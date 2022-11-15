ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Outspoken Haley hopes to find a forever family that is trustworthy and reliable

By Bill Fitzgerald
RICHMOND, Va. -- Meet 17-year-old Haley.

She is a resilient young lady who always says what's on her mind.

"My friends would say that I'm a straightforward person and a comedian," she said. "What's funny about me is just, I say what I think."

Haley may be shy at first, but she's perceptive and caring, and very intelligent.

She loves music and playing sports.

"Some fun things that I like to do is play basketball, run track, and write music," she said. "I like to write rap music."

She hopes to become certified as a music therapist or work in construction building homes for those in need once she graduates.

"If I had one wish it would be to help everyone who needs help. If I had $1 million, I wouldn't buy anything. I'd donate it, because I don't need that much money."

She wants a forever family that is trustworthy and reliable.

If you would like to find out more about fostering or adopting one of Virginia's foster care children, scan the QR code below or visit JFS Connecting Hearts .

A Hand to Hold

