2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Friday. The accident occurred while the two victims were working on a wide shoulder on the south side of Olde Highway 80, east of Lake Jennings Park Road.
OC-San Diego Train Service Will Be Shut Down Even Longer – Possibly Until February
People hoping to take the train between Orange and San Diego counties are going to have to wait longer – possibly until February – for service to come back. Service has been shut down since late September, after remnants of a hurricane sped up beach erosion that’s been causing a slow-moving landslide.
California Airports Get Top Rankings in New Wall Street Journal Analysis
San Francisco International was ranked the best large U.S. airport and San Diego International the second-best midsize airport in an analysis published Thursday by the Wall Street Journal. “San Francisco International Airport sure tries hard to make travelers forget they’re in an airport,” said the Journal, complementing SFO for being...
November 2022: Pure Water Construction Continues in University City Area
Designated as the “Morena Northern Pipelines and Tunnels” on the Pure Water University City website, this project includes portions of two 10.5-mile pipelines: one 48-inch wastewater pipeline, which will carry wastewater north to the North City facilities for purification, and one 30-inch brine line that will carry the biproduct from water purification south to the Point Loma Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Woman killed in collision in San Diego
An 85-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision on Friday in the Lake Murray neighborhood of San Diego.
CHP Sergeant Honored for Heroism – Entered Burning Car to Save Driver Following Oceanside Chase
Ten members of the California Highway Patrol this week received the highest honor the state can bestow upon an employee for their roles in saving lives in the community. One of them, Sgt. Patrick Bourassa, an officer at the time of the incident last year, was awarded for his actions during a high-speed pursuit in Oceanside on Interstate 5.
Motorcyclist injured in crash with CBP vehicle
A 56-year-old motorcyclist was injured Wednesday when he collided with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection vehicle in San Ysidro, authorities said.
Fishing comes to a halt at Sweetwater Authority’s Loveland Reservoir
Sweetwater Authority again is removing water from its Loveland Reservoir to meet customer needs during drought conditions, but the move will halt the lake’s free fishing program. The agency, which serves roughly 200,000 South County customers, began moving water downstream to its Sweetwater Reservoir this week. Officials said its...
In-N-Out opens new location in south San Diego County
In-N-Out Burger opened a new restaurant on Friday in Palm City that will serve its iconic made-to-order hamburgers, shakes, and fries to southern San Diego communities. The Los Angeles Based burger chain began to open restaurants in San Diego County in 1990 and now has 21 locations throughout the county. Adam Barrera, a veteran of In-N-Out for 17 years, will manage the new restaurant, located at 1093 Outer Road, on the northeast Corner of Outer Rd. & Coronado Ave.
26-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In La Mesa (La Mesa, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Friday. The accident occurred in the area of Severin Drive on Interstate 9, near Grossmont Center mall, shortly before 11 a.m.
Crews stop spread of brush fire on hillside off I-15 in Grantville area
Crews have responded to a brush fire burning on a hillside off Interstate 15 in San Diego's Grantville area.
Crews battle brush fire off I-15 near Mission Valley
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews are battling a vegetation fire Wednesday near Mission Valley.
1 dead in apartment fire near downtown San Diego
Authorities at the scene said a person was pulled from the burning unit, and despite life-saving measures, that person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Vehicle passenger dead after being ejected onto I-8 in La Mesa
A 26-year-old man was killed Friday when for unknown reasons he tumbled out of the car he was riding in on Interstate 8 near Grossmont Center mall, authorities reported.
San Diego Planning Commission approves Gravilla Townhomes plan in La Jolla
Commissioners also deny an appeal of a La Jolla Mesa home project.
Willow 9 Fire: Crews make progress against Jamul brush fire
Cal Fire San Diego officials said the Willow 9 Fire in Jamul burned just under 10 acres and was 100 percent contained as of Thursday night.
Fire Destroys Historic Home in East County
JAMUL - Crews are working to contain a wildfire which broke out in the East County, destroying a piece of San Diego history. As of Thursday morning, the Willow Fire has burned about 10 acres near Jamul and is about 50 percent contained. Residents were concerned about the high winds...
Officers in Mexico to assist with document checks for northbound travelers
SAN DIEGO — Mexican immigration officers will check travel documents for travelers crossing the U.S-Mexico border, part of a new pilot program launched at the San Ysidro Port of Entry this week. Some immigration advocates have already started voicing concerns. U.S. border authorities previously checked San Diego-bound travelers but...
Now open: In-n-Out Burger opens location in South Bay
SAN DIEGO — One of United States' most beloved fast-food restaurants has finally opened a location in the South Bay neighborhood of Palm City. In-n-Out Burger's newest restaurant opened on Friday, east of Imperial Beach and less than five miles away from the U.S.-Mexico Border. The new location sits between the Coronado Avenue and Palm Avenue exits off I-5.
Lawsuit Seeks to Halt Repairs to Ocean Beach Pier
An environmental group has filed a lawsuit seeking to block initial work on the planned replacement of the Ocean Beach Pier, which the group alleges is going forward without proper environmental review. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in San Diego Superior Court by the Animal Protection and Rescue League concerns an...
Comments / 0