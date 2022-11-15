Voters around Wisconsin this year approved increasing spending on local governments and public schools by more than $1.7 billion via more than 100 referendum questions. A new report by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum shows there were 104 referendum questions this year seeking voters' permission for cities, villages, towns, counties and public school districts to exceed state limits on property tax increases. The report states unofficial election results show voters approved 82 of them, which works out to an overall passage rate of nearly 79 percent.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO