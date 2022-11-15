Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Demonstrators call for changes to criminal sentences in NYS
Rochester, N.Y. — Rallies were held across the state today, as part of a growing call to reform the criminal justice system. Demonstrators called for the passage of Communities Not Cages, a package of three bills aimed at reforming sentences. Advocates are calling for a review of excessive sentences...
cnycentral.com
Hochul declares state of emegrency ahead of WNY snowstorm
Cheektowaga, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency as she and other leaders briefed the public Thursday morning ahead of a lake-effect snowstorm that's expected to dump feet of snow on some parts of Western New York. The New York State Thruway will be closed to...
cnycentral.com
Verizon to provide broadband access to rural Central New York households
ONONDAGA, N.Y. — Onondaga County has announced it has selected Verizon to deploy broadband service in areas of Central New York that currently do not have it. The county said it will use $11.1 million in funding from the American Rescue plan and nearly $7 million in investment from Verizon to provide internet to more than 1,500 locations, county leaders said. A map of the coverage area shows exactly which areas will be addressed.
cnycentral.com
AG cracking down on illegal ammo sales in NYS
NEW YORK — Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday an effort to crack down on online sellers illegally shipping ammunition to New York state residents and failing to keep records of the sales. An investigation by James' office found 39 sellers have been shipping ammunition directly to New York...
cnycentral.com
Francis Conole concedes in NY-22 race after Onondaga County releases new ballot count
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — As the counting of ballots began once again in New York, Francis Conole announced his concession to Brandon Williams in the race for NY-22. Onondaga County released new ballot numbers Wednesday evening. Shortly afterward, Francis Conole put out a statement acknowledging his loss to Republican Brandon Williams once the numbers reflected that the gap between the two remained in the thousands.
cnycentral.com
Gov. Hochul declares November Transgender Awareness Month in NY
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday issued a proclamation, declaring November as Transgender Awareness Month. The governor also announced that New York State landmarks will be lit pink, white and light blue on Sunday, November 20 in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance. "This November, I'm...
cnycentral.com
Thruway closing to commercial traffic Thursday in WNY
A 134-mile stretch of the New York State Thruway spanning most of Western New York will close to commercial traffic Thursday afternoon, ahead of an anticipated winter storm. The shutdown will take effect at 4 p.m. between Exit 46 in Henrietta and the Pennsylvania state line. It comes as parts...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County Board of Elections will begin counting more ballots today for NY-50
Syracuse, N.Y. — A judge's decision on Tuesday determined the Onondaga County Board of Elections office will move forward today, in counting all remaining ballots in the tight race for New York's 50th senate district seat. Republican candidate Rebecca Shiroff filed the lawsuit against the New York State Board...
cnycentral.com
Marshals: NC murder suspect may be in NY
A man wanted for his wife's murder in North Carolina may be in New York state, according to the U.S. Marshals. Donald Hodges, 49, is accused of shooting and killing Tinikia Hodges, 48, May 5 in Conover, N.C. Investigators said Hodges has connections to North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania and New...
cnycentral.com
Hospitals across Upstate New York are seeing a surge in RSV cases
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — At Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital in Syracuse, the pediatric emergency department is flooded with children with respiratory illnesses. The hospital beds are full and staff is using overflow areas to treat them. "Currently, about half of the children in the hospital have RSV or other related...
cnycentral.com
Vote 2022: close race continues in New York's 22nd congressional district
Syracuse, N.Y. — Republican Brandon Williams' campaign says he's confident he'll be the one to represent Central New York in Congress, confirming to CNY Central that he's already in Washington D.C. this week to attend freshman lawmaker orientation. Williams' campaign says the final vote counts with reinforce his win....
cnycentral.com
NY-50 Senate Race: Mannion takes narrow lead over Shiroff after absentee, affidavit count
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — In the race for New York State's 50th Senate district seat, Democrat and incumbent John Mannion has taken a narrow lead over opponent and Republican Rebecca Shiroff. As of election night, the republican Shiroff led the race narrowly. But after new releases of ballot counts from...
cnycentral.com
Lake effect snow accumulation forecast for New York
Lake effect snow showers are developing east of Lake Ontario with wavering heavy snow bands likely today. Oswego and northern Oneida Counties are favored for snowfall totals, here's the latest accumulation forecast through Friday morning. There's going to be a wide range of snow accumulations between Syracuse and Oswego County....
cnycentral.com
Lake Effect Snow Explained
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Lake effect snow is common across the Great Lakes region, but do you know how it forms? I'll also explain the hazards it can cause. The Tug Hill Plateau off Lake Ontario's east end in New York State is second place for the highest snowfall totals for a non-mountainous location in the United States. First place is the Upper Peninsula in Michigan, which is still in the Great Lakes region!
cnycentral.com
Bedbugs invade movie theater in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — There's been a bedbug outbreak at a movie theater in Pennsylvania during one of the biggest weekends for the box office. According to the Susquehanna Township Codes Department, evidence of bedbugs were discovered at the Regal Movie Theater in Susquehanna Township recently. The Susquehanna...
cnycentral.com
Wet Wednesday morning commute with heavy lake effect snow starting tonight
Anywhere from 1-3" of snow fell overnight across much of Central New York with most of the accumulation sticking to grassy spots and elevated surfaces - not as much onto the roadways. Wet and lightly iced roads are possible Wednesday morning while the precipitation gradually changes over to rain as temperatures continue to warm.
cnycentral.com
Foreigner coming to Lakeview Amphitheater as part of Farewell Tour
Geddes, NY — Foreigner is coming to the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Saturday, September 2, 2003 as part of its Farewell Tour. Tickets go on sale this Friday. The group is known for hits including “I Want To Know What Love Is” and “Cold As Ice.”...
cnycentral.com
UPDATE - Find out how much snow will stick Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
As we have been telling you on TV and on this website, this wintry weather system will be a low impact type event. Since the ground temperatures are still relatively mild and the air temperatures are borderline, we are not expecting very much snow to stick. I am expecting widespread...
