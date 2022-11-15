Several children and a driver hospitalized after a school bus crash in Magoffin County

Kentucky State Police are investigating the cause of a bus crash Monday morning in Magoffin County.

Officials said 18 elementary, middle, and high school students were on the bus when it crashed down an embankment on Route 40 near Salyersville.

Magoffin County Judge Executive Matthew Wireman said everyone on board the bus was injured.

“I think in total we’ve probably got five, counting the bus driver, that’s in serious to critical condition and the remaining students with various non-life threatening injuries,” said Wireman.

Officials said the bus driver and two students were airlifted from the scene. Other students were taken by ambulance or their parents to be checked and treated at area hospitals.

Judge Executive Wireman called it a heartbreaking tragedy.

“Knowing how hard our school districts try to keep our kids safe, its awful that a tragedy like this would happen. We had a couple of kids get killed last week on a side by side, so here we are hit again with multiple injuries and we’re just praying for everyone to be ok out of this,” said Wireman.

In a press conference Monday afternoon, school officials said there are mental health providers available for any students who need help coping with the crash.