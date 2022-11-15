ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aroostook County, ME

Q 96.1

Aroostook County Storm Closings & Cancellations for Wednesday, Nov. 16th

A mid-November snowstorm bearing down on the region has led schools and many offices in Aroostook County to close early on Wednesday. The National Weather Service is forecasting anywhere from 4 to 12 inches of new snow from south to north by the time the storm winds down late Wednesday evening. Heavy snow may mix with sleet and freezing rain at times, making travel difficult.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
NECN

Snow Totals: Why We Didn't See Much Accumulation From This Storm

While it’s very hard to send someone up to measure on top of every mountain top, general snowfall amounts came in a bit below expectations with our first storm of the season. We are still awaiting numbers from Northern Maine, where the snow will continue through the evening. Aroostook County likely has snow totals over 6” by the end of the storm.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wagmtv.com

Multiple Vehicle Crash on Route 11 in Portage Wednesday

Portage, Maine (WAGM) - On November 16, 2022 at approximately 1100 hours, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a multiple vehicle crash on Route 11 in Portage. It was determined that 60 year old Andrew Bouchard of Fort Kent, was headed north on the Portage Road in his 2013 Western Star tractor trailer truck. A Propane Truck being operated by 66 year old Eric Bull of Caribou was heading south. Bouchard’s and Bull’s vehicles collided and the cause of the crash is under investigation. Bouchard was treated on scene and released. Bull was transported to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle with serious injuries.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Q97.9

Discovery of Rare Minerals Could Change Maine’s Aroostook County Forever

While politics and election results have dominated the news cycle over the past several weeks, a scientific discovery in northern Maine could have a far-reaching effect on people's lives in Aroostook County. According to USGS.gov, rare and critical minerals have been discovered in remote areas of the county that could lead to a future that looks very different from the present.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
WPFO

Mainers will get less heating aid this winter

(BDN) -- Nothing seemed unusual or urgent about the phone call requesting heating oil assistance, until just before an Aroostook County Action Program staff member hung up with the senior caller. “She said, ‘Oh it will be so nice to have fuel in our tank. We haven’t had any since...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Police charge owner of dog found in vacant Caribou home

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Caribou Police have now charged the owner of the dog that was found locked inside a previously vacant home. They say 31-year-old Matthew Guzman of Caribou is charged with animal cruelty. Police say he voluntarily turned himself in Monday night. According to officials, the dog was...
CARIBOU, ME
pihsanchor.com

Area homeless leave local hotels

On Monday, October 31, homeless people who had been staying in Presque Isle were released from the hotels where they were staying, including the Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center and the Crown Park Inn in Caribou. Occupancy at both hotels was funded by the ERA (Emergency Rental Assistance program). There were about 100 residents staying in rooms between these two locations who have since been relocated, and about 20 were still needing housing, according to Krystal Bechard, Program Associate for ACAP’s Rental Assistance Program. When they left the hotels, some found apartments, some transitioned to staying with friends and family, a few are still able to be at the hotels and those who refused help are out in the cold.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Q 96.1

Caribou High School Student of the Month For October Announced

Caribou High School recognizing students with a bright future. In keeping up with promoting and encouraging excellence among their students, Caribou High School has named their Student of the Month for October 2022. The recognition is sponsored by the Caribou Chapter of the National Honor Society. Principal Jamie Selfridge announced...
CARIBOU, ME
Q 96.1

Q 96.1

Presque Isle, ME
