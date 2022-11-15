Read full article on original website
Nottingham MD
Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Jerry Jones to retire, Lt. Colonel Roland Butler named Acting Superintendent
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced that Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones, III, has notified him of his intent to retire at the end of the year after 35 years in law enforcement. The governor has named Lt. Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. to serve as acting superintendent.
Failure to penalize troubled vendor makes Maryland a ‘laughingstock,’ lawmaker says
Firm that processes billions in behavioral health claims treated as 'too big to fail,' auditor tells lawmakers. The post Failure to penalize troubled vendor makes Maryland a ‘laughingstock,’ lawmaker says appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore announces 5 appointments to leadership team
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore on Monday announced five appointments to his leadership team. Moore said he pledged during the campaign to form a government representative of Marylanders. "I want the people of this state to know that I heard you," Moore said. Moore said voters gave...
cnsmaryland.org
A look at Moore’s early leadership team
ANNAPOLIS — Gov.-elect Wes Moore announced Monday the first members of his leadership team. His choices include a friend and business partner, a respected legislator familiar with Maryland state government, a former Baltimore city official who once served as chief of staff for a disgraced mayor, a woman who oversees millions of dollar for one of the world’s most respected educational institutions and a lawyer who worked for the Democratic Party and a previous Maryland governor.
WTOP
A week after Election Day, county exec races in Frederick, Anne Arundel Co. still up in the air
A week after Election Day, the outcome of two closely-watched county executive races in Maryland remain up in the air. In both Frederick County and Anne Arundel County, Republican candidates have the lead over their Democratic opponents — but the margins are shrinking as thousands of mail-in ballots are tallied.
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor-elect Wes Moore names first cabinet members, with heavy emphasis on Baltimore
Maryland governor-elect Wes Moore (D) held a press conference Monday to introduce his choices for several positions in his future cabinet. He was joined by running mate Aruna Miller, as he presented five nominees who face the challenge of helping him translate campaign promises into legislation and accomplishments. Moore named...
Maryland governor-elect Wes Moore's inaugural ceremony to be Jan. 18, 2023
It's official, Governor-Elect Wes Moore's inaugural ceremony and ball will be held in Annapolis, Maryland on Jan. 18, 2023, according to a press release. Maryland First Lady Dawn Moore and Second Gentleman David Miller will chair the ball with Moore as the Honorary Chair and Miller as the Co-Chair. Both expressed their gratitude and discussed plans that are currently in the works.
mocoshow.com
Maryland Attorney General Joins Coalition Pushing Back Against Abusive Student Loan Debt Collection Practices
Per the Maryland Office of the Attorney General: Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today joined a bipartisan coalition of 23 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in support of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) efforts to combat alleged illegal debt collection practices in the student loan industry. The CFPB filed a lawsuit alleging that 15 trusts purchased student loan debt, and then engaged in illegal debt collection practices to collect on that debt. The CFPB’s complaint describes how collections agencies hired by the trusts submitted false and misleading affidavits and testimony in support of nearly 100,000 debt collection actions brought by the trusts. Additionally, the.
Special election for Virginia's 7th Senate District set for January 10
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A special election for the Virginia Senate's 7th District is set for Jan. 10, 2023, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office announced Tuesday. The election will fill the seat that Republican State Senator Jen Kiggans held since 2020. She resigned the seat Tuesday after winning the U.S. House election in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, defeating Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria.
Invasive Northern Snakehead reeling in restaurant guests in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- Fresh local seafood is on the menu at True Chesapeake Oyster Co. in Hampden. But for one dish, the less you know, the better. "It's creepy looking," said Chef Zack Mills. "If you google it, it's a bad idea. Because you're not going to want to eat it after you google it." Mills is talking about the Northern Snakehead that's taking over the Chesapeake Bay. Native to Asia and Russia, the fish is 33 inches long, thick, and slimy. It can also reproduce quickly. This voracious predator was first discovered in a pond in Crofton in 2002, and has been...
Copy of Newly Elected Governor of Maryland Was a Valley Forge Academy & College Graduate
Westley Moore, a former Valley Forge Military Academy & College cadet, is now the governor-elect of Maryland. Moore graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy in 1996 and attended Valley Forge Military College through the College’s Early Commissioning Program. After graduating in 1998, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lt...
Lawmakers In Maryland Condemn New Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found Painted In The Region
Some of the top elected officials in Maryland are speaking out after new anti-Semitic graffiti was found spray-painted in a popular area park. For the second time in nearly as many months, anti-Semitic graffiti was found spray-painted along the Bethesda Trolley Trail in the Wildwood neighborhood. County Executive Marc Elrich...
Bay Net
Chesapeake Bay Sees Smaller Than Average Dead Zone In 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Today, Chesapeake Bay Program partners released information on the state of the 2022 Chesapeake Bay dead zone. Experts from both the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Virginia Institute of Marine Science concurred that hypoxic conditions in the Chesapeake Bay were better than average in 2022. The dead...
WJLA
DC's public school enrollment at 'highest level' in 15 years, Bowser says
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Monday that the number of students enrolled in public schools in the 2022-23 school year is at its highest level since 2007. After enrollment remained mostly flat in the 2021-22 school year, the unaudited numbers show an overall increase of...
Customers out thousands of dollars after Maryland pool contractor suddenly goes out of business, blames 'world events'
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland pool contractor, Catalina Pools Builders, LLC, closed its door in October leaving dozens of customers scrambling for options. The company blamed ‘world events’ for the closure, an Oct. 27 email said. The notice added the decision was made over "many months". The...
Bay Net
Community Invited To Sheriff Cameron’s Final Salute
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Office of the Sheriff invites the public to attend the Final Salute ceremony for Sheriff Tim Cameron on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Sheriff Cameron has faithfully and professionally served as St. Mary’s County Sheriff since he was first elected in 2006. Sheriff Cameron was elected to and served four consecutive terms in office – a feat no other predecessor accomplished in St. Mary’s County history.
Bay Net
Maryland’s Deer Firearms Hunting Season Opens Nov. 26
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that the two-week firearms hunting season for sika and white-tailed deer opens Saturday, Nov. 26 and runs through Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The two-week season includes Sunday hunting in all but three counties, affording hunters more weekend opportunities to hunt and contribute to managing Maryland’s deer population.
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; Two $1 Million Tickets Sold in Maryland Also Unclaimed
A $50,000 winning Powerball lottery ticket sold November 7 at the Check Cash Depot at 8476 Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of Tuesday, November 15. The ticket was purchased for last week’s historic Powerball drawing that had a jackpot of over $2 billion. Outside of MoCo, a $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold November 8 at 7-Eleven (9151 Riggs Road) in Adelphi and a $1 million Powerball ticket sold November 7 at One Mile Liquor (6600 Baltimore National Pike, Suite L) in Catonsville have also yet to be claimed. Additional information courtesy of the Maryland Lottery below:
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Fraud Suspect
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a fraud investigation. On March 28, 2022, the suspect attempted to fraudulently access the victim’s account while using a fake ID. The suspect was turned away from the...
