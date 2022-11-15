Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Publix Opens New Bar in OrlandoBryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the FallL. CaneFlorida State
Is it even safe for Orlando women to visit the chiropractor anymore?Evie M.Orlando, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
wmfe.org
Lake and Sumter families needing food are encouraged to show up for United Way’s ThanksGiveAway
United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties is teaming up with other agencies Thursday to give away food for Thanksgiving. The agency says Lake and Sumter County families who need food for the holiday — or any other reason — are encouraged to queue up in the car line beginning at 9 a.m. for the United Way ThanksGiveAway.
click orlando
Where drinking is a pleasure: Publix offering in-store bar at 3 Central Florida locations
Publix is now offering a new amenity to customers at five Florida locations, the ability to tie one on while shopping. Publix Pours will offer beer and wine, along with coffee, tea, kombucha, acai bowls and smoothies. [TRENDING: Owner pulls the plug on Orlando’s last RadioShack after 52 years in...
click orlando
Universal: This Mardi Gras offering will get you incredible food and reserved spot on float
ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is ready to step up its Mardi Gras celebration with an incredible new offering. Beginning Feb. 4, guests can take advantage of the Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience. [TRENDING: Owner pulls the plug on Orlando’s last RadioShack after 52 years in business...
B3 Café closing up shop in Audubon Park
ORLANDO, Fla. — Longtime Audubon Park business owners are closing up shop after 15 years in business. Jen and Darrell Cunningham, the owners of Bikes, Beans & Bordeaux Café, announced Tuesday that the restaurant will close as of Nov. 23. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
bungalower
Orlando’s best annual craft fair, Grandma Party Bazaar, is on December 11￼
Grandma Party Bazaar (Facebook | Instagram) is back at Stardust Video and Coffee in Audubon Park at 1842 Winter Park Road [GMap] this Sunday, December 12. The annual event will take over the Stardust parking lot from 10 a.m. to sundown and will feature the best of the best local makers, creators, and oddities, curated by the event organizers – some of whom you can see below by scrolling down.
Walt Disney World picks developer for 1,300-unit affordable housing project
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Walt Disney World’s affordable 1,300-unit housing initiative is one step closer to becoming a reality. Theme park officials announced Wednesday that they’ve chosen The Michaels Organization to build, own and operate the new development, which they said will offer affordable options for qualifying applicants within certain income levels.
click orlando
Universal: Holidays return with the Grinch, Santa and a squirrel named Earl
ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort has officially unwrapped its holiday festivities for guests to enjoy and experience. Now through Jan. 1, guests can celebrate the holidays with the return of Grinchmas, an incredible line-up of delicious food and drink offerings, the Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle, performances by Mannheim Steamroller and Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s.
disneydining.com
Universal Studios Offering an Annual Pass with Unlimited Visits for Less Than $200
Not sure which Florida vacation to take since Disney World has still not resumed selling annual passes to non-Florida residents? A recent announcement from Universal Studios Orlando may help you make that decision. Some non-Florida residents are growing weary of waiting for Disney World to begin selling annual passes again...
click orlando
Orange County Library System celebrating 100 years with upcoming anniversary events
Whether providing valuable services by expert social workers, ensuring students and educators have access to materials with virtual library cards, offering a variety of resources and technology to patrons with a full access library card, or the new elimination of fines, the Orange County Library System has been a rock for the community to rely on for almost 100 years.
Publix Opens New Bar in Orlando
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Orlando Weekly and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
villages-news.com
Stop complaining about ‘overcrowding’ in The Villages
I love to hear all the complaints about stopping the building and overcrowding. I have lived in The Villages for over 23 years when we had around 16,000 to 17,000 residents and heard the same cry about stopping the building. Just remember that if we got our way “You” and all the wonderful convenience stores, restaurants, and even hospitals would not be here. Just look at all the other communities and see where they have to go to shop, eat and get health care but not in a golf cart like we can. I guess some people just like go through life standing in front of the complaint counter.
click orlando
Resource center for troubled children opens in Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The new Volusia Family Resource Center is officially open in Daytona Beach. The facility is set to help troubled young children and their families. They can go to the facility and use resources in juvenile justice, mental health, substance abuse prevention and behavioral services. “We...
bungalower
Orlando resident shares Nest video of Amazon package delivery during Hurricane Nicole
As first reported by Newsweek, a local Reddit user posted a video from their Nest camera that caught an unexpected package delivery in the middle of Hurricane Nicole last week, and people aren’t too happy about it. This Young Amazon Driver Delivering Packages at 5:25 a.m. During Hurricane Nicole...
Lake County Activities for Children on Wednesday, 11/16/22
Are you searching for things for your kids to do on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, here in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few possibilities:. Choo-Choo Babies: Babies and parents alike enjoy bonding time and sitting in their parent's lap - ages 0 to 15 months, free, 20 minutes.
theapopkavoice.com
Win a ride with the Clydesdales!
Who: World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales come to Apopka on December 2nd to celebrate the legacy of Firefighter Austin Duran. Four months ago, we suffered an unspeakable loss within our Apopka Fire Department family. It has been four months since we laid our brother Austin Duran to rest. It has been four months since the Duran family was forced to face the unthinkable tragedy no family should ever have to endure. As we have all fought to regain some footing, it has always been The Duran’s and our greatest aspiration to ensure we honor Austin and the enormous impact his life has had on each and every one of us. Austin had a spirit that was simply infectious. His smile made you smile. No one was ever left the same once they met him. We want to continue spreading that love and joy within our community and beyond.
fox35orlando.com
These Orlando area restaurants will offer Thanksgiving meals this holiday
LAKE MARY, Fla. - If you don't want to cook this Thanksgiving, you can still get a nice turkey dinner from these restaurants in Orlando and the surrounding areas:. This restaurant will cook for you so you can enjoy the holiday. Offerings include smoked turkey, sweet potato mash, baked cheesy potatoes, green beans & bacon, and more. The take-out Thanksgiving meal can feed 12 to 15 people for $74. You can also order sides by the quarter to feed six people starting at $11.59. The restaurant has Central Florida locations in Orlando, Ocala, and Oviedo, Read more here.
fox35orlando.com
Owners of Florida beachfront homes watch as yards fall into ocean: 'It is scary!'
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - Many homes in Brevard County lost much of their backyards as Hurricane Nicole caused them to collapse. Melbourne Beach resident Ellen Abbott says Hurricane Nicole caused her to lose 25 feet of her backyard. She lost her deck, four palm trees and is trying to save her pergola.
click orlando
What the Honk: The world doesn’t revolve around you
ORLANDO, Fla. – If today’s segment has a little extra sass than what you’re used to, please forgive me. This morning, I have lost 5 years worth of data so you’re getting a rare form of me. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s mega moon rocket lifts off...
click orlando
‘Industry of fun:’ IAAPA expo opens in Orlando, showcases newest attractions
ORLANDO, Fla. – A deluge of colorful streamers, a world record. How else would you open the expo that celebrates all things attractions?. The annual IAAPA Expo opened Tuesday at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando to showcase the latest innovations in an industry that has to deliver on thrills, chills and spills.
Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the Fall
There's arguably no bad time to visit Florida. There's never a shortage of things to do, and whatever the season, one can always find natural beauty. But fall in Florida can be especially appealing. The temperature isn't as hot. Some places lower their rates so your experience may be cheaper. And sometimes, the crowds are smaller.
