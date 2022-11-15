ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche Estate Sued for $2 Million Over ‘Negligence’ and Emotional Distress Following Car Crash

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kfNTd_0jBWwpWs00

The woman in the home into which Anne Heche fatally drove her car is suing the late actress’ estate for $2 million.

Heche drove her car into a Mar Vista home in Los Angeles on August 5. The car caught fire and “heavily damaged” the house, according to Los Angeles Fire Department representative Brian Humphrey. Heche later died August 12 after being taken off of life support while in a coma.

Now, Lynne Mishele is suing the Heche estate. Michele, who was renting the Mar Vista home at the time of the crash, is seeking “at least $2 million” in damages for negligence, infliction of emotional distress, and trespass. Mishele was renting the home from owners John and Jennifer Durand. The suit, as reported by People magazine, was filed in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County November 9.

Mishele’s attorneys stated that she was “working from home when she was stunned by the dramatic force of Heche’s vehicle slamming through the front wall and driving through the living room, kitchen, home office, and primary room closet before settling into the laundry/storage room of her house. The front end of the car, incredibly, came to a halt just feet away from Plaintiff and her pets: two dogs named Bree and Rueben and a tortoise named Marley.”

The suit continues, “By God’s grace, Plaintiff and her three pets barely escaped physical impact from the car crash.” Mishele claims she was “terrified, severely traumatized, and without a place to live” following the crash.

“As a result of the deadly incident caused by Heche, the home and all of Plaintiff’s personal property were completely burned and destroyed, including an entire lifetime of possessions, pictures and mementos, all her business papers and equipment, her laptop and iPad, all of her clothing, basic necessities, and household items,” the suit states. “In addition to losing all of her possessions and being physically uprooted, Plaintiff has suffered and continues to suffer severe emotional distress and professional hardship.”

Mishele is listed as now suffering from insomnia, anxiety, and depression. “She has also been unable to operate her home business because of her physical displacement and fragile mental health caused by Defendants’ irresponsible behavior,” the lawsuit adds. “She has received counseling, but remains traumatized by Defendants’ actions.”

Homeowners the Durand family launched a GoFundMe page for Mishele following Heche’s crash. The account raised $183,500. Mishele also shared an Instagram video calling Heche’s crash “tragic.”

Late Emmy winner Heche will make her final film appearance in Lifetime movie “Girl in Room 13.” A posthumous memoir titled “Call Me Anne” is set to be released in January 2023. Heche is survived by her 13-year-old son Atlas with former partner James Tupper, as well as 20-year-old son Homer from her marriage to Coley Laffoon.

Comments / 57

Antoinette Bates
1d ago

She's renting..she should have had renters insurance. I can see her getting a settlement..but 2 Million Dollars?? Really?? I guess she's shooting for the moon.

Reply
25
Marlene S
2d ago

Definitely deserves money for losing her home and all the anguish she went through because of Anne's behavior and putting the owner's life in jeopardy but 2M I don't think so.

Reply(2)
25
D.Moncado
1d ago

Sorry but the insurance companies long paid her at this point she's just punishing her children. Anne Heche wasn't even worth that much in the end her kids would end up paying and that's just bs.

Reply(2)
18
 

