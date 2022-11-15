ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakhurst, CA

Pines Village Arts & Crafts Fair Coming to Bass Lake

BASS LAKE — Join us for the Pines Village Arts & Crafts Fair at The Pines Resort at Bass Lake. This awesome event will be held November 25 – 27, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission!. There will be over 20 unique craft vendors on...
BASS LAKE, CA
Scouts Help Out With Opening Ceremonies at Elks’ Dinner

OAKHURST — Oakhurst Boy Scout Troop 316 and Girl Scout Troop were at the Oakhurst Elks’ Veterans Day Dinner helping out with the opening ceremonies. The event was fabulous! A spaghetti dinner with meat or vegetarian sauce, salad, and dessert left everyone with a happy belly. A large...
OAKHURST, CA
Where’s the best Phở in Fresno?

It’s on cool days and nights like we’re having that the need for a hot steaming bowl of Pho really makes the difference. If you are not familiar, Phở, is pronounced “fuh,”. It’s usually a beef bone broth, rice noodles, sliced beef, sprouts and other things. Walk into any Vietnamese restaurant and you’ll find at least 10 different variations on the basic recipe.
FRESNO, CA
Two Late Season Fires

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–The Cal Fire Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit found themselves responding to two late-season fires today, Tuesday, November 15th, 2022. One fire was near North Fork in Madera County and the other fire was near the town of Mariposa in Mariposa County. Flat Fire. The first fire started at approximately 11:15...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
Elderly woman and two dogs treated after fire in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An elderly woman and her two dogs were treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Northwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out to an area near Valentine and Herndon Avenues for reports of a house fire. When crews arrived, they say...
FRESNO, CA
City Approves EIR And Master Plan of 900+ Acres

Despite the dissatisfaction of multiple Clovis residents present at Monday’s City Council meeting, the Clovis Council decided to move forwards on an agreement with De Novo Planning Group. The De Novo Planning Group originally had a plan to prepare an Environmental Impact Report over a year ago but were...
Local gold discoveries could combat inflation, geologist says

Twain Harte-based geologist and archaeologist Richard Lundin recently announced a discovery that he believes could be a remedy for the current slump in the U.S. economy, while also helping to clean up old tailings left behind by mining activities of the past. Lundin, who is the former president of the...
TWAIN HARTE, CA
Madera driver dodges death, unsecured wood flies through windshield on Hwy 145

FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A Madera driver had a close call while driving to work as a large piece of plywood flew through her windshield inches away from her Saturday evening. In California, it is against the law to drive a vehicle on the highway with a load unsecured or improperly covered, according to California Vehicle Code Sections 23114 and 23115.
MADERA, CA
Merced 3 car crash leaves one dead

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was pronounced dead after having collided with two other cars in Merced on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Tuesday around 5:00 p.m., officials say they were called out to a collision on Santa Fe Drive and Avenue Two. CHP says a 52-year-old woman from Winton, CA […]
MERCED, CA
2 accused in death of Fresno mother and baby make first court appearance

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two people accused in the death of Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant daughter, Celine made their first court appearance in a Fresno County courtroom Tuesday morning. On September 24, the District Attorney’s office says that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend Martin Arroyo-Morales agreed to commit the murders of Yarelly’s sister […]
FRESNO, CA
Suspect wanted after using stolen credit cards in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now wanted after police say he used stolen credit cards at a local business in Madera. The suspect was captured on a security camera. If you have any information about the suspect or this incident, you can contact The Madera Police Department at 675-4220.
MADERA, CA

