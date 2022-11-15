ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Kelsea Ballerini Offers a ‘Healing Thought’ Amid Divorce From Morgan Evans

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PhnvX_0jBWwZbM00
(Photo by Larry McCormack/Variety via Getty Images)

It’s been a tough few months for country music star Kelsea Ballerini. In August, the “HEARTFIRST” singer announced her divorce from fellow artist Morgan Evan. She then later revealed that making the split officially was a “deeply difficult decision,” with the two singers emphasizing the cordiality of their split. Most recently, the former couple reached a divorce settlement. Now, amid all the grief and legalities that accompany a divorce, Kelsea Ballerini took to social media where she bravely spoke out about a recent “healing thought.”

After making an appearance at the 2022 CMA Awards earlier this month, CMT reports the country music singer embarked on a vacation on a Royal Caribbean cruise. Following a massage session while on the cruise, Ballerini headed to TikTok where she, once again, vulnerably spoke out about her feelings and how she plans to heal following her divorce from Evans.

a lil healing thought 🤍

“I just had this thought,” she began, “I went and got a massage, because I’ve been traveling a lot, and my neck and shoulders are super messed up. When the lady put her elbow into my shoulder, I flew off the table. It hurt so bad, and as she kept working on it, it started to hurt less and less…that’s how it works.”

She then shared how that metaphor began to spiral in her thoughts and how it less tangibly represented her current struggles.

“Healing is really painful,” Kelsea Ballerini continued. “Especially when the point of it isn’t to run away from the thing that hurts, it’s to run towards it.”

Reflecting on her divorce, the singer shared with fans, “Every time you run back to the place of pain, you uncovered what you learned from it … eventually, you run back to it enough where it stops hurting. One day you wake up, and your shoulders are just right back down, where they’re supposed to be.”

Fans Show Love for Kelsea Ballerini Following Divorce Settlement

As stated Kelsea Ballerini’s remained very vulnerable and open about her emotions and mental state throughout her divorce. After posting her “healing thought” to TikTok, fans flocked to the comments to show their support.

“Please NEVER stop sharing your thoughts and metaphors,” one TikTok user wrote. Another said, “this is the sweetest thing I’ve heard today[,] so true.”

A licensed massage therapist also offered her insight regarding Kelsea Ballerini’s latest post and her thoughts about both mental health and massage therapy.

“As a licensed massage therapist,” one person wrote, “you get it. It’s what we do vs. what people think we do. You get the point of the real work though. You’re awesome!”

Others praised Ballerini’s metaphor, sharing positive thoughts with the singer as she navigates this difficult part of her life.

“Incredibly eloquent and insightful Kelsey, thank you for sharing!”

A final fan gushed, “Love ya Kelsea! Gotta sit thru the pain and feel every inch to get on the other side of healing. We’re here for you.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini Surprises Carrie Underwood Onstage To Make Big Surprise Announcement

On Wednesday (November 2), country music icon Carrie Underwood traveled to Austin Texas’ Moody Center for yet another sold-out show on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. Standing atop the newly constructed stage, the “Ghost Story” singer was met with thousands upon thousands of screaming fans. And, to her surprise, an appearance from fellow country star Kelsea Ballerini.
AUSTIN, TX
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Celebrates Boyfriend Rex Linn’s Birthday With Heartwarming Post

Reba McEntire is helping the “love of her life” Rex Linn celebrate his 66th birthday! We imagine there will be at least a fun party of two, somewhere, Sunday. McEntire shared a photo via social media from the recent CMA Awards to acknowledge her boyfriend’s big day. The country music superstar and the former CSI: Miami star walked the Nashville red carpet together. And the loving couple also co-presented Song of the Year to Jordan Davis. McEntire changed multiple times during the awards ceremony. In the photo she shared Sunday to Twitter, she wore the outfit she performed in during the Loretta Lynn tribute. (It also happens to be the same suit she wore during a tour in 1995).
NEVADA STATE
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood’s New Pics Have Fans Saying She’s the Real Entertainer of the Year

Last week, one of country music‘s newest megastars, Luke Combs, took home the Entertainer of the Year win at the CMA Awards for the second time in a row. While we don’t begrudge Combs his latest achievement, some frustrated Carrie Underwood fans have flocked to social media, where many of them have claimed the “Hate My Heart” singer is the “real” entertainer of the year. Their comments came after Carrie Underwood posted epic performance photos from her Denim & Rhinestones Tour on Instagram.
ILLINOIS STATE
OK! Magazine

Kelsea Ballerini Stuns In Blue Outfit At The Judds Concert After Reaching Divorce Settlement With Ex Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini looked gorgeous when she performed with The Judds on Thursday, November 3. The country singer, 29, donned a matching blue top, jacket and pants as she sang alongside Wynonna Judd. Prior to the show, she said, "Back in Nashville, where in Murfreesboro. Got my fan girl hoodie on, and I am singing one of my favorite Judd songs with Wynonna. Whoever is here tonight, I can't wait to see you!"
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan’s Wife Hospitalized, Undergoes ‘Unexpected Surgery’

Luke Bryan‘s wife, Caroline, just updated friends and fans on an unexpected surgery she has to undergo. She let everyone know the situation with a hopeful post on Instagram. In the photo, Caroline is decked out in a hospital gown and cap, supposedly prepping for surgery. She’s awake and giving a big thumbs up to the camera.
Outsider.com

George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT

CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform. The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

Jay Leno’s Doctor Reveals His Wife, Mavis, Is ‘Very Concerned’

Mavis Leno, who is the wife of legendary The Tonight Show host Jay Leno, is reportedly “very concerned” about her husband’s health. Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face, chest, and hand when a fire broke out in his garage. At the time, Leno was working on a steam engine underneath one of his cars.
Outsider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Misses ‘The View’ After Scary Health Diagnosis

Whoopi Goldberg will be taking a break from her hosting duties on The View as she battles her second round of COVID. Today’s episode opened with Sara Haines covering Goldberg’s spot. A representative with the show later confirmed that the actress tested positive for the virus that afternoon.
Page Six

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita welcome second baby via surrogate

Beckett is a big brother! Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita welcomed their second baby, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita, via surrogate on Tuesday. “Sad to be away from my @takemeoutbway fam tonight but we ran off to welcome our newest little one, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita,” he wrote in an Instagram post, which featured their newest bundle of joy. “A special thanks to @drshahinghadir for helping us grow our family & our incredible surrogate and all of the nurses and doctors. We are overjoyed to be a family of four.” Ferguson, 47, and Mikita, 37, became dads in July 2020 when their son Beckett was born with the help...
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

583K+
Followers
66K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy