WJHL

LIST: 2022 Christmas events in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — It may be up for debate whether it is considered socially acceptable to deck your house in holiday decor before Thanksgiving, but one thing is for certain: Christmas is just around the corner, and it never hurts to plan ahead. That is why News Channel 11 compiled a list of holiday happenings that […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton Christmas Tree lighting takes place Saturday evening

ELIZABETHTON — One of the highlights of each Christmas season in Elizabethton is the lighting of the Fraser fir in the front yard of the Henderson Folsom House in downtown Elizabethton. This year, the lighting will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at 5 p.m. The event is...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wjhl.com

New downtown Johnson City coffee shop approved to sell beer

New downtown Johnson City coffee shop approved to sell beer
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Volunteers pack up toys for 2022 Santa Train

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Santa Train returns to the rails Saturday for the first time in two years to celebrate 80 years of bringing joy to Eastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee. Ahead of Saturday’s holiday trek, volunteers packed up donated toys and supplies in Kingsport Wednesday morning. Organizers of the regional tradition […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

School district denies some locker room assault rumors in letter to Daniel Boone parents, sheriff's office investigating

Washington County, Tennessee Schools (WCS) released a letter sent to parents of Daniel Boone High School students denying some rumors surrounding a reported locker room assault.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

City starting citizen-led study to create Lynn Garden redevelopment plan

The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday night to enter into a partnership to create a corridor development plan for Lynn Garden Drive in an effort to help revitalize the area. “This will look for ways we can provide recommendations on a redevelopment standpoint,” Kingsport City Manager...
wjhl.com

TBI issues Silver Alert for Johnson City man

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Thursday issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Ernest Cooper of Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Food City employee assaulted after refusing to sell alcohol, police say

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — According to the Abingdon Police Department, a man was arrested after assaulting a Food City employee Monday. Police said when officers arrived on scene at the Food City located at 151 Cook Street, they located the suspect, identified as Wells Brocklehurst. During the investigation, officers were informed that Brocklehurst assaulted a store employee after the employee denied Brocklehurst an alcohol sale.
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Community Hero: Event providing for humans and pets in need

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s the time of year when organizations are helping those in need for the holidays, and an event in the Tri-Cities is helping the entire family, not just humans. Food City came up with the idea to offer gift bags of food. Here’s the twist: These pre-packaged gift bags can […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Tomahawk

Take comfort in Johnson County’s new Inn

Owners, Jim and Linda Macholtz, moved to Johnson County full-time from Florida last month and decided to give the community something they felt it lacked. When asked, why an Inn? Linda said they decided to do this for one simple reason. “The area needed a luxury Inn, which people could...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Fred Sauceman: Building community in Kingsport at Evelyn's Kitchen Table

The role of the server in the success of a restaurant is often underrated. Even the title itself is misleading. Servers do far more than tote food to the table. They are usually the diner’s first point of contact, helping to select the right seating location and setting the tone for the entire meal. Servers must know the menu inside and out, explaining daily features, accommodating special dietary requirements, and possessing inside information about the day’s most popular dishes and how many servings are left before they sell out.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Johnson City man at center of Silver Alert found

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said that a man who had been at the center of a Silver Alert Thursday morning has been found and is safe. Authorities say that Cooper lives with a medical condition that could have impaired his ability to return home. Police believed he may […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report

1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report
BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

Teaching Kids to be Grateful during the Holidays

(WJHL) Lisa Beilharz and Cameron White-Coleman from The Boys & Girls Club of Kingsport talk about giving kids the gift of knowing gratitude and empathy. They say gratitude is actually a learned behavior. There are several ways we can talk to children to help them learn to be thankful. Beilharz...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Kingsport Intercity Ballet hosting 43rd production of 'The Nutcracker'

The Nutcracker Ballet is a Christmas Classic, and Kingsport is hosting its rendition for the 43rd year.
KINGSPORT, TN

