Armstrong County, PA

Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $1.65 million nearly expired

By WPXI.com News Staff
 2 days ago
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $1.65 million that was sold in Armstrong County for the Dec. 16, 2021, drawing will soon expire.

The unclaimed winning ticket was sold by Jak Petroleum Company in Vandergrift. The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 8-12-18-31-35, to win $1.65 million.

A prize claim must be filed with the PA Lottery by the end of the business day on Friday, Dec. 16.

If you think you’re the winner, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

By law, unclaimed, expired lottery prizes remain in the lottery fund and are used to support programs benefiting older Pennsylvanians.

For more information, visit www.palottery.state.pa.us.

©2022 Cox Media Group

PENNSYLVANIA STATE
