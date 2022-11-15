Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Faribault man appears on drug sale, homicide charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man accused of providing drugs that led to a fatal overdose appeared in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. Sean Alexander, 44, faces one charge of 3rd-degree homicide–give/sell/distribute controlled substance, and one charge each of 2nd- and 3rd-degree narcotic sales from 2021. Alexander is...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested on warrant; appears on assault charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested on a warrant and appeared in Olmsted County Court Tuesday on assault and drug charges. James John Mentz, 33, faces charges of 2nd- and 5th-degree assault after an Oct. 5 incident wherein he is accused of knifing a man in the parking lot of the Guest House Inn and Suites in Rochester.
KAAL-TV
3 ODs reported by local law enforcement
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Rochester Police Department reported three overdoses in 12 hours — one of them fatal. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical call in the 100 block of Madison Avenue NW at about 8:48 p.m. Nov. 16, where a 65-year-old man had died.
KAAL-TV
Unmarked ‘ghost gun’ taken from Rochester teen
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested a 16-year-old Rochester boy Friday after finding a loaded handgun on his person. According to Rochester police, an officer responded to the parking lot of Saigon Far East Oriental Market at 3918 19th Avenue NW at about 1:43 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.
KAAL-TV
Body found in Rochester church shed; carbon monoxide suspected
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police responded Tuesday afternoon to the discovery of a deceased man inside a shed at Bethel Lutheran Church. The call came in at about 3:26 p.m., public information officer Amanda Grayson said. The 59-year-old man had gone out to the maintenance shed a few...
Man and Woman Found Dead in Rochester Apartment
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating the death of a man and woman whose bodies were found in a Rochester apartment over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the parents of a 22-year-old woman requested a welfare check after not hearing from their daughter since November 3. The woman also had not posted on social media.
KAAL-TV
Police: NW Rochester burglary reported
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man reported more than $700 in tools stolen from his property last week. According to Rochester police, the theft took place between Thursday night, Nov. 10, and Friday morning, Nov. 11 at a residence on the 1400 block of 3rd Avenue NW. The...
KAAL-TV
South St. Paul man pleads guilty to 2021 fatal Rochester shooting
(ABC 6 News) – A South St. Paul man has entered a guilty plea in the 2021 shooting death of Todd Lorne Banks Jr. Derrick Timothy Days, 29 of South St. Paul, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and second-degree assault. Authorities said on June 6, 2021, Days and...
KAAL-TV
Man arrested with gun in Apache Mall
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested a man in Apache Mall who allegedly planned to shoot his ex-girlfriend at the place he believed she worked. At about 5:40 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, officers responded to the mall after receiving a call about a man who had threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend, who had a gun on his person.
KAAL-TV
Grand Meadow woman arraigned on arson, threat charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Grand Meadow woman was arrested and arraigned in Mower County Court on arson charges Wednesday, Nov. 16. Phyllis Lynn Gregerson, 54, faces charges of 1st-degree arson, terroristic threats, and domestic assault after allegedly setting fire to a shed and threatening to burn her family home down.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man pleads guilty to illegal firearms possession
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon. According to court documents, on May 25, 2022, Marcus Anthony Jackson, 49, was in possession of a Taurus G2C 9MM pistol. Officers with the Rochester Police Department executed a search warrant at Jackson’s home in Rochester.
winonaradio.com
20-Year-Old Winona Resident Found Deceased
(KWNO)-A 20-year-old male was discovered dead in his bedroom in the 100 block of E Ninth Street at 4:13 p.m. on Thursday. The body was sent to the Rochester Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. According to local authorities, there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body,...
KAAL-TV
Fillmore County man injured in rollover crash on I-90
(ABC 6 News) – A Fillmore County man was injured early Thursday morning when his vehicle went into a ditch along I-90 and rolled. According the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 7:01 a.m., a 1999 Ford Econoline van was traveling westbound on I-90 when the vehicle went into the ditch and rolled near mile post 224.
KAAL-TV
Hayfield man flees police, attempts to ram squads following reported DANCO violation
(ABC 6 News) – A Hayfield man faces several charges after fleeing police and attempting to ram Dodge County squad cars. Chad Cordie, 41, is charged with 1st-degree assault, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 1st-degree damage to property, and a DANCO violation. On November 10, deputies...
KIMT
Minnesota men sentenced for North Iowa truck theft
OSAGE, Iowa – Two Minnesota men have been sentenced for stealing a pickup truck in Mitchell County. Jesse James Devlaeminck, 43 of Rochester, and Nathaniel Mark Thompson, 37 of Mankato, were accused of stealing a 2015 Chevy Silverado from a property in Stacyville on October 28, 2021. The stolen vehicle was later recovered by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.
(UPDATE) Victim of Fatal Highway 52 Crash Identified
Canton, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slippery travel conditions likely contributed to a deadly traffic crash in southeastern Minnesota this morning. The State Patrol says 63-year-old Laurald Asfeth of Harmony died after his car collided with a pickup truck along Highway 52 in Fillmore County. All. The preliminary crash report says...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Crash on Hwy 52 snarls traffic during Tuesday evening commute
UPDATE: 11/16 (6:41 a.m.) – A Mankato man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a crash Tuesday evening in Rochester. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:53 p.m.. a 2014 Ford Taurus was parked on the median shoulder of Hwy 52 southbound at Civic Center Dr., when a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound on Hwy 52 struck the Ford.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea students walk out of class in protest
(ABC 6 News) – Dozens of students walked out of class at Albert Lea high school Tuesday, in a demonstration against the administration. Around 30 students walked off of school grounds, and across the street to a nearby church after lunch to protest school administrators who students say are ignoring multiple bullying and sexual assault allegations.
KIMT
Guilty plea from Owatonna man arrested with stolen truck and ATV
MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a slew of stolen items found in Dodge County. Falconer Roman Bellefy, 27 of Owatonna, was arrested in August 2021 and charged with felony theft, removing the serial number from a firearm, fifth-degree drug possession, possession of a firearm as a drug-user, possession of drug paraphernalia, and careless distribution of drugs.
KAAL-TV
Grand Meadow woman pleads guilty to stealing from vulnerable adults in care home
(ABC 6 News) – A Grand Meadow woman entered a guilty plea Tuesday after being accused of stealing more than $6,400 from four vulnerable adults in her care in March of 2021. Chelsey Jean Struckmann, 28, faces one charge of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult after a supervisor at an assisted living facility where Struckmann worked reported discrepancies in the seniors’ bank accounts, to which only Struckmann had access.
Comments / 0