When the Subconscious Initiates Therapy
Interactions with the subconscious allow patients to better understand themselves. Interactions with the subconscious can be accomplished through contemplation, finger motion, talking, or typing. People can benefit from trusting their subconscious. Commonly, clinical interactions with the subconscious involve questions posed to patients’ subconscious by either their clinicians or the patients...
Do Brain Games Help Prevent Dementia?
Researchers are studying whether online puzzles and games help improve symptoms for people with mild dementia. Research offers mixed results on the effectiveness of brain games. A new study suggests that crossword puzzles may help to slow the progress of mild dementia. More than six million Americans suffer from Alzheimer’s...
Are You a Victim of Narcissistic Triangulation?
Triangulation is a manipulative technique where one or both people in a conflict pull a third person into the dynamic to ease the tension. Triangulation can cause you to experience many of the same consequences as other forms of emotional abuse, such as feeling unstable and insecure. To pull yourself...
Spiritual Seekers Are Always Tested
There is a time to learn, wrap our head around certain observations, receive insights and enjoy the magic of Life. And, there is a time to test everything we have understood, receive hits and learn to stand still, tall and firm in the face of adversity, all while sticking to the Higher Principles we have learned.
Productivity Paranoia
In a survey, 85 percent of leaders said that hybrid work has made it more difficult to be confident in their employees' productivity. Productivity paranoia refers to the disconnect between employer and employee perceptions of productivity. Productivity paranoia isn't a stand-alone problem; it nearly always points to underlying problems, including...
Seek Advice from Those Who’ve Gone Before You
Too often, families try to solve the problem of a substance use disorder within the family system. When it comes to helping a loved one suffering from a substance use disorder or process addiction (food, gambling), find resources in those who have been where you are. There should be no shame or stigma in seeking outside help; if it were any other condition, you would seek the appropriate professionals without hesitation, and addiction should be treated no differently.
The Default Parent Syndrome: More Than Just a TikTok Trend
The Default Parent Syndrome has become widely popular on social media, highlighting a common struggle for many mothers. Being a "default parent" can be physically and emotionally taxing and can have negative consequences for one's partner and children. Key strategies such as effective communication, shared problem-solving, and seeking professional support...
What to Do About Your Pandemic Weight Gain
Diets can cause physiological and psychological harm. Food restriction massively backfires. The BMI is bogus. Weight and health are not interchangeable. Size is not an indicator of worth. Fat is not a bad word or moral failing. You are allowed to set boundaries. Diet culture is toxic and contagious and...
A Guide to Preparing Your Mind for Inner Guidance
Before anything else, let’s first take a minute to understand what inner wisdom is. Some people define inner wisdom as the knowledge that comes from quieting your mind, setting aside your ego, setting aside your ideas of how things should be, and listening to what feels truly right for you.
6 Steps to Design Healthy Holiday Boundaries
Healthy boundaries promote mental wellness. The holidays often pose a unique challenge to boundary setting. These 6 steps can help to design healthier boundaries to buffer holiday stress. The holiday season is a unique time. For some, it’s the most wonderful time of the year; for others, it may be...
The Value of Existential Guilt
Existential guilt, which acknowledges that guilt is inherent in being human, is a beneficial emotion for healing and personal growth. Neurotic guilt means we take too much responsibility for our relationships and the world. Denial or avoidance of guilt means we take too little responsibility for our relationships and the...
Why Planning for the Future Is so Hard
Human decision-makers have an inherent preference for short-term rewards over delayed rewards. This tendency for “temporal discounting” makes it difficult to commit to future goals such as saving money. People who perceive less psychological distance between their present and their future selves make more forward-thinking choices. For a...
Is Aphantasia a Memory Disorder?
Aphantasia is the inability to consciously generate visual imagery. Aphantasia affects more than just the visual system. Memory problems are common among people with aphantasia. Congenital aphantasia is considered the inability to consciously generate visual imagery. Although there are early descriptions of this disorder going back to Aristotle, it was...
6 Stages of Healing for Survivors of Childhood Family Trauma
Due to their history of normalizing unhealthy behaviors, trauma survivors often do not know their families were dysfunctional. Unmet needs in childhood may manifest in adulthood as shame, causing many survivors to blame themselves for their trauma history. If we do not do the work of growth, these same behavior...
How Practicing Gratitude Can Lead to Happiness
Practicing gratitude can begin in childhood and be carried throughout the lifespan. Gratitude is about appreciation and focusing on what we have rather than what we don't have. Writing is a powerful way to practice gratitude. Over the years, many studies have come forth showing that having gratitude can lead...
Why Autonomy Is a Key Element of Job Satisfaction
I recently had conversations with two highly paid young professionals who had low levels of job satisfaction. One was especially bothered by how closely her time had to be monitored; it was a continual source of stress. The other was especially disturbed by how little control he had over his schedule; it was a continual source of aggravation. When I later thought more about their circumstances, it felt like they shared a common connection: autonomy, or lack thereof.
How to Support a Cancer Patient
An increasing number of loved ones are becoming cancer caregivers. A common concern of cancer patients is never receiving emotional support from friends and loved ones regarding their illness. Simple actions like listening to a cancer patient and supporting their treatment decisions can make a huge difference in their life.
I’m Overwhelmed. What Can I Do?
There are multiple approaches to emotion regulation, including reappraisal, suppression, and rumination. The ability to flexibly deploy different emotion regulation strategies is key to mental health. Research on the "thinking threshold" suggests that, when one experiences intense negative emotions, it's harder to use cognitive strategies. When past the "thinking threshold,"...
A Transition Orchestrated by the Subconscious
Subconscious thoughts can arise while someone is reading a book. Interactions with the subconscious can sometimes lead to confusing information. Therapy can help clarify metaphors that arise from the subconscious. In the first part of this series, we met 19-year-old Michael, who was told by his subconscious that he will...
Why Do 80% of Experts Get This Point About Persuasion Wrong?
Influencing people. This objective is the centerpiece of a $10 billion self-improvement market. Billons! It is the theme of my top book recommendation this year, Influence Is Your Superpower by Zoe Chance. It is the common denominator of Harvard Business Review’s most popular and impactful business articles over the past 100 years.
