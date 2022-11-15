ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Comments / 0

 

KISSIMMEE EAT & DRINK

More
 

KISSIMMEE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

B3 Café closing up shop in Audubon Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — Longtime Audubon Park business owners are closing up shop after 15 years in business. Jen and Darrell Cunningham, the owners of Bikes, Beans & Bordeaux Café, announced Tuesday that the restaurant will close as of Nov. 23. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

Orlando’s best annual craft fair, Grandma Party Bazaar, is on December 11￼

Grandma Party Bazaar (Facebook | Instagram) is back at Stardust Video and Coffee in Audubon Park at 1842 Winter Park Road [GMap] this Sunday, December 12. The annual event will take over the Stardust parking lot from 10 a.m. to sundown and will feature the best of the best local makers, creators, and oddities, curated by the event organizers – some of whom you can see below by scrolling down.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Universal: Holidays return with the Grinch, Santa and a squirrel named Earl

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort has officially unwrapped its holiday festivities for guests to enjoy and experience. Now through Jan. 1, guests can celebrate the holidays with the return of Grinchmas, an incredible line-up of delicious food and drink offerings, the Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle, performances by Mannheim Steamroller and Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orange County Library System celebrating 100 years with upcoming anniversary events

Whether providing valuable services by expert social workers, ensuring students and educators have access to materials with virtual library cards, offering a variety of resources and technology to patrons with a full access library card, or the new elimination of fines, the Orange County Library System has been a rock for the community to rely on for almost 100 years.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Publix Opens New Bar in Orlando

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Orlando Weekly and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Stop complaining about ‘overcrowding’ in The Villages

I love to hear all the complaints about stopping the building and overcrowding. I have lived in The Villages for over 23 years when we had around 16,000 to 17,000 residents and heard the same cry about stopping the building. Just remember that if we got our way “You” and all the wonderful convenience stores, restaurants, and even hospitals would not be here. Just look at all the other communities and see where they have to go to shop, eat and get health care but not in a golf cart like we can. I guess some people just like go through life standing in front of the complaint counter.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Resource center for troubled children opens in Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The new Volusia Family Resource Center is officially open in Daytona Beach. The facility is set to help troubled young children and their families. They can go to the facility and use resources in juvenile justice, mental health, substance abuse prevention and behavioral services. “We...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Win a ride with the Clydesdales!

Who: World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales come to Apopka on December 2nd to celebrate the legacy of Firefighter Austin Duran. Four months ago, we suffered an unspeakable loss within our Apopka Fire Department family. It has been four months since we laid our brother Austin Duran to rest. It has been four months since the Duran family was forced to face the unthinkable tragedy no family should ever have to endure. As we have all fought to regain some footing, it has always been The Duran’s and our greatest aspiration to ensure we honor Austin and the enormous impact his life has had on each and every one of us. Austin had a spirit that was simply infectious. His smile made you smile. No one was ever left the same once they met him. We want to continue spreading that love and joy within our community and beyond.
APOPKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

These Orlando area restaurants will offer Thanksgiving meals this holiday

LAKE MARY, Fla. - If you don't want to cook this Thanksgiving, you can still get a nice turkey dinner from these restaurants in Orlando and the surrounding areas:. This restaurant will cook for you so you can enjoy the holiday. Offerings include smoked turkey, sweet potato mash, baked cheesy potatoes, green beans & bacon, and more. The take-out Thanksgiving meal can feed 12 to 15 people for $74. You can also order sides by the quarter to feed six people starting at $11.59. The restaurant has Central Florida locations in Orlando, Ocala, and Oviedo, Read more here.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

What the Honk: The world doesn’t revolve around you

ORLANDO, Fla. – If today’s segment has a little extra sass than what you’re used to, please forgive me. This morning, I have lost 5 years worth of data so you’re getting a rare form of me. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s mega moon rocket lifts off...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

‘Industry of fun:’ IAAPA expo opens in Orlando, showcases newest attractions

ORLANDO, Fla. – A deluge of colorful streamers, a world record. How else would you open the expo that celebrates all things attractions?. The annual IAAPA Expo opened Tuesday at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando to showcase the latest innovations in an industry that has to deliver on thrills, chills and spills.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy