Delaware State

Delaware slated to get $11.8 million from proposed Walmart opioid settlement

Delaware has reached a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. The settlement will provide $3.1 billion nationally and will require improvements in how Walmart’s pharmacies handle opioids, according to a...
Feds designate tract off Del. coast as wind power study area

The federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced eight draft Wind Energy Areas in the Central Atlantic for public review and comment. The draft WEAs are in federal waters offshore Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland and cover about 1.7 million acres. Their closest points range from about 19 to 77 nautical miles off the coast.
Guest view: Local news coverage leads to a better business climate

Allison Taylor Levine is the president and founder of the Local Journalism Initiative of Delaware and vice president for marketing and communications at the Delaware Community Foundation. Delaware Business Now is a member of the initiative. This was first published by Delaware Business Magazine. It’s not news that the news...
Health Info Network honored for nursing home work

Delaware Heath Information Network (DHIN) announced its recognition as a DirectTrust Interoperability Hero. The nation’s first operational statewide health information exchange, DHIN shares clinical information. DirectTrust is a non-profit healthcare industry alliance created to support secure, identity-verified electronic exchanges of protected health information. In the category of “Broadening Interoperability...
Delaware part of Google national settlement over location tracking practices

Delaware, along with 39 other states, reached a $391.5 million settlement with Google over its location tracking practices. It’s the largest multistate attorneys general privacy settlement in the history of the U.S. Delaware will receive more than $4.3 million from the settlement. “Today’s settlement demonstrates my office’s ongoing commitment...
Owner of Glasgow restaurant identified as victim of fatal stabbing

Delaware State Police have identified Ramon “Alex” Trinidad-Perez, 41, of Middletown, as the victim of a homicide that occurred at La Piazza Di Caruso at 830 Peoples Plaza in Glasgow. Delaware State Police arrested Erik Hilton, 22, of Bear on 1st Degree Murder charges after the stabbing. On...
MIDDLETOWN, DE

