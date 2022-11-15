ONONDAGA, N.Y. — Onondaga County has announced it has selected Verizon to deploy broadband service in areas of Central New York that currently do not have it. The county said it will use $11.1 million in funding from the American Rescue plan and nearly $7 million in investment from Verizon to provide internet to more than 1,500 locations, county leaders said. A map of the coverage area shows exactly which areas will be addressed.

