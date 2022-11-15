Read full article on original website
Cherry Wood
1d ago
How sad. I bet he don't watch the news, like most people I've talked to lately, because there are places and programs that will help with rent right now, thanks to our Governor. And, he even helps protect those on fixed incomes when it comes to rent evictions and utilities, which no other state did.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for stealing car because her car was almost out of gas
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shayna Lacie Prescott, 23, was arrested early this morning and charged with grand theft of an automobile after allegedly stealing the car of her friend’s roommate because her car was almost out of gas. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department Officer that Prescott was...
ocala-news.com
Ocala convicted felon accused of stealing three firearms
A 55-year-old convicted felon from Ocala was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing three firearms. On Monday, an MCSO corporal responded to the Publix located at 9570 SW 62nd Avenue Road in Ocala in reference to a man who possibly had several stolen firearms in his possession. A male reportee had contacted law enforcement to report that one of his employees, identified as Christopher Richard Munroe, had allegedly stolen three firearms while at work earlier in the day.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Nov. 14 and 15
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Nov. 14. Amanda Jane Edmondson, 42, Homosassa, arrested Nov. 14 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
WCJB
Two men from Ocala facing gun and drug-related charges
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police released new details about an arrest involving a stolen gun. Jaishun Turner, 22, and Ulnaiji Hall, 23, are out on bail, both facing gun and drug-related charges. Police pulled over a vehicle last Thursday for a window tint violation. Officers say they found marijuana...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville community calls for abolishing city K-9 unit
Local community members passionately aired their views about the Gainesville Police Department’s K-9 unit at a special meeting of the City Commission Wednesday. The hours-long meeting, which at times was overcome by emotional outpours, saw about 100 people gathered in the chamber at its peak. It served as a platform both for members of the general public as well as police officers to give their stance on a law enforcement unit that has been at the center of public debate since the July mauling of Terrell Bradley by one of its dogs.
mycbs4.com
Lake City Police battles uptick in car thefts
'You shall not steal' it's one of the ten commandments, but Lake City Police say thieves are stealing from unlocked cars while the owners are learning those commandments. Ashley Hardison, a Lake City Police Department spokeswoman, said it's happened to multiple churches within the city limits. "If you leave something...
WCJB
Strike Out Hunger Farmshare Food Giveaway will happen at the Oaks Mall parking lot
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s time to strike out hunger. Multiple public and private agencies are coming together for a Farmshare food distribution on Thursday. Thousands of pounds of food will be distributed to families on a first come first serve basis. Despite what flyers announcing the event may...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after shattering windows, breaking appliances inside ex-boyfriend’s apartment
A 37-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he admitted to breaking windows, sliding glass doors, toilets, and multiple appliances inside his ex-boyfriend’s apartment. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to an apartment located in the 5400 block of SE...
mycbs4.com
Man arrested for following driver and pointing gun at him on Archer Road
According to Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Richard Bertram Johnson Jr. was arrested after an incident that occurred on Archer Road last night. ACSO says that a victim called the dispatch center stating he was being followed by Johnson. The victim says after minutes of being followed, they came to a red light. Johnson then got out of the vehicle and got a duffle bag out of his trunk and proceeded to get back into the car.
WCJB
Texas burger chain, Hopdoddy, opens first Florida location
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Texas burger restaurant chain, Hopdoddy Burger Bar opened its first Florida location Tuesday. It’s located in the space that formerly housed Grub Burger Bar in the Clark Butler Plaza off of Archer Road. Hopdoddy merged with Grub and they decided that Hopdoddy would be a better...
WCJB
Haile’s Angels closes it’s doors
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville animal rescue is closing down. In a letter to supporters, the Haile’s Angels Pet Rescue board of directors said Sunday, December 11th will be their last day open to the public. The non-profit organization was established in 2004. People with the group say...
WESH
Marion sheriff: Man may have information in case of 16-year-old found dead in cemetery
REDDICK, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a person of interest in the case of a 16-year-old found dead in a cemetery. Officials said Kenneth Carr Jr., 16, was found dead at Campground Cemetery in Reddick one day after being reported missing by family members.
Putnam County teen convicted for double shooting over drugs
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — According to a report from the Florida State Attorney’s Office, at the conclusion of a three-day trial this morning a Putnam County jury found the defendant, who will remain unnamed due to his age, guilty as charged of two counts of attempted robbery with a Firearm and two counts of aggravated battery with bodily harm with a firearm.
WCJB
FHP investigates deadly crash in Citra
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was killed in a deadly crash in North Central Florida Wednesday morning. It happened just before 6:30 a.m. on West County Road 329, just east of North Marion Middle School in Citra. Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the crash involving a van and...
WCJB
Vinyard Church will hold a free food giveaway
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway in Gainesville on Wednesday. The giveaway will start at 11 a.m., and it will be held at the Vinyard Church. It is located in the middle of Lincoln Estates at 1100 SE 17th Dr.
WCJB
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The attorney representing a blind veteran has sent a notice of intent to pursue damages against the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office after the man’s cane was mistaken for a pistol. James Hodges is pursuing damages resulting from the “egregious, and excessive acts of...
ocala-news.com
Elderly Silver Springs man accused of choking woman, hanging up 911 call
A 72-year-old Silver Springs man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of choking a woman and grabbing her cellphone while she was speaking with a 911 operator. On Sunday, an MCSO corporal responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic battery...
WCJB
Bradford County Sheriff’s deputy honored
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Bradford County Sheriff’s deputy is being recognized for saving a mans life. The American Police Hall of Fame lifesaving award was presented to deputy Trinton Lovell during last night’s Bradford County commission meeting. On August 10th, a driver suffered a medical emergency, causing...
Orange Park man arrested for aggravated assault, possession of firearm as a known felon
An Orange Park man was arrested Sunday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, deputies said. An Orange Park man was arrested Sunday for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm as a known felon.Getty Images.
WESH
Woman reported missing in Marion County, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a woman has been reported missing. Sabrina Sanclemente, 24, was last seen in a pink long-sleeved shirt with green and gray leggings. Deputies said she did not have on shoes. According to the sheriff's office, she'd gotten out of...
Comments / 3