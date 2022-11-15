Read full article on original website
LIST: 2022 Christmas events in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — It may be up for debate whether it is considered socially acceptable to deck your house in holiday decor before Thanksgiving, but one thing is for certain: Christmas is just around the corner, and it never hurts to plan ahead. That is why News Channel 11 compiled a list of holiday happenings that […]
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton Christmas Tree lighting takes place Saturday evening
ELIZABETHTON — One of the highlights of each Christmas season in Elizabethton is the lighting of the Fraser fir in the front yard of the Henderson Folsom House in downtown Elizabethton. This year, the lighting will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at 5 p.m. The event is...
wjhl.com
New downtown Johnson City coffee shop approved to sell beer
wjhl.com
Daytime LIVE: A Holiday visit to The General Morgan Inn
Amy takes us for a visit to the historic and beautiful General Morgan Inn in Greeneville, as they prepare for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the New Year!. For more information go to The General Morgan Inn website.
Volunteers pack up toys for 2022 Santa Train
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Santa Train returns to the rails Saturday for the first time in two years to celebrate 80 years of bringing joy to Eastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee. Ahead of Saturday’s holiday trek, volunteers packed up donated toys and supplies in Kingsport Wednesday morning. Organizers of the regional tradition […]
wjhl.com
Tri-Cities EMS service gets national recognition for hiring and retaining Veterans
Unicoi County EMS is the only ground ambulance service in the nation to receive the Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award this year. Those I spoke with say Unicoi E-M-S mirrors the brother and sisterhood of the military. Tri-Cities EMS service gets national recognition …. Unicoi County EMS is the only...
wjhl.com
School district denies some locker room assault rumors in letter to Daniel Boone parents, sheriff's office investigating
Washington County, Tennessee Schools (WCS) released a letter sent to parents of Daniel Boone High School students denying some rumors surrounding a reported locker room assault. School district denies some locker room assault rumors …. Washington County, Tennessee Schools (WCS) released a letter sent to parents of Daniel Boone High...
Kingsport Times-News
City starting citizen-led study to create Lynn Garden redevelopment plan
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday night to enter into a partnership to create a corridor development plan for Lynn Garden Drive in an effort to help revitalize the area. “This will look for ways we can provide recommendations on a redevelopment standpoint,” Kingsport City Manager...
Johnson City Press
Connect Downtown Johnson City announces return of Candy Land Christmas
Candy Land Christmas will return to downtown Johnson City for this holiday season, Connect Downtown Johnson City announced this week. With holiday displays, over 160 Christmas trees, makers markets, and more, Candy Land Christmas has become a “must-see” event each year.
Cocke Co. Emergency Management Agency asking for kids' clothes donations
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said they are asking for people to donate kids' clothing so they can make sure children stay warm over the winter. They said they were partnering with the Cocke County school system for donations. They also said they are...
wjhl.com
After theft of Wise Co. lynching marker, group plans to build new one
wjhl.com
TBI issues Silver Alert for Johnson City man
wcyb.com
Food City employee assaulted after refusing to sell alcohol, police say
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — According to the Abingdon Police Department, a man was arrested after assaulting a Food City employee Monday. Police said when officers arrived on scene at the Food City located at 151 Cook Street, they located the suspect, identified as Wells Brocklehurst. During the investigation, officers were informed that Brocklehurst assaulted a store employee after the employee denied Brocklehurst an alcohol sale.
Community Hero: Event providing for humans and pets in need
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s the time of year when organizations are helping those in need for the holidays, and an event in the Tri-Cities is helping the entire family, not just humans. Food City came up with the idea to offer gift bags of food. Here’s the twist: These pre-packaged gift bags can […]
The Tomahawk
Take comfort in Johnson County’s new Inn
Owners, Jim and Linda Macholtz, moved to Johnson County full-time from Florida last month and decided to give the community something they felt it lacked. When asked, why an Inn? Linda said they decided to do this for one simple reason. “The area needed a luxury Inn, which people could...
Kingsport Times-News
Fred Sauceman: Building community in Kingsport at Evelyn's Kitchen Table
The role of the server in the success of a restaurant is often underrated. Even the title itself is misleading. Servers do far more than tote food to the table. They are usually the diner’s first point of contact, helping to select the right seating location and setting the tone for the entire meal. Servers must know the menu inside and out, explaining daily features, accommodating special dietary requirements, and possessing inside information about the day’s most popular dishes and how many servings are left before they sell out.
Johnson City man at center of Silver Alert found
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said that a man who had been at the center of a Silver Alert Thursday morning has been found and is safe. Authorities say that Cooper lives with a medical condition that could have impaired his ability to return home. Police believed he may […]
wjhl.com
1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report
wjhl.com
Teaching Kids to be Grateful during the Holidays
(WJHL) Lisa Beilharz and Cameron White-Coleman from The Boys & Girls Club of Kingsport talk about giving kids the gift of knowing gratitude and empathy. They say gratitude is actually a learned behavior. There are several ways we can talk to children to help them learn to be thankful. Beilharz...
wjhl.com
Kingsport Intercity Ballet hosting 43rd production of 'The Nutcracker'
