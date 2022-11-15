Fatal collision in Pulaski County

SOMERSET, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – The Kentucky State Police, London Post is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on West KY Highway 635 in the Science Hill area of Pulaski County.

Police said a semi operated by 66-year-old Fred Haste Jr., of Bethelridge, was traveling west Monday morning on KY 635 when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with a car driven by 61-year-old Benjamin L. Durham III of Danville.

KSP said Haste sustained fatal injuries in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.

Durham was transported to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threating injuries.

As the investigation proceeds, police said drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.