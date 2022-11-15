Exposure to BA.4/5 S protein drives neutralization of Omicron BA.1, BA.2, BA.2.12.1, and BA.4/5 in vaccine-experienced humans and mice

Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
Good News Network
Delicious Cancer Breakthrough: Pomegranates Found to Significantly Fuel Tumor-Fighting Immune Cells
A new study shows that a substance found in pomegranates significantly boosts the immune system to fight cancer—triggering a constant supply of endless rejuvenated T cells. German scientists studying therapies for colorectal cancer discovered that a metabolite in the red fruit, known as urolithin-A, rejuvenates immune T cells to make them better at fighting tumors.
Moderna says updated booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against BA.4/BA.5 subvariants
(CNN) -- Moderna said on Monday its updated Covid-19 booster generated "significantly higher" neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants than its earlier shot. The bivalent booster used in the United States is known as mRNA-1273.222; it contains Moderna's original vaccine and a vaccine specifically designed against the BA.4 and...
News-Medical.net
Researchers demonstrate that neutralizing antibody titers wane over time in ChAdOx1, BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 vaccinees
In a recent study published in The Journal of Infectious Diseases, a team of researchers from Austria investigated the neutralization antibody titers and the efficacy of the humoral and cellular immunities in individuals vaccinated with three coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines — the adenoviral vector vaccine ChAdOx1, and the two messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines mRNA-1273 and BNT162b2.
msn.com
Moderna’s bivalent COVID booster triggers better antibody response against BA.4, BA.5 omicron variants
Moderna says its bivalent COVID booster that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants sparks a better antibody response against those strains than its original booster shot. The Cambridge-based biotech on Monday announced that both of its bivalent omicron-targeting booster candidates perform better compared to a booster dose of its prototype vaccine against the BA.4 and BA.5 strains.
science.org
SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 are attenuated in rhesus macaques as compared to Delta
Since the emergence of SARS-CoV-2, five different variants of concern (VOCs) have been identified: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Omicron. Because of confounding factors in the human population, such as preexisting immunity, comparing severity of disease caused by different VOCs is challenging. Here, we investigate disease progression in the rhesus macaque model upon inoculation with the Delta, Omicron BA.1, and Omicron BA.2 VOCs. Disease severity in rhesus macaques inoculated with Omicron BA.1 or BA.2 was lower than those inoculated with Delta and resulted in significantly lower viral loads in nasal swabs, bronchial cytology brush samples, and lung tissue in rhesus macaques. Cytokines and chemokines were up-regulated in nasosorption samples of Delta animals compared to Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 animals. Overall, these data suggest that, in rhesus macaques, Omicron replicates to lower levels than the Delta VOC, resulting in reduced clinical disease.
physiciansweekly.com
Intraoperative Nerve Root Monitoring for Adult Spinal Deformity Surgery
The primary aim of this research was to define the range of application and limitations of transcranial motor-evoked potentials (Tc-MEPs) for nerve root monitoring during adult spinal deformity (ASD) operations. Concerns exist about Tc-MEPs’ ability to identify nerve root injuries (NRIs) during ASD operations. This study is the first...
science.org
Brazil’s preventable bridge disasters
View all available purchase options and get full access to this article. “Queda de pontes e viadutos no Brasil,” Folha de São Paulo (2018); https://fotografia.folha.uol.com.br/galerias/1617195713692955-queda-de-pontes-e-viadutos [in Portuguese]. (0)eLetters. eLetters is an online forum for ongoing peer review. Submission of eLetters are open to all. eLetters are not edited,...
science.org
Diabetic hyperglycemia promotes primary tumor progression through glycation-induced tumor extracellular matrix stiffening
Diabetes mellitus is a complex metabolic disorder that is associated with an increased risk of breast cancer. Despite this correlation, the interplay between tumor progression and diabetes, particularly with regard to stiffening of the extracellular matrix, is still mechanistically unclear. Here, we established a murine model where hyperglycemia was induced before breast tumor development. Using the murine model, in vitro systems, and patient samples, we show that hyperglycemia increases tumor growth, extracellular matrix stiffness, glycation, and epithelial-mesenchymal transition of tumor cells. Upon inhibition of glycation or mechanotransduction in diabetic mice, these same metrics are reduced to levels comparable with nondiabetic tumors. Together, our study describes a novel biomechanical mechanism by which diabetic hyperglycemia promotes breast tumor progression via glycating the extracellular matrix. In addition, our work provides evidence that glycation inhibition is a potential adjuvant therapy for diabetic cancer patients due to the key role of matrix stiffening in both diseases.
science.org
Research under China’s personal information law
The Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL) that came into effect in the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) in November 2021 is in line with many international standards because it was designed by referring to jurisdictions of other nations, especially the provisions of the European Union (EU) General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Thus, the fundamental principles of the PIPL—such as lawfulness, fairness, transparency, accuracy, and purpose limitation—are now broadly in line with the GDPR. However, China has not used “academic derogation” or “academic exemptions” as have been used in European nations, the United States, and Australia to reconcile the protection of personal data rights with scientific research freedom in data processing (1). We provide here a general overview of the effect of the PIPL on ongoing and future transnational scientific research through a legal analysis of its provisions, and we suggest feasible solutions for challenges brought by the PIPL to transnational scientific research.
science.org
Groundbreaking CRISPR treatment for blindness only works for subset of patients
After some early but cautious optimism, a company is shelving its pioneering gene-editing treatment for a rare inherited blindness disorder. Editas Medicine announced today the trial trying to use the gene editor CRISPR to treat Leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10) led to “clinically meaningful” vision improvements in only three of 14 patients.
science.org
Noise-resilient edge modes on a chain of superconducting qubits
The dynamics of quantum many-body systems can be profoundly affected by their interaction with the environment. This includes systems that have topological protection from certain kinds of perturbations due to symmetry. Mi et al. studied the interplay between symmetry and noise using a chain of 47 superconducting qubits. They implemented a periodically driven transverse Ising spin model, and found that the system’s edge modes were surprisingly resilient to some types of symmetry-breaking noise. —JS.
science.org
Competition between respiratory viruses may hold off a ‘tripledemic’ this winter
Triple threat. Tripledemic. A viral perfect storm. These frightening phrases have dominated recent headlines as some health officials, clinicians, and scientists forecast that SARS-CoV-2, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) could surge at the same time in Northern Hemisphere locales that have relaxed masking, social distancing, and other COVID-19 precautions.
science.org
The mechanism of acentrosomal spindle assembly in human oocytes
First, we found that in human oocytes the nucleation of spindle microtubules is initiated from kinetochores from 2 to 4 hours after NEBD. We showed the process of spindle microtubules nucleating from kinetochores in human oocytes. We then found that there are 43 proteins localized in the meiotic spindle, among which four proteins—centriolar coiled-coil protein 110 (CCP110), cytoskeleton-associated protein 5 (CKAP5), disrupted in schizophrenia 1 (DISC1), and transforming acidic coiled-coil–containing protein 3 (TACC3)—exhibited both kinetochore and spindle microtubule localization. The localization of the four proteins was notably different from their localization in human mitotic cells and in mouse oocytes. Together, the four proteins formed an unusual structure that was surrounded by microtubules in human germinal vesicle (GV) oocytes just before NEBD. We refer to this potential nucleating structure as the human oocyte microtubule organizing center (huoMTOC). We found that a single huoMTOC is formed at the cortex of human GV oocytes and migrates to the nuclear envelope before NEBD. After NEBD, the huoMTOC becomes fragmented and is recruited to kinetochores to initiate spindle microtubule nucleation. Down-regulation of huoMTOC components caused considerably impaired spindle microtubule nucleation and spindle assembly in human oocytes. This structure was not detected in the oocytes of other mammalian species such as mice and pigs. We finally identified two oocyte maturation arrest patients with compound heterozygous mutations in the key huoMTOC component TACC3. All mutations disrupted the normal function of TACC3, resulting in the absence of the huoMTOC structure and completely impaired spindle assembly in the patients’ oocytes.
science.org
Cross-trait assortative mating is widespread and inflates genetic correlation estimates
Many studies have examined correlations between complex traits, assuming that correlations implied a genetic connection even when there was no clear biological overlap. It had been proposed that overlapping genes with pleiotropic effects contribute to multiple different psychiatric disorders or even across disease categories such as psychiatric and metabolic conditions. By combining analysis of phenotype data from two large, population-based cohorts with in silico simulations, Border et al. demonstrated that many correlations between human traits can be explained instead by cross-trait assortative mating, which is an individual’s tendency to choose a mate with specific characteristics that have no genetic relationship (see the Perspective by Grotzinger and Keller). —YN.
science.org
News at a glance: Carbon trackers, China’s zero–COVID-19 tweaks, and 8 billion humans
A version of this story appeared in Science, Vol 378, Issue 6621.Download PDF. Carbon emissions increase—as do ways to track them. Carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels are on track to rise 1% this year from the 2021 level, making it harder for many nations to reach their goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, scientists from the Global Carbon Project said last week. They cited an easing of pandemic precautions, including increased air travel, as one reason for the rise. Most researchers say the world is unlikely to meet the net-zero goals and limit global warming to 1.5°C by 2050. But two new tools announced last week will aid efforts by improving the ability to track, verify, and regulate greenhouse gases. One tool, developed by the Climate TRACE coalition, uses satellite imagery and machine-learning algorithms to detect and measure emissions from 72,000 sources, including power plants. Separately, the United Nations unveiled the Methane Alert and Response System, which will use data from new satellites capable of spotting large leaks of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas. The announcements came as politicians at the U.N. climate conference in Egypt debated whether and how wealthy countries should pay for climate-related damages to low-income nations.
neurologylive.com
Anti-Amyloid-ß Oligomer Antibody ACU193 Gains FDA Fast Track Designation
ACU193, an antibody developed based on its selectivity for soluble amyloid-ß oligomers, is currently being assessed in a phase 1 trial, with a potential phase 2/3 trial in the near future. According to a recent announcement, the FDA granted fast track designation to Acumen’s investigational humanized monoclonal antibody ACU193...
science.org
Intelligent computing connects everything
The Internet of Everything (IoE) will connect people, processes, and devices. Scientists at Zhejiang Lab in Hangzhou, China see the IoE as a symbol of the new era of digital civilization, with intelligent computing encompassing computing methods and systems complemented by other technical capabilities that will drive the IoE.
science.org
OXPHOS promotes apoptotic resistance and cellular persistence in T17 cells in the periphery and tumor microenvironment
T cell proliferation and cytokine production are bioenergetically and biosynthetically costly. The inability to meet these metabolic demands results in altered differentiation, accompanied by impaired effector function, and attrition of the immune response. Interleukin-17–producing CD4 T cells (TH17s) are mediators of host defense, autoimmunity, and antitumor immunity in the setting of adoptive T cell therapy. TH17s are long-lived cells that require mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) for effector function in vivo. Considering that TH17s polarized under standardized culture conditions are predominately glycolytic, little is known about how OXPHOS regulates TH17 processes, such as their ability to persist and thus contribute to protracted immune responses. Here, we modified standardized culture medium and identified a culture system that reliably induces OXPHOS dependence in TH17s. We found that TH17s cultured under OXPHOS conditions metabolically resembled their in vivo counterparts, whereas glycolytic cultures were dissimilar. OXPHOS TH17s exhibited increased mitochondrial fitness, glutamine anaplerosis, and an antiapoptotic phenotype marked by high BCL-XL and low BIM. Limited mitophagy, mediated by mitochondrial fusion regulator OPA-1, was critical to apoptotic resistance in OXPHOS TH17s. By contrast, glycolytic TH17s exhibited more mitophagy and an imbalance in BCL-XL to BIM, thereby priming them for apoptosis. In addition, through adoptive transfer experiments, we demonstrated that OXPHOS protected TH17s from apoptosis while enhancing their persistence in the periphery and tumor microenvironment in a murine model of melanoma. Together, our work demonstrates how metabolism regulates TH17 cell fate and highlights the potential for therapies that target OXPHOS in TH17-driven diseases.
science.org
A unified approach and descriptor for the thermal expansion of two-dimensional transition metal dichalcogenide monolayers
Two-dimensional (2D) materials have enabled promising applications in modern miniaturized devices. However, device operation may lead to substantial temperature rise and thermal stress, resulting in device failure. To address such thermal challenges, the thermal expansion coefficient (TEC) needs to be well understood. Here, we characterize the in-plane TECs of transition metal dichalcogenide (TMD) monolayers and demonstrate superior accuracy using a three-substrate approach. Our measurements confirm the physical range of 2D monolayer TECs and, hence, address the more than two orders of magnitude discrepancy in literature. Moreover, we identify the thermochemical electronegativity difference of compositional elements as a descriptor, enabling the fast estimation of TECs for various TMD monolayers. Our work presents a unified approach and descriptor for the thermal expansion of TMD monolayers, which can serve as a guideline toward the rational design of reliable 2D devices.
