Jackson for the fourth time in twelve months to talk water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday, the EPA administrator made his fourth stop in Jackson to talk about the ongoing water crisis. His visit comes just one week before the state of emergency ends. Administrator Michael Regan and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba took questions on everything from how the city can...
WDAM-TV
Mississippians preparing for the arrival of medical marijuana
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Less than two months remain until medical marijuana is expected to be in dispensaries across Mississippi. Though it is still about seven weeks away, those wanting to have a medical card before the year change need to take heed. “You have 60 days from the...
wcbi.com
MJI files suit to protect the right to life in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Justice Institute (MJI) – a non-profit, constitutional litigation center and the legal arm of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy – filed a lawsuit today on behalf of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG) which seeks to put an end to court-imposed, elective abortion policy in the state that led the charge to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Live in Mississippi? You may have unclaimed money
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Some Mississippians might not know that there’s money for them to claim. That’s the case for one in every 10 residents in Mississippi, officials said. FOX13 learned that the State Treasury of Mississippi and the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors are working on...
Eliminating income tax remains priority for Gov. Reeves
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves released his Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget Recommendation. One of the top priorities for the governor is to eliminate the income tax. During this year’s Hobnob event, Reeves said he would push for the “full and complete elimination” of the income tax in the upcoming legislative […]
WLBT
Education, healthcare, safety top Reeves’ priority list for 2024 executive budget
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves has released his 2024 Executive Budget Recommendations for the upcoming fiscal year, which runs from July 1 through June 30. Recommendations focus on strengthening Mississippi’s economy, education, and workforce as well as combatting crime, lowering healthcare costs, and eliminating the income tax.
WLBT
House committee hears hours of testimony on mental health resources in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippian’s mental health issues are impacting more than just the state hospitals. Tuesday, a House Judiciary B subcommittee came together to talk about potential solutions. “If a fifth of your population in the state of Mississippi has a serious mental health disorder, a brain disorder,...
WLBT
Pro-life doctors fear Mississippi abortion ban may not be valid yet
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A group of pro-life doctors fears Mississippi’s abortion ban may not be valid just yet. The Mississippi Justice Institute (MJI) filed a lawsuit Monday in hopes of making sure it is. MJI is the legal arm of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy and is...
WLBT
A year and a half later and Mississippi still doesn’t have a ballot initiative process
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been a year and a half of limbo for the future of the state’s ballot initiative process, and election results from around the country are a reminder of what Mississippi doesn’t have as an option. The legislature tried to revive a version...
wtva.com
Flu breakout in schools
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S. Reported flu cases continue to increase each week, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Flu numbers in Mississippi are just over 5% higher than last year. The majority of...
Sea Coast Echo
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Mississippi
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Mississippi using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Mississippi says private prison firm owes state $2 million for understaffing prisons
The Mississippi auditor said Monday that his office is demanding nearly $2 million from a private company for failing to have enough people on duty for many shifts at a state prison it was operating. Management & Training Corporation, also known as MTC, had nearly 12,000 unfilled mandatory shifts from...
Mississippi Lottery makes October 2022 transfer to state
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the October 2022 transfer to the State. The MLC completed the transfer of $9,579,510.40 to the state of Mississippi bringing fiscal year 2023 total transfer to approximately $37,869,149.34. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds […]
WDAM-TV
Avian influenza case confirmed in Mississippi
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi is now one of three with the highly contagious avian influenza, joining Arizona and South Carolina, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The U.S Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the case in Lawrence County, where a commercial breeder’s flock tested...
marketplace.org
How a Mississippi nonprofit helps Black entrepreneurs get funded
How do you start a business when you don’t have anything to use as collateral? In most cases, the answer is simple: You can’t — a bank won’t lend you the money. But one Mississippi-based nonprofit called Higher Purpose Co. is trying to change that for Black business owners in the Mississippi Delta.
WLBT
Grants Ferry Parkway officially opens in Brandon
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Parents miss work for kids, home prices could drop, EV least reliable vehicles. More parents have been missing work for sick kids, home prices could drop, and electric vehicles are the least reliable. Here's the Morning Business Report for Nov. 16. Fire at Mountain Brook Village. Updated:...
