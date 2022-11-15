Hundreds of motorcyclists and motorcycle enthusiasts will be bringing Christmas cheer to those who need it most this weekend. The riders for the Salina Toy Run will begin to line up at noon Sunday in the southeast parking lot of the Central Mall, 2259 S. Ninth Street. The riders will depart at 2 p.m. and will move north on Ninth Street to W. Elm Street. From there, they will go east to N. Santa Fe Avenue, then south to E. Crawford Street. Riders then will go east to S. Ohio Street and south to E. Magnolia Road before turning west to the final destination of Redeemer Lutheran Church, 743 E. Magnolia Road.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO