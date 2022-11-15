ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

28-year-old woman dies after crashing into tree in Mira Mesa

By Karen Kucher
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29H3aN_0jBWtTLD00

A 28-year-old woman died early Tuesday after she lost control of her Ford Mustang and crashed into a tree in a street median in Mira Mesa, San Diego police said.

The crash was reported around 3:35 a.m. on Mira Mesa Boulevard near Parkdale Avenue, police said.

Police said the woman was driving east on Mira Mesa Boulevard when she struck the raised concrete median and then slammed into the tree. She was ejected from the car and died before she could be taken to a hospital.

Video shot by OnScene TV showed the vehicle had a Michigan license plate.

No other details were released.

Updates :
11:48 a.m. Nov. 15, 2022 : This story was updated with additional details from San Diego police.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Woman Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Mira Mesa Boulevard

A woman was killed early Tuesday following a single-vehicle crash in Mira Mesa, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The crash was reported just after 3:30 a.m. on Mira Mesa Boulevard, near Parkdale Avenue. There, a woman was ejected from her vehicle after crashing into a tree in the center divider of the road, SDPD said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Death of Carmel Valley 6-Year-Old Under Investigation: SDPD

San Diego Police Department detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 6-year-old in his Carmel Valley home this past weekend. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, SDPD officers and first responders from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department were dispatched to a residence in the 3200 block of Paseo Village Way, just east of Interstate 5, after the 6-year-old was found by his parents not breathing after a possible drowning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Dispute between neighbors leads to fatal shooting in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An argument between neighbors in Chollas View Monday led to a shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead. The fatal gunfire in the 700 block of 44th Street was reported shortly after 6 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. Paramedics took the victim...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

CRASH HITS KNOX HOUSE MUSEUM SIGN

November 15, 2022 (El Cajon) -- The driver of a white compact vehicle lost control early this morning around 6 a.m. while making a left turn from West Park Avenue onto southbound Magnolia Avenue. It crashed into a sign after jumping over the curb. Consequently the tall Knox House Museum sign was knocked down from its foundation and appeared to be broken into two pieces.
EL CAJON, CA
Valley Roadrunner

Search continues for 14-year-old VC boy missing at Sea World

Search and rescue dogs are being employed by San Diego Police Department in their search for a Valley Center teenage, Angel-Rodas-Ramirez, 14, missing from Sea World last night. The Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District is working with San Diego Police, Sea World and parents to try to find 14-year-old Angel...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Arrested in Escondido After Shooting Woman

A 35-year-old man was in custody Monday in connection with the shooting of a woman in Escondido. The shooting was reported around 10:20 p.m. Sunday at West Lincoln Avenue near North Escondido Boulevard, police said. The victim, who was shot in her abdomen, was taken to a hospital with what...
ESCONDIDO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
72K+
Followers
108K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy