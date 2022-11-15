ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis vs. St. Louis Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, November 15 (Can Memphis Grab Second Impressive Road Win?)

By Reed Wallach
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Projected college basketball rankings after Gonzaga gets blown out by Texas

Texas completely worked No. 2 Gonzaga in Austin on Wednesday night and the college basketball rankings are now getting a massive shake-up. It was a huge Wednesday night matchup the day after a wild Champions Classic with the No. 2 team in the college basketball rankings, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, going on the road to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns. Fans were expecting a toe-to-toe clash between two heavyweights of this season.
AUSTIN, TX
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis basketball score vs. Saint Louis: Live updates

Memphis basketball hopes to score its second win of the season today at Saint Louis. Penny Hardaway and Co. came out hot last week in the 76-67 win at Vanderbilt last week. DeAndre Williams and Kendric Davis combined for 33 points and Alex Lomax registered the first double-double of his long Tigers career with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

ESPN Computer Picks Kentucky vs. Michigan State, Duke vs. Kansas

ESPN will televise two epic State Farm Champions Classic matchups on Tuesday night. No. 4 Kentucky takes on Michigan State before No. 6 Duke faces No. 7 Kansas. ESPN's Matchup Predictor identified a favorite from each game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The model gives the Wildcats a 76.3 percent probability of...
LAWRENCE, KS
FanSided

Georgia vs. Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for College Football Week 12

Georgia got the last big win they needed over Tennessee two weeks ago and then last week, they cruised to a 45-19 win over Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are primed for a matchup with LSU in the SEC championship game, but first they need to close out their SEC schedule against Kentucky in Week 12. The Wildcats may have officially hit rock bottom, even at 6-4. Last week a 24-21 loss to Vanderbilt is about the worst thing you can do in SEC Football.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Game Notes: Michigan State 86, Kentucky 77

Here are post-game notes following the No. 4 Wildcats double-overtime defeat to the Michigan State Spartans:  Team Records and Series Notes Both teams are now 2-1.Kentucky leads the all-time series, 14-12, ending a two-game UK win streak. The teams are tied 4-4 in games played at neutral ...
LEXINGTON, KY
FanSided

Commanders vs Texans odds and prediction for Week 11 matchup

The Washington Commanders will have to play arguably the best and worst teams in consecutive weeks. While Taylor Heinicke and Joey Slye pushed Ron Rivera to a win over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles, the squad now has to avoid a classic trap game against an AFC South foe. The...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
568K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy