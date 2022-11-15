ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
wpr.org

In 2022, Wisconsin voters approved $1.7B in new spending for local governments, schools

Voters around Wisconsin this year approved increasing spending on local governments and public schools by more than $1.7 billion via more than 100 referendum questions. A new report by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum shows there were 104 referendum questions this year seeking voters' permission for cities, villages, towns, counties and public school districts to exceed state limits on property tax increases. The report states unofficial election results show voters approved 82 of them, which works out to an overall passage rate of nearly 79 percent.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin-based company under investigation for allegedly using child labor

A Nebraska judge has ordered a Wisconsin-based company to comply with a federal investigation into allegations that it used child labor. Last week, the U.S. Department of Labor sued Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI, which is headquartered in Grant County and employs 17,000 people who clean 700 food processing plants nationwide.
NEBRASKA STATE
wpr.org

Birding, Wisconsin midterm voting trends

A biology professor and birder joins the show to tell us how to enjoy the birds we can find in our own backyards. Then, we talk to a Wisconsin political analyst about voting trends across the state in the 2022 midterm elections.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin's voter turnout was high in this November's election, but still lower than 2018

Turnout in last week's election appears to have been exceptionally high for a midterm, although it was still outpaced by Wisconsin's record voter participation four years ago. In the race for governor, 56.75 percent of the state's estimated population of eligible voters cast ballots in the race for governor, according to unofficial figures published by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Why do people call it 'deer camp'?

It's that time of year again when blaze orange adds a pop of color to the woods and fields. It's also that time when people share memories of going hunting up north to a place that has been transformed from a cabin into, what some call, deer camp. Outside of...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy