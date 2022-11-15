Local community members passionately aired their views about the Gainesville Police Department’s K-9 unit at a special meeting of the City Commission Wednesday. The hours-long meeting, which at times was overcome by emotional outpours, saw about 100 people gathered in the chamber at its peak. It served as a platform both for members of the general public as well as police officers to give their stance on a law enforcement unit that has been at the center of public debate since the July mauling of Terrell Bradley by one of its dogs.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO