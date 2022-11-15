Read full article on original website
Related
AP: Katie Britt wins, makes history in U.S. Senate election
(WHNT) — Republican Katie Britt is expected to be Alabama’s next U.S. Senator after the Associated Press called the race in her favor just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Britt, a one-time aide to outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby and former president of the Alabama Business Council, defeated Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus in the race to replace Shelby.
WMDT.com
BREAKING: AP calls Md. Senate race in favor of Chris Van Hollen
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Associated Press has called the U.S. Senate race in favor of Democrat Chris Van Hollen, electing him to a second term. Van Hollen defeats Republican Chris Chaffee. 47 ABC’s Rob Petree spoke to Sen. Van Hollen this evening where he said he was grateful to...
Joe Manchin gets a GOP challenger for his West Virginia Senate seat
Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., announced Tuesday that he will run for Senate in 2024 in a bid to unseat Sen. Joe Manchin. "West Virginia values are at risk in this country. We’re bankrupting America. I want to be a part of the solution there," Mooney said in a radio interview on MetroNews Talkline on Tuesday morning.
Midterm results: Rep. Susan Wild defeats millionaire Lisa Scheller to represent Pennsylvania's 7th District
Incumbent Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) defeated Republican challenger Lisa Scheller in a midterm rematch from their 2020 contest for Pennsylvania's 7th District. The Democrat won her third consecutive term, her second victory over the ex-Lehigh County commissioner, due in no small part to an advantage in fundraising, earning nearly $1 million more than her opponent since July. Wild was able to successfully campaign portraying herself as a centrist with a history of bipartisanship, shrugging off efforts by her opponent to tie her tenure to that of President Joe Biden.
CoinDesk
Polymarket Predicts Republicans Winning Both House and Senate
Cryptocurrency predictions site Polymarket has started its 2022 Midterms Live Forecast and is predicting Republicans will comfortably control both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate. Polymarket founder and CEO Shayne Coplan discusses the accuracy of prediction markets. Plus, insights on former President Trump's possible presidential run in 2024.
California wins leave GOP poised to seize US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two threatened U.S. House Republicans in California triumphed over Democratic challengers Monday, helping move the GOP within a seat of seizing control of the chamber while a string of congressional races in the state remained in play. In a bitter fight southeast of Los Angeles, Republican Rep. Michelle Steel defeated Democrat Jay Chen in a district that was specifically drawn to give Asian Americans, who comprise the largest group in the district, a stronger voice on Capitol Hill. It includes the nation’s largest Vietnamese community. East of Los Angeles, Republican Rep. Ken Calvert notched a win over Democrat Will Rollins. With 80% of the votes tallied, Calvert, the longest serving Republican in the California congressional delegation, established a nearly 5,500-vote edge in the contest. Ten races in the state remained undecided as vote-counting continued, though only a handful were seen as tight enough to break either way.
Trump scolds Mitch McConnell as GOP Senate majority becomes unlikely after Democrats keep crucial Arizona seat
Former President Donald Trump is blaming Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for Republicans not winning more seats in the U.S. Senate, as their chances of flipping a majority in the chamber become more unlikely. On Friday evening, shortly after Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly fended off Republican challenger Blake Masters,...
Democrats Maintain Control of Senate, Fending Off Strong Republican Challengers in Several Battleground Races
The Democratic Party has defended its Senate majority, securing control of Congress' upper chamber for at least two more years. Though Republicans have long been expected to regain a majority in the House of Representatives this year, control of the Senate looked like it could swing either way, with Republicans appearing to have the slight advantage going into election night.
Democrats to maintain control of the United States Senate
Democrats will maintain control of the Senate in the next term after it was declared that Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has won her reelection campaign.
eenews.net
Mooney to seek Manchin’s Senate seat
West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney entered the race to represent the state in the Senate on Tuesday, becoming the first Republican challenger to Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin for the 2024 election. Mooney, who has served in the House since 2015, is presenting himself as a hard-line conservative supporter of former...
David Trone returning to Congress after edging out Republican Parrott
BALTIMORE — David Trone is headed back to Congress to represent Maryland's 6th District. This after Republican Challenger Neil Parrott conceded the race on Friday. Up until that point, Parrott had been slightly ahead in the race. However after mail-in ballots started being counted Thursday, votes started pouring in...
Democrats keep control of U.S. Senate with Cortez Masto's victory in Nevada
Democrats keep razor-thin control of the Senate after Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Republican Adam Laxalt to win a second term representing Nevada.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results
(NEXSTAR) — With polls in the U.S. now closed, Americans are getting glimpses of what Congress will look like going into the next two years — but mere glimpses will have to do for some races, since runoff elections seem likely in multiple states. With control of both...
Florida's Scott takes on McConnell in bid for Senate leader
Florida Sen. Rick Scott is mounting a long-shot bid to unseat Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell
thecentersquare.com
Election 2022: Republicans keep Pennsylvania Senate; House too close to call
(The Center Square) – Control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives remains unclear amid claims to the contrary, and a much-watched U.S. House race has ended with an incumbent Democrat’s victory. In northeast Pennsylvania, the 7th Congressional District was won again by Democrat Susan Wild against Republican Lisa...
McConnell re-elected as Senate GOP leader
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will continue to lead the Senate GOP after gaining enough votes from his Republican colleagues to beat back a challenge by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the outgoing chair of the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, made less than 24 hours ago, per McConnell's spokesperson.
Pavlich: Is Manchin’s time in Washington limited?
Just one week after the conclusion of the 2022 midterm elections, in which Democrats kept control of the U.S. Senate, West Virginia’s Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin already has a challenger ahead of his campaign for reelection in 2024. “It’s been talked about a lot, but I’m going to announce....
Republicans are about to take their revenge on Joe Biden
Joe Biden needs to lawyer up. He’s about to see an onslaught of investigations into him, his appointees and their conduct that will now be launched by Republican-controlled congressional committees. It’s not impossible that a Republican-controlled congress could even try to push for his impeachment. The Republicans squeaked...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Announces She Will Not Seek Congressional Leadership Role, Ending Two Decade Tenure
The end of an era! Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed that she would be stepping down as Congress's top Democrat, opting not to run for a House leadership position after Republicans narrowly nabbed Congress in this month’s midterm elections.DONALD TRUMP AVOWS TO 'END CRAZY NANCY PELOSI’S POLITICAL CAREER' WEEKS AFTER HER HUSBAND'S VIOLENT ATTACKOn Thursday, November 17, Pelosi, who was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1987, shared that while she planned on remaining in Congress, she would no longer serve as one of Congress’s top Democrats, switching her focus to mentoring younger lawmakers, per “With...
US News and World Report
McConnell Holds off U.S. Senate Challenge, Republicans Win Narrow House Edge
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top U.S. Senate Republican Mitch McConnell held off a challenge to his leadership on Wednesday as some of Donald Trump's closest allies in Congress lashed out at top Republicans and their party squeaked out a narrower-than-expected House majority in the midterm election. McConnell fended off the first...
Comments / 0