Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Shelters At or Near Capacity As Cold Snap Sends Region's Homeless Looking for ShelterJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenBakersville, NC
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Date announced for Jonesborough tree lighting
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Jonesborough has announced the date and time for its annual Christmas tree lighting. The Lighting of the Tree ceremony will take place Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. next to the Washington County Courthouse. The event will feature performances by David Crockett High School’s madrigal singers, Jonesborough Elementary […]
wjhl.com
Kingsport Christmas Parade to stream on WJHL.com
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Dec. 3, the Downtown Kingsport Association will host its annual Christmas Parade, and you can watch the full parade on WJHL.com. Join us at 6 p.m. to watch all the floats as they make their way through downtown Kingsport and Church Circle. The parade is set to conclude at 7:30 p.m.
LIST: 2022 Christmas events in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — It may be up for debate whether it is considered socially acceptable to deck your house in holiday decor before Thanksgiving, but one thing is for certain: Christmas is just around the corner, and it never hurts to plan ahead. That is why News Channel 11 compiled a list of holiday happenings that […]
wjhl.com
Teaching Kids to be Grateful during the Holidays
(WJHL) Lisa Beilharz and Cameron White-Coleman from The Boys & Girls Club of Kingsport talk about giving kids the gift of knowing gratitude and empathy. They say gratitude is actually a learned behavior. There are several ways we can talk to children to help them learn to be thankful. Beilharz...
wjhl.com
Daytime LIVE: A Holiday visit to The General Morgan Inn
Amy takes us for a visit to the historic and beautiful General Morgan Inn in Greeneville, as they prepare for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the New Year!. For more information go to The General Morgan Inn website.
Kingsport Times-News
Fred Sauceman: Building community in Kingsport at Evelyn's Kitchen Table
The role of the server in the success of a restaurant is often underrated. Even the title itself is misleading. Servers do far more than tote food to the table. They are usually the diner’s first point of contact, helping to select the right seating location and setting the tone for the entire meal. Servers must know the menu inside and out, explaining daily features, accommodating special dietary requirements, and possessing inside information about the day’s most popular dishes and how many servings are left before they sell out.
wjhl.com
Kingsport Intercity Ballet hosting 43rd production of 'The Nutcracker'
The Nutcracker Ballet is a Christmas Classic, and Kingsport is hosting its rendition for the 43rd year.
Bristol philanthropist Don Nicewonder dies at 84
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Local businessman and philanthropist Don Nicewonder has died. His family said he passed away Saturday at the age of 84, due to a health-related issue, just hours before his 85th birthday. Nicewonder made money in the coal industry, eventually moving to Bristol, Virginia where he created “The Virginian” Golf Club and […]
wjhl.com
Toppers hope for different outcome against Maryville
Toppers hope for different outcome against Maryville.
New downtown Johnson City coffee shop approved to sell beer
Blue's Brews began as an Airstream serving hot beverages like coffee, but the business will now have some colder and harder options.
wjhl.com
'Serve until we can't serve': Food banks not concerned about inflation's effect on Thanksgiving meals
'Serve until we can't serve': Food banks not concerned about inflation's effect on Thanksgiving meals.
wjhl.com
TBI issues Silver Alert for Johnson City man
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Thursday issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Ernest Cooper of Johnson City.
Northeast Tennessee counties to see funding for overdose response efforts
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Financial help is on the way to agencies in Northeast Tennessee trying to help address the substance abuse crisis. Johnson City-based Insight Alliance will likely be among the nonprofits chosen to help train and support first responders. Director Jennifer Berven said that the new money will help law enforcement connect […]
wjhl.com
Tri-Cities shelters at capacity face busy winter
New downtown Johnson City coffee shop approved to sell beer.
Dobyns-Bennett competitive band sets new rank record
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Dobyns-Bennett High School band earned its all-time high score, placed tops in its division and snagged sixth highest rank in the nation at the Bands of America competition over the weekend. Senior Garrett Ford said this year’s victory felt like well-deserved recognition. “For people to not know what D-B was […]
Johnson City Press
Connect Downtown Johnson City announces return of Candy Land Christmas
Candy Land Christmas will return to downtown Johnson City for this holiday season, Connect Downtown Johnson City announced this week. With holiday displays, over 160 Christmas trees, makers markets, and more, Candy Land Christmas has become a “must-see” event each year.
Cocke Co. Emergency Management Agency asking for kids' clothes donations
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said they are asking for people to donate kids' clothing so they can make sure children stay warm over the winter. They said they were partnering with the Cocke County school system for donations. They also said they are...
The Tomahawk
Take comfort in Johnson County’s new Inn
Owners, Jim and Linda Macholtz, moved to Johnson County full-time from Florida last month and decided to give the community something they felt it lacked. When asked, why an Inn? Linda said they decided to do this for one simple reason. “The area needed a luxury Inn, which people could...
Get ‘seen’ from home: Ballad rolls out virtual urgent care option
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Completing an urgent care visit without putting on shoes (or at least slippers) might seem far-fetched, but Ballad Health has become the region’s first provider to make it possible. “We just made a major investment in our digital front door,” Ballad CEO told News Channel 11 Wednesday. “You can use […]
wjhl.com
Tri-Cities EMS service gets national recognition for hiring and retaining Veterans
Unicoi County EMS is the only ground ambulance service in the nation to receive the Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award this year. Those I spoke with say Unicoi E-M-S mirrors the brother and sisterhood of the military.
