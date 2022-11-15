ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nottingham MD

Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Jerry Jones to retire, Lt. Colonel Roland Butler named Acting Superintendent

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced that Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones, III, has notified him of his intent to retire at the end of the year after 35 years in law enforcement. The governor has named Lt. Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. to serve as acting superintendent.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
cnsmaryland.org

A look at Moore’s early leadership team

ANNAPOLIS — Gov.-elect Wes Moore announced Monday the first members of his leadership team. His choices include a friend and business partner, a respected legislator familiar with Maryland state government, a former Baltimore city official who once served as chief of staff for a disgraced mayor, a woman who oversees millions of dollar for one of the world’s most respected educational institutions and a lawyer who worked for the Democratic Party and a previous Maryland governor.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Maryland governor-elect Wes Moore's inaugural ceremony to be Jan. 18, 2023

It's official, Governor-Elect Wes Moore's inaugural ceremony and ball will be held in Annapolis, Maryland on Jan. 18, 2023, according to a press release. Maryland First Lady Dawn Moore and Second Gentleman David Miller will chair the ball with Moore as the Honorary Chair and Miller as the Co-Chair. Both expressed their gratitude and discussed plans that are currently in the works.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Maryland Attorney General Joins Coalition Pushing Back Against Abusive Student Loan Debt Collection Practices

Per the Maryland Office of the Attorney General: Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today joined a bipartisan coalition of 23 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in support of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) efforts to combat alleged illegal debt collection practices in the student loan industry. The CFPB filed a lawsuit alleging that 15 trusts purchased student loan debt, and then engaged in illegal debt collection practices to collect on that debt. The CFPB’s complaint describes how collections agencies hired by the trusts submitted false and misleading affidavits and testimony in support of nearly 100,000 debt collection actions brought by the trusts. Additionally, the.
MARYLAND STATE
13News Now

Special election for Virginia's 7th Senate District set for January 10

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A special election for the Virginia Senate's 7th District is set for Jan. 10, 2023, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office announced Tuesday. The election will fill the seat that Republican State Senator Jen Kiggans held since 2020. She resigned the seat Tuesday after winning the U.S. House election in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, defeating Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Invasive Northern Snakehead reeling in restaurant guests in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Fresh local seafood is on the menu at True Chesapeake Oyster Co. in Hampden. But for one dish, the less you know, the better. "It's creepy looking," said Chef Zack Mills. "If you google it, it's a bad idea. Because you're not going to want to eat it after you google it." Mills is talking about the Northern Snakehead that's taking over the Chesapeake Bay. Native to Asia and Russia, the fish is 33 inches long, thick, and slimy. It can also reproduce quickly. This voracious predator was first discovered in a pond in Crofton in 2002, and has been...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Chesapeake Bay Sees Smaller Than Average Dead Zone In 2022

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Today, Chesapeake Bay Program partners released information on the state of the 2022 Chesapeake Bay dead zone. Experts from both the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Virginia Institute of Marine Science concurred that hypoxic conditions in the Chesapeake Bay were better than average in 2022. The dead...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Community Invited To Sheriff Cameron’s Final Salute

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Office of the Sheriff invites the public to attend the Final Salute ceremony for Sheriff Tim Cameron on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Sheriff Cameron has faithfully and professionally served as St. Mary’s County Sheriff since he was first elected in 2006. Sheriff Cameron was elected to and served four consecutive terms in office – a feat no other predecessor accomplished in St. Mary’s County history.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Maryland’s Deer Firearms Hunting Season Opens Nov. 26

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that the two-week firearms hunting season for sika and white-tailed deer opens Saturday, Nov. 26 and runs through Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The two-week season includes Sunday hunting in all but three counties, affording hunters more weekend opportunities to hunt and contribute to managing Maryland’s deer population.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; Two $1 Million Tickets Sold in Maryland Also Unclaimed

A $50,000 winning Powerball lottery ticket sold November 7 at the Check Cash Depot at 8476 Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of Tuesday, November 15. The ticket was purchased for last week’s historic Powerball drawing that had a jackpot of over $2 billion. Outside of MoCo, a $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold November 8 at 7-Eleven (9151 Riggs Road) in Adelphi and a $1 million Powerball ticket sold November 7 at One Mile Liquor (6600 Baltimore National Pike, Suite L) in Catonsville have also yet to be claimed. Additional information courtesy of the Maryland Lottery below:
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Fraud Suspect

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a fraud investigation. On March 28, 2022, the suspect attempted to fraudulently access the victim’s account while using a fake ID. The suspect was turned away from the...
LEONARDTOWN, MD

