GREENBELT CITY, MD – Police are investigating after receiving a report that an adult woman pointed a gun at a boy from a balcony in an apartment building on Cherrywood Terrace in Greenbelt City. According to police, on Tuesday, at around 4:30 pm, the young boy called 911 to report a black woman wearing pink scrubs and a long sleeve shirt pointing a firearm at him and two other children from a balcony as they were walking home from school. Greenbelt City police officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

GREENBELT, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO