Plains Township, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wrnjradio.com

2 arrested after four-week long drug investigation in Warren County

ALLAMUCHY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A four-week long investigation into the alleged distribution of heroin in Allamuchy Township has led to the arrest of two New Jersey residents, Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, New Jersey State Police Strategic...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
NewsRadio WILK

A study into an ATV park in Luzerne Co. underway

A feasibility study is now underway to create an off highway vehicle park in one part of Luzerne County. The Earth Conservancy held an opportunity for the public to see plans for turning some of their land between Nanticoke and Mocanaqua into a place where ATV's can legally and safely ride on trails. Plans would also include rock climbing areas, a gun range and camping. The first part of the feasibility study would be to determine who would operate the park, the state, a non profit or a private company.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman sentenced for assaulting officers

DUNMORE, Pa. — A woman was sentenced for assaulting officers in Lackawanna County in 2020. It happened when police responded to a fight at the Sleep Inn on Monahan Avenue. Erica Reeder kicked officers and spit on them, claiming she had COVID, as they tried to put her in a patrol car.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Pedestrian hit and killed in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A 36 year-old woman is dead after a wreck in Lackawanna County. It happened at the corner of Business Route 6 and School Street in Childs, Carbondale Township, around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, directly across the street from the Sheetz. State police tell us a woman...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

“King” drug trafficker sentenced in Pike County

MILFORD, PA – A major drug dealer who viewed himself as a king in a game of chess, was sentenced in Pike County, Pennsylvania Court to 15 years and three months up to 30 ½ years in state prison. Ricky land Jr., 40, was found guilty in September...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Car slams into house, ends up on roof

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A car ended up on the roof of a house after a crash in Wyoming County. That crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday along Route 307 in Tunkhannock Township, near Tunkhannock. One person was involved in the crash. Their condition is unknown. Officials say the cause...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for firing shots into occupied home

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wayne County man has been sentenced to a maximum of 10 years for firing shots into an occupied home in Salem Township. On August 3, 2021, officials say Delade was talking with someone outside an occupied residence in Hamlin, PA. Following the conversation, investigators said Delade fired several rounds […]
HAMLIN, PA
CBS Philly

Man arrested in connection with Washington Township homicide

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- In Gloucester County, a man is under arrest as Washington Township police investigate a homicide.  Around 11 a.m., police were called out to the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road. They say the victim was another man. Neither man has been identified yet. Gloucester County officials say there is not a threat to the community. 
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

Former felon charged with AR-style ‘ghost gun’ possession

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a former felon was charged Tuesday for possession of AR style gun and ammunition. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Steven D. Brinson, 32, of Tobyhanna, possessed a firearm including a non-serialized AR-style “ghost gun” and ammunition, despite having a prior felony conviction. Brinson was indicted by […]
TOBYHANNA, PA
Newswatch 16

Man sentenced after bomb scare in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Wayne County will spend nearly two years in prison for causing a bomb scare back in February. While serving a warrant on Jeffrey Johnson's property in Preston Township, officials say they found wild animal remains, rifles, ammo, and drugs. They also found...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre man indicted on drug trafficking and gun charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearm charges. Officials say the indictment claims Dexter Yard distributed fentanyl and cocaine, and had methamphetamine. Investigators said Yard was also in possession of a .38 caliber pistol “in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.” […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Kidder Street McDonald's reopening

WILKES-BARRE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The McDonald's on Kidder Street in Wilkes Barre is open again after being shut down because of a fire in May of last year. The fire was caused by a customer who flicked a cigarette into the mulch of the building. Construction began...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Man wanted, police investigate golf club break-in

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a suspect who they say broke into a golf club in Carbon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 10:20 p.m. a white man, in his 20s-30s, broke into the Mount Laurel Golf Club in Kidder Township. […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Man accused of dumping hundreds of empty beer bottles on Sussex County roadway

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has been charged for allegedly dumping hundreds of empty beer bottles along the side of a road in Byram Township. On November 8, police concluded and investigation regarding illegal dumping on Amity Road. Over the course of approximately the last year, an individual, later identified as John M. Keller of Byram Township, had been dumping empty beer bottles on the side of Amity Road, police said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ

