Woods, a storied Canadian outdoor brand, who was trusted to get the first Canadians to the top of the world as part of the 1982 Canadian Everest Expedition, is honoring the 40th anniversary of this milestone with a Made in Canada winter collection. The expedition placed two climbers on the 8,848-meter summit of Mount Everest, proudly outfitted with Woods tents, sleeping bags and down parkas.

1 DAY AGO