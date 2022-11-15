Memphis vs. St. Louis Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, November 15 (Can Memphis Grab Second Impressive Road Win?)

Georgia got the last big win they needed over Tennessee two weeks ago and then last week, they cruised to a 45-19 win over Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are primed for a matchup with LSU in the SEC championship game, but first they need to close out their SEC schedule against Kentucky in Week 12. The Wildcats may have officially hit rock bottom, even at 6-4. Last week a 24-21 loss to Vanderbilt is about the worst thing you can do in SEC Football.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO