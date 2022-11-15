Read full article on original website
Related
Salina man arrested after alleged threat with machete
A Salina man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he allegedly threatened others with a machete. Salina Police Lieutenant James Feldman said this morning that officers were sent to the 2300 block of Chapel Ridge Place at approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday for the report of a resident there, identified as Ryan A. Hardey, 23, of Salina, who appeared to be intoxicated and allegedly had struck another resident twice.
SUV strikes fire hydrant; Salina man arrested
A Salina man was arrested after an incident in which the vehicle he was driving crashed into a fire hydrant late Monday night. An officer was sitting in a parking lot in the 700 block of N. Broadway Boulevard at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday when he heard a loud crash, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The officer went south on N. Broadway and found that a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe had struck a fire hydrant in the 500 block of N. Broadway Boulevard before coming to rest in the 600 block of N. Broadway Boulevard.
Four Schwan’s employees allegedly attacked by coworker
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say that four employees of Schwan’s Tony’s Pizza plant were attacked by a coworker early Monday morning. Salina Police say it began when a 35-year-old man got into an argument with a coworker in an office. According to a police spokesperson, a manager tried to intervene by telling the man […]
Salina man arrested after incident at Schwan's Monday
A Salina man was arrested on multiple requested charges, including criminal threat and battery, after an alleged incident at Schwan's early Monday. Officers were sent to Schwan's, 3019 Scanlan Avenue, at approximately 4:45 a.m. Monday for a report of a physical altercation between two employees, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Sheriff's office still looking for Hutchinson man
RENO COUNTY — The Reno County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday posted that they are still looking for 67-year-old Leonard Anthony Williams. He was first reported missing back on October 9. Mr. Williams was last seen wearing an orange sweater with blue jeans. If anyone has seen Mr. Williams, please...
WIBW
RCPD attempts to identify three suspects in $1K photo theft
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are attempting to identify three suspects connected to the theft of a $1,000 photo from Aggieville. The Riley Co. Police Department took to Facebook on Monday, Nov. 14, with a photo of the three suspects who allegedly stole a $1,000 photo from an Aggieville alley in early November.
📷: Riley County Arrest Report November 13
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MACK DYLAN HALL, 21, Fort Riley, Aggravated domestic battery; impede breath; blocking nose/mouth of family/dating relation; Aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim; Threat of force/violence; Criminal threat; Cause terror, evacuation or disruption; Bond $20,000.
Zier, Lamer recognized by Central Kansas Extension District
Two long-time community volunteers in Saline County were recently recognized by the Central Kansas Extension District (CKD) Governing Body for the unselfish energy and time they have given to the local Extension program. Sharon Zier and Eric Lamer, both of Salina, were named recipients of the 2022 CKD Extension Appreciation Award.
Pickup stolen from motel parking lot found in north Salina
A pickup stolen from a north Salina motel was found later in another part of north Salina, however, multiple items were missing from the pickup. Heather Alden, 25, of Salina, told police that she had last seen her 1995 Chevrolet 1500 on Nov. 4, when she had it towed to the parking lot of the Airline Motel, 781 N. Broadway Boulevard. She said she believed the pickup was inoperable.
Kansas priest, New Yorker indicted for alleged foster care program fraud
A Kansas has been indicted by a federal grand jury on 17 charges associated with an alleged $10 million scheme to defraud a foster care organization.
Kansas priest indicted in scheme to defraud faith-based organization
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Kansas priest has been indicted in a scheme to defraud a foster care program, according to the United States Department of Justice, District of Kansas. Court documents say Robert Nelson Smith, 50, of Salina has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 15 counts of wire fraud […]
Flatbed pickup with 'Eat Beef' tag stolen from NW Salina repair shop
Police are looking for a flatbed pickup that was stolen from a northwest Salina service center over the weekend. The 1996 Ford F350 flatbed pickup, belonging to a 52-year-old Salina woman was towed to Dave's Service Center, 204 N. Cherry Street, at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. At approximately 8 a.m. Sunday, the owner was notified that the pickup was missing.
Driver hospitalized in Salina after I-70 crash
LINCOLN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Monday in Lincoln County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Nissan passenger vehicle driven by Ismael Arrelano, 46, Mexico, was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of 26th Road. The driver lost control of the Nissan....
WIBW
Priest, businessman indicted after $10 million taken from Salina foster program
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina priest and a New York businessman have been federally indicted after $10 million was defrauded from a Kansas foster care organization. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Monday, Nov. 14, a federal grand jury in Topeka indicted and charged a Kansas priest and a businessman from New York for a scheme to defraud $10 million from a foster care organization.
100s of motorcyclists expected for 36th annual Salina Toy Run
Hundreds of motorcyclists and motorcycle enthusiasts will be bringing Christmas cheer to those who need it most this weekend. The riders for the Salina Toy Run will begin to line up at noon Sunday in the southeast parking lot of the Central Mall, 2259 S. Ninth Street. The riders will depart at 2 p.m. and will move north on Ninth Street to W. Elm Street. From there, they will go east to N. Santa Fe Avenue, then south to E. Crawford Street. Riders then will go east to S. Ohio Street and south to E. Magnolia Road before turning west to the final destination of Redeemer Lutheran Church, 743 E. Magnolia Road.
Man douses car with gas before lighting it on fire
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is looking for a man that poured gasoline on a car and lit it on fire. Police reported an unknown man dumped gasoline on a car in the 400 block of Poyntz Avenue Saturday around 8:00 p.m. The Manhattan Fire Department quickly put out the fire, […]
KWCH.com
Crews respond to house fire in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson firefighters arrived at the home on Wednesday to find smoke and flames shooting through the roof. Crews attacked the fire from outside the home, located at 409 W. 6th Avenue, before going inside to fight the blaze. The fire department said the home was being...
Annual Reno County Toy Run slated for Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Toy Run in Hutchinson will be Nov. 20. The toy run is for street-legal bikes only and will start at 10 a.m. at Salty Cycles at 129 E. Sherman. Participants are asked to enter from Main Street and Sherman. The parade, featuring...
Police: Pregnant Kansas woman shot, unborn baby has died
RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. Just after 2:20 a.m. Nov. 4, police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting, according to to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp.
Plum Street closed briefly due to Tuesday evening fire
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Fire crews in Hutchinson had to go north almost to the county line to fight a blaze Tuesday evening. According to a release from the department, crews responded to 10006 North Plum just before 7 p.m. Heavy smoke was showing from the rear of the home. There was fire in the kitchen and pets unaccounted for. The fire in the kitchen extended into the attic space. The pets died in the fire.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0