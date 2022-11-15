Read full article on original website
No-Show Contractor Sought For Fraud In Forks Township: Police
A contractor paid to do landscaping work for a Northampton County couple but never actually did any of it is being sought for fraud by authorities. Steven Colson, 44, was was paid half the funds to complete the work for a client on the 700 block of Biltmore Avenue sometime last spring, authorities in Forks Township said.
Two suspected cooking oil crooks arrested in Luzerne County
PLAINS, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County nabbed two suspected cooking oil thieves Monday afternoon. Plains Township police responded to Burger King on North River Street after workers saw two men removing cooking oil from the place. Officers found the men in a black van on Route 115. George...
wrnjradio.com
2 arrested after four-week long drug investigation in Warren County
ALLAMUCHY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A four-week long investigation into the alleged distribution of heroin in Allamuchy Township has led to the arrest of two New Jersey residents, Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, New Jersey State Police Strategic...
A study into an ATV park in Luzerne Co. underway
A feasibility study is now underway to create an off highway vehicle park in one part of Luzerne County. The Earth Conservancy held an opportunity for the public to see plans for turning some of their land between Nanticoke and Mocanaqua into a place where ATV's can legally and safely ride on trails. Plans would also include rock climbing areas, a gun range and camping. The first part of the feasibility study would be to determine who would operate the park, the state, a non profit or a private company.
Woman sentenced for assaulting officers
DUNMORE, Pa. — A woman was sentenced for assaulting officers in Lackawanna County in 2020. It happened when police responded to a fight at the Sleep Inn on Monahan Avenue. Erica Reeder kicked officers and spit on them, claiming she had COVID, as they tried to put her in a patrol car.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A 36 year-old woman is dead after a wreck in Lackawanna County. It happened at the corner of Business Route 6 and School Street in Childs, Carbondale Township, around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, directly across the street from the Sheetz. State police tell us a woman...
Mid-Hudson News Network
“King” drug trafficker sentenced in Pike County
MILFORD, PA – A major drug dealer who viewed himself as a king in a game of chess, was sentenced in Pike County, Pennsylvania Court to 15 years and three months up to 30 ½ years in state prison. Ricky land Jr., 40, was found guilty in September...
Car slams into house, ends up on roof
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A car ended up on the roof of a house after a crash in Wyoming County. That crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday along Route 307 in Tunkhannock Township, near Tunkhannock. One person was involved in the crash. Their condition is unknown. Officials say the cause...
Man sentenced for firing shots into occupied home
HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wayne County man has been sentenced to a maximum of 10 years for firing shots into an occupied home in Salem Township. On August 3, 2021, officials say Delade was talking with someone outside an occupied residence in Hamlin, PA. Following the conversation, investigators said Delade fired several rounds […]
Officers smell smoke inside home in Lackawanna County
ARCHBALD, Pa. — Firefighters were called to a home in Lackawanna County after officers smelled smoke. Archbald Police were at the condemned home on Salem Road in Archbald around 4:15 p.m. The house was condemned and didn't have working heat, but the family was still inside using space heaters.
Man arrested in connection with Washington Township homicide
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- In Gloucester County, a man is under arrest as Washington Township police investigate a homicide. Around 11 a.m., police were called out to the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road. They say the victim was another man. Neither man has been identified yet. Gloucester County officials say there is not a threat to the community.
Former felon charged with AR-style ‘ghost gun’ possession
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a former felon was charged Tuesday for possession of AR style gun and ammunition. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Steven D. Brinson, 32, of Tobyhanna, possessed a firearm including a non-serialized AR-style “ghost gun” and ammunition, despite having a prior felony conviction. Brinson was indicted by […]
Man sentenced after bomb scare in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Wayne County will spend nearly two years in prison for causing a bomb scare back in February. While serving a warrant on Jeffrey Johnson's property in Preston Township, officials say they found wild animal remains, rifles, ammo, and drugs. They also found...
Wilkes-Barre man indicted on drug trafficking and gun charges
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearm charges. Officials say the indictment claims Dexter Yard distributed fentanyl and cocaine, and had methamphetamine. Investigators said Yard was also in possession of a .38 caliber pistol “in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.” […]
WOLF
Kidder Street McDonald's reopening
WILKES-BARRE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The McDonald's on Kidder Street in Wilkes Barre is open again after being shut down because of a fire in May of last year. The fire was caused by a customer who flicked a cigarette into the mulch of the building. Construction began...
Coroner identifies remains found in Moore Township as those of missing murderer
The skeletal remains discovered this week in Northampton County are those of a man who pleaded guilty 30 years ago to murdering two people in Monroe County, authorities said. The remains are those of William S. Edelman Jr., who was 65 at the time of his death, Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said in a news release Wednesday.
Man wanted, police investigate golf club break-in
KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a suspect who they say broke into a golf club in Carbon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 10:20 p.m. a white man, in his 20s-30s, broke into the Mount Laurel Golf Club in Kidder Township. […]
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of dumping hundreds of empty beer bottles on Sussex County roadway
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has been charged for allegedly dumping hundreds of empty beer bottles along the side of a road in Byram Township. On November 8, police concluded and investigation regarding illegal dumping on Amity Road. Over the course of approximately the last year, an individual, later identified as John M. Keller of Byram Township, had been dumping empty beer bottles on the side of Amity Road, police said.
NJ teen found dead: Climbed into dumpster, compressed into garbage truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and...
WOLF
Man allegedly almost hits Troopers while fleeing burglary scene
HARFORD TWP, SUSQUEHANNA CO, (WOLF) — State Police are searching for a man they say nearly crashed into multiple patrol units when fleeing the scene of a burglary in Harford Township. According to PSP, troopers were attempting to respond to a home on Three Lakes Road around 10 AM...
