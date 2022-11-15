28-year-old woman dies after crashing into tree in Mira Mesa

A 28-year-old woman died early Tuesday after she lost control of her Ford Mustang and crashed into a tree in a street median in Mira Mesa, San Diego police said.

The crash was reported around 3:35 a.m. on Mira Mesa Boulevard near Parkdale Avenue, police said.

Police said the woman was driving east on Mira Mesa Boulevard when she struck the raised concrete median and then slammed into the tree. She was ejected from the car and died before she could be taken to a hospital.

Video shot by OnScene TV showed the vehicle had a Michigan license plate.

No other details were released.

Updates :

11:48 a.m. Nov. 15, 2022 : This story was updated with additional details from San Diego police.



This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .