wpr.org
In 2022, Wisconsin voters approved $1.7B in new spending for local governments, schools
Voters around Wisconsin this year approved increasing spending on local governments and public schools by more than $1.7 billion via more than 100 referendum questions. A new report by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum shows there were 104 referendum questions this year seeking voters' permission for cities, villages, towns, counties and public school districts to exceed state limits on property tax increases. The report states unofficial election results show voters approved 82 of them, which works out to an overall passage rate of nearly 79 percent.
wpr.org
Wisconsin-based company under investigation for allegedly using child labor
A Nebraska judge has ordered a Wisconsin-based company to comply with a federal investigation into allegations that it used child labor. Last week, the U.S. Department of Labor sued Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI, which is headquartered in Grant County and employs 17,000 people who clean 700 food processing plants nationwide.
wpr.org
Birding, Wisconsin midterm voting trends
A biology professor and birder joins the show to tell us how to enjoy the birds we can find in our own backyards. Then, we talk to a Wisconsin political analyst about voting trends across the state in the 2022 midterm elections.
wpr.org
See the ties that bind Antarctica and Louisiana through one photographer's lens
Editor's note: As the 2022 U.N. Climate Change Summit convenes, NPR's Picture Show is featuring work by photographers that highlights the effects of climate change around the world. As frigid wind whipped across the ship's bow, I held the railing with one hand and steadied my camera with the other....
wpr.org
State report card scores hold steady for most Wisconsin districts, but data comes with caveats
The latest report cards issued by Wisconsin's Department of Public Instruction show about 95 percent of public school districts met, exceeded or significantly exceeded expectations in the 2021-22 school year. That's roughly on par with the percentage of districts that met that threshold during the last assessment period, covering the...
wpr.org
Wisconsin's voter turnout was high in this November's election, but still lower than 2018
Turnout in last week's election appears to have been exceptionally high for a midterm, although it was still outpaced by Wisconsin's record voter participation four years ago. In the race for governor, 56.75 percent of the state's estimated population of eligible voters cast ballots in the race for governor, according to unofficial figures published by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
wpr.org
Why do people call it 'deer camp'?
It's that time of year again when blaze orange adds a pop of color to the woods and fields. It's also that time when people share memories of going hunting up north to a place that has been transformed from a cabin into, what some call, deer camp. Outside of...
wpr.org
Wisconsin Democratic Party leader looks beyond midterms, Economic efforts in Florence County
The head of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin talks midterm results. Later, the new director of economic development for Florence County gives insight into the economic forces impacting the county in northern Wisconsin.
wpr.org
Insect Update: Critters on Christmas trees, bugs in birdseed and pests in the pantry
Wisconsin is one of the top five Christmas tree-producing states in the nation. One of our entomologists is back to tell you how to avoid bringing in bugs if you’re getting a real tree this season.
