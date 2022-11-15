Read full article on original website
Related
sierranewsonline.com
Pines Village Arts & Crafts Fair Coming to Bass Lake
BASS LAKE — Join us for the Pines Village Arts & Crafts Fair at The Pines Resort at Bass Lake. This awesome event will be held November 25 – 27, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission!. There will be over 20 unique craft vendors on...
sierranewsonline.com
Scouts Help Out With Opening Ceremonies at Elks’ Dinner
OAKHURST — Oakhurst Boy Scout Troop 316 and Girl Scout Troop were at the Oakhurst Elks’ Veterans Day Dinner helping out with the opening ceremonies. The event was fabulous! A spaghetti dinner with meat or vegetarian sauce, salad, and dessert left everyone with a happy belly. A large...
fresyes.com
Where’s the best Phở in Fresno?
It’s on cool days and nights like we’re having that the need for a hot steaming bowl of Pho really makes the difference. If you are not familiar, Phở, is pronounced “fuh,”. It’s usually a beef bone broth, rice noodles, sliced beef, sprouts and other things. Walk into any Vietnamese restaurant and you’ll find at least 10 different variations on the basic recipe.
Central Valley farmer wins prestigious award in Indianapolis
Peter Bliss received FFA's American Star award inside the stadium home to the Indianapolis Colts. Bliss graduated from Golden Valley High in Merced.
sierranewsonline.com
Two Late Season Fires
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–The Cal Fire Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit found themselves responding to two late-season fires today, Tuesday, November 15th, 2022. One fire was near North Fork in Madera County and the other fire was near the town of Mariposa in Mariposa County. Flat Fire. The first fire started at approximately 11:15...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
John Duarte takes slim lead over Adam Gray in House race, latest Valley ballot counts show
Madera County’s first election update in six days offered another tilt in a see-saw battle for 13th Congressional District in central California – a race in which neither candidate has held a lead of even one percentage point since Election Night on Nov. 8. Republican contender John Duarte,...
KMPH.com
Elderly woman and two dogs treated after fire in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An elderly woman and her two dogs were treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Northwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out to an area near Valentine and Herndon Avenues for reports of a house fire. When crews arrived, they say...
clovisroundup.com
City Approves EIR And Master Plan of 900+ Acres
Despite the dissatisfaction of multiple Clovis residents present at Monday’s City Council meeting, the Clovis Council decided to move forwards on an agreement with De Novo Planning Group. The De Novo Planning Group originally had a plan to prepare an Environmental Impact Report over a year ago but were...
Calaveras Enterprise
Local gold discoveries could combat inflation, geologist says
Twain Harte-based geologist and archaeologist Richard Lundin recently announced a discovery that he believes could be a remedy for the current slump in the U.S. economy, while also helping to clean up old tailings left behind by mining activities of the past. Lundin, who is the former president of the...
IDENTIFIED: Man killed, possibly distracted by phone
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The coroner’s office has identified the man who died after he was struck by a car on Elm and North avenues in Fresno County. The man has been identified as Raymundo Martinez, 45, of Fresno. CHP says Raymundo was on his phone moments before the impact around 6:00 P.M. Monday evening. […]
Bakersfield Now
Madera driver dodges death, unsecured wood flies through windshield on Hwy 145
FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A Madera driver had a close call while driving to work as a large piece of plywood flew through her windshield inches away from her Saturday evening. In California, it is against the law to drive a vehicle on the highway with a load unsecured or improperly covered, according to California Vehicle Code Sections 23114 and 23115.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Caterer nearly ruined daughter’s quinceanera, Fresno mom says. She fought back in court
Months of planning for Crystal Ballesteros’s 15-year-old daughter’s quinceanera celebration came to a crashing halt June 24, when the party planning company she was depending on pulled out of the event the day before. Although Ballesteros, along with family and friends, still put on the party for 250...
Merced 3 car crash leaves one dead
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was pronounced dead after having collided with two other cars in Merced on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Tuesday around 5:00 p.m., officials say they were called out to a collision on Santa Fe Drive and Avenue Two. CHP says a 52-year-old woman from Winton, CA […]
Jim Patterson announces next move after state assembly term limit
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Current state assemblymember for Fresno Jim Patterson announced on Wednesday what his next move will be after reaching his term limit. According to state rules, a member of the California State Assembly can serve a maximum of 12 years in the state legislature. In a statement released Wednesday morning, Patterson said […]
2 accused in death of Fresno mother and baby make first court appearance
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two people accused in the death of Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant daughter, Celine made their first court appearance in a Fresno County courtroom Tuesday morning. On September 24, the District Attorney’s office says that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend Martin Arroyo-Morales agreed to commit the murders of Yarelly’s sister […]
19-Year-Old Zeferino Alvarado Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Merced County (Merced County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 152 and Delta Road at about 6:58 a.m. According to the officials, the victim was driving his 2021 Ford Mustang westbound on Highway 152 when it collided with a 2020 Autocar garbage truck.
Woman shot after disturbance at Fresno gas station, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old woman was dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her upper body early Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the woman was shot after an alleged argument with another woman at a gas station at Clinton and Marks avenue around 3:00 […]
IDENTIFIED: 2 arrested in Fresno parking lot shooting, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two arrests have been made in connection to a shooting that took place on Sunday in a Fresno parking lot, police say. According to officers, at around 6:00 p.m. Southwest Policing District officers responded to the Amazon Fulfillment Center at 3611 South Northpointe Drive regarding a shooting in the parking lot. […]
KMPH.com
Suspect wanted after using stolen credit cards in Madera, police say
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now wanted after police say he used stolen credit cards at a local business in Madera. The suspect was captured on a security camera. If you have any information about the suspect or this incident, you can contact The Madera Police Department at 675-4220.
Report: Tyler Carr, son of David Carr, is committed to Fresno State
The Fresno State Bulldogs will have a third member of the Carr family on the football roster soon, according to a report. Tyler Carr, the son of legendary Fresno State QB David Carr, is committed to walk-on to the football team next season. The news was first reported by KMJ...
Comments / 0