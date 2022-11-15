ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Three Teens Apprehended After Violent Armed Carjacking, Police Pursuit, Crash In Maryland

Three teens were taken into custody after an armed carjacking in Maryland that saw them take police on a pursuit before crashing earlier this week, officials said. Zyier Brown, 18, Jayla Newman, 18, both of Washington DC, and a 16-year-old from Upper Marlboro are all facing charges for their roles in a carjacking in Gaithersburg, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Daily Voice

Teen Listed In Critical Condition After Stabbing Hyattsville Oversection, Police Say (UPDATED)

Police in Prince George's County are investigating a reported teen stabbing that temporarily tied up traffic near a busy Hyattsville intersection. First responders from the Hyattsville Police Department responded to Baltimore Avenue near the intersection of Charles Armentrout Drive at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, where there was a reported stabbing involving an unknown suspect.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

Police investigate after woman points gun at multiple children walking home from school

GREENBELT CITY, MD – Police are investigating after receiving a report that an adult woman pointed a gun at a boy from a balcony in an apartment building on Cherrywood Terrace in Greenbelt City. According to police, on Tuesday, at around 4:30 pm, the young boy called 911 to report a black woman wearing pink scrubs and a long sleeve shirt pointing a firearm at him and two other children from a balcony as they were walking home from school. Greenbelt City police officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect. The post Police investigate after woman points gun at multiple children walking home from school appeared first on Shore News Network.
GREENBELT, MD
NBC Washington

20-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring

Police have identified a man who was found dead in a wooded area of Silver Spring, Maryland, earlier this month. Officers responded to a shooting in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9 when they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Then, police K9...
SILVER SPRING, MD
NBC Washington

20-Year-Old Man Killed in Gaithersburg

Police have identified a man who was found dead in a wooded area of Gaithersburg, Maryland, earlier this month. Officers responded to a shooting in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9 when they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Then, police K9 officers...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two correctional officers and several inmates taken to hospital after vehicle crash

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Detectives are investigating a vehicle accident that left two correctional officers and several inmates injured in east Baltimore, said the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (MDPSC). Spokesman Mark Vernarelli of MDPSC, states that both correctional officers and multiple inmates were taken to local...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt to leave department

TOWSON Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt will leave her position next month, county officials confirmed Wednesday. "During my tenure as chief, we worked through challenging times. I am so very proud of our many accomplishments, including initiatives that sharpened our focus on community trust, public safety, and officer wellness," Hyatt said in a statement.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Judge to determine fate of squeegee kid accused of murder in closed hearing

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A judge will decide Thursday whether a squeegee kid accused of murder will be tried as an adult or as a juvenile. The hearing at the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center is expected to go on for several hours. Journalists have been barred from attending the hearing and sheriff's deputies blocked access to the courtroom.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 shot in Harford County Wednesday night, police say

HARFORD COUNTY (WBFF) — Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to Shock Trauma and injured another in Harford County, according to Aberdeen Police Department. A spokesperson for the Aberdeen County Police Department says at 8:20 officers were called to the 300 block of Stevens Circle in...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police investigating nonfatal shooting in northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they are investigating the shooting of a man in northwest Baltimore. Officers say they were called to a hospital for a shooting victim that had walked in. Police say they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot. He is expected to...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'This is a baby that was shot': Police reviewing video of shooting of 9-year-old inside Glen Burnie home

BALTIMORE -- Police activity awoke many residents in a Glen Burnie community early Sunday.A 9-year-old child was inside a home after midnight when he was shot in his chest. The child was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.Anne Arundel County Police is reviewing home surveillance video camera and still investigating after gunfire came through the front door of a home on Lindera Court.No arrests have been made. Police are searching for evidence to determine if the house was targeted or if the shooting was an accident."I just hate to see children suffer like that," neighbor Barry Merritt...
GLEN BURNIE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy