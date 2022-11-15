INVEST South/West marks three years with dual groundbreaking ceremony
CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s signature initiative turns three years old and celebrates by holding a dual groundbreaking.
Tuesday’s ceremony is being held in the Austin neighborhood for a mixed-use development and streetscape improvements as a part of INVEST South/West.
Read on some of the initiative’s other projects:Groundbreaking for 58 ‘affordable’ apartments in Auburn Gresham INVEST South/West initiative groundbreaking in Englewood Healthy Lifestyle Hub launches in Auburn Gresham Lightfoot proposes more than $2 billion in capital improvements over the next two years Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.
Comments / 1