Jonesborough, TN

WJHL

Date announced for Jonesborough tree lighting

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Jonesborough has announced the date and time for its annual Christmas tree lighting. The Lighting of the Tree ceremony will take place Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. next to the Washington County Courthouse. The event will feature performances by David Crockett High School’s madrigal singers, Jonesborough Elementary […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wjhl.com

Kingsport Christmas Parade to stream on WJHL.com

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Dec. 3, the Downtown Kingsport Association will host its annual Christmas Parade, and you can watch the full parade on WJHL.com. Join us at 6 p.m. to watch all the floats as they make their way through downtown Kingsport and Church Circle. The parade is set to conclude at 7:30 p.m.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

LIST: 2022 Christmas events in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — It may be up for debate whether it is considered socially acceptable to deck your house in holiday decor before Thanksgiving, but one thing is for certain: Christmas is just around the corner, and it never hurts to plan ahead. That is why News Channel 11 compiled a list of holiday happenings that […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Teaching Kids to be Grateful during the Holidays

(WJHL) Lisa Beilharz and Cameron White-Coleman from The Boys & Girls Club of Kingsport talk about giving kids the gift of knowing gratitude and empathy. They say gratitude is actually a learned behavior. There are several ways we can talk to children to help them learn to be thankful. Beilharz...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Fred Sauceman: Building community in Kingsport at Evelyn's Kitchen Table

The role of the server in the success of a restaurant is often underrated. Even the title itself is misleading. Servers do far more than tote food to the table. They are usually the diner’s first point of contact, helping to select the right seating location and setting the tone for the entire meal. Servers must know the menu inside and out, explaining daily features, accommodating special dietary requirements, and possessing inside information about the day’s most popular dishes and how many servings are left before they sell out.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Kingsport Intercity Ballet hosting 43rd production of 'The Nutcracker'

The Nutcracker Ballet is a Christmas Classic, and Kingsport is hosting its rendition for the 43rd year. Kingsport Intercity Ballet hosting 43rd production …. The Nutcracker Ballet is a Christmas Classic, and Kingsport is hosting its rendition for the 43rd year. Greeneville PD: ‘Armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect …...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Bristol philanthropist Don Nicewonder dies at 84

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Local businessman and philanthropist Don Nicewonder has died. His family said he passed away Saturday at the age of 84, due to a health-related issue, just hours before his 85th birthday. Nicewonder made money in the coal industry, eventually moving to Bristol, Virginia where he created “The Virginian” Golf Club and […]
BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

Toppers hope for different outcome against Maryville

Toppers hope for different outcome against Maryville. Toppers hope for different outcome against Maryville. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Thursday issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Ernest Cooper of Johnson City. James, Nkamhoua Lead No. 22 Vols to 81-50 Victory …. James, Nkamhoua Lead No. 22 Vols to...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

TBI issues Silver Alert for Johnson City man

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Thursday issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Ernest Cooper of Johnson City. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Thursday issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Ernest Cooper of Johnson City. James, Nkamhoua Lead No. 22 Vols to 81-50 Victory …. James, Nkamhoua...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Northeast Tennessee counties to see funding for overdose response efforts

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Financial help is on the way to agencies in Northeast Tennessee trying to help address the substance abuse crisis. Johnson City-based Insight Alliance will likely be among the nonprofits chosen to help train and support first responders. Director Jennifer Berven said that the new money will help law enforcement connect […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Tri-Cities shelters at capacity face busy winter

New downtown Johnson City coffee shop approved to …. New downtown Johnson City coffee shop approved to sell beer. Tractor-trailer crash closes I-81 North in Sullivan …. Tractor-trailer crash closes I-81 North in Sullivan County, TDOT reports. After theft of Wise Co. lynching marker, group plans …. After theft of...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Dobyns-Bennett competitive band sets new rank record

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Dobyns-Bennett High School band earned its all-time high score, placed tops in its division and snagged sixth highest rank in the nation at the Bands of America competition over the weekend. Senior Garrett Ford said this year’s victory felt like well-deserved recognition. “For people to not know what D-B was […]
KINGSPORT, TN
The Tomahawk

Take comfort in Johnson County’s new Inn

Owners, Jim and Linda Macholtz, moved to Johnson County full-time from Florida last month and decided to give the community something they felt it lacked. When asked, why an Inn? Linda said they decided to do this for one simple reason. “The area needed a luxury Inn, which people could...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Get ‘seen’ from home: Ballad rolls out virtual urgent care option

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Completing an urgent care visit without putting on shoes (or at least slippers) might seem far-fetched, but Ballad Health has become the region’s first provider to make it possible. “We just made a major investment in our digital front door,” Ballad CEO told News Channel 11 Wednesday. “You can use […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

