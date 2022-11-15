ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

“Life-Changing” Teachers Union Deal OK’d

By Maya McFadden
New Haven Independent
 2 days ago
Paul Bass file photo Educators rally outside City Hall for full school funding in March.

The Board of Education unanimously approved a new teachers union contract that local educators described as ​“life-changing” — thanks in large part to a nearly 15 percent pay hike over the next three years.

The school board took that vote towards the end of Monday’s regular Zoom-assisted Board of Education meeting. The ed board members voted on the teachers union contract following a 45-minute, behind-closed-doors executive session.

The board-approved contract now advances to a Board of Alders committee for further review before being taken up by the full city legislature for a final debate and vote.

The new teachers union contract was negotiated by the new leadership of the New Haven Federation of Teachers (NHFT) and by the New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) executive team.

The labor accord will run for three years, from 2023 to 2026. (The current union contract expires on June 30, 2023.)

According to a chart provided to the Independent by the teachers union on Tuesday afternoon, and as originally reported by the New Haven Register’s Linda Conner Lambeck, New Haven teacher salaries start at a rate of $45,357. That compares to starting teacher salaries of $45,591 in Bridgeport, $47,464 in Hartford and $48,209 in Meriden.

According to that same teacher union-provided chart, by the 2025 – 2026 academic year, this new teachers union contract will increase the starting salary for new New Haven teachers who have a bachelor’s degree to $51,421, while a teacher with 10 years’ experience and a master’s degree will earn $76,580. Teachers earning the ​“top step” salary under the new contract will make $97,356 as of the 2025 – 2026 school year.

“We negotiated historic salary increases that average close to 15% over 3 years,” NHFT President Leslie Blatteau said in an email comment sent to the Independent after Monday night’s board meeting. ​“There will be changes to our medical cost shares and slight increases to our prescription drug copays. Our access to current medical plans will otherwise not change. Our pension is managed by the state so it does not come up in negotiations with the city.”

The contract will also pay teachers $42 per hour for covering classes during their prep periods. And it includes a requirement that the Board of Education form a committee with union representation starting in January 2023 to address the district’s staffing concerns.

Blatteau said the committee will work specifically to address shortages in special education services, library media staff, and English Language Learner (ELL)/bilingual staff.

The new contract will also require monthly meetings between the district’s Human Resources department and the union to discuss staffing concerns, grievances, and FMLA, among other issues.

“When we started contract negotiations, we were clear about our goal of addressing the teacher shortage crisis to ensure our students can access the high quality education they deserve,” Blatteau told the Independent. ​“And now, for the first time in a long time, dedicated educators in New Haven Public Schools will earn salaries that are competitive with neighboring districts. These raises are not only life-changing for many of our members, these raises will help educators stay in New Haven and continue to support our students in meaningful ways. Every student in New Haven deserves a certified teacher in each and every one of their classes, and this agreement between NHFT and the Board of Education helps to make that goal a reality.”

Monday’s vote comes roughly a monthly after the Board of Ed approved $5,000 sign-on bonuses for new educators — and several weeks after the ed board nixed that bonus deal, at the insistence of the teachers union, which claimed that the agreement had been crafted without the input of local educators.

Zoom image Monday's Board of Education Zoom meeting.

All of the board members expressed thanks to Tracey’s team, union leadership, teachers, and fellow Board of Ed member OrLando Yarborough for their work on negotiating and finalizing the contract.

“I’m hoping that it helps show that the board and the administration have been listening to what the teachers have been saying,” Board of Ed Vice President Matt Wilcox said.

As the chair of the board’s Finance and Operations Committee, Wilcox said the contract will be a ​“stretch for us to be able to afford it” and hopes the city will come together and lobby at the state level to secure more education funds for the district.

“I look forward to more work beyond the salary with teachers going forward so we can create the system that this city deserves,” Board of Ed Secretary Ed Joyner said.

“This board at the very beginning was committed to making sure that these teachers got a good contract to show that we cared and thank them for all of the sacrifices they made over that last several years for this school system and our students,” Board of Ed member Darnell Goldson said.

Tracey thanked her team and the board for ​“endless hours that they have given up” to work on the negotiations.

“We believe and we have always believed that our staff need to be paid. New Haven needs to be on the same level as surrounding towns,” Tracey said. ​“We hope that moving forward, there are other things we have to work on, but this certainly was indeed a great way of demonstrating that we do respect and honor our workers in New Haven Public Schools.”

Paul Bass File Photo Teachers union Prez Leslie Blatteau.

During the meeting’s public comment portion, teachers union President Leslie Blatteau reported that 97 percent of union members voted to ratify the contract.

“This contact will go a long way in retaining experienced educators in New Haven,” Blatteau said. ​“This contract makes teachers feel valued.”

She added that current educators in support of the contract told her directly, ​“This contract is life changing,” and, ​“This contract will enable us to keep working in New Haven with the students and families we care so much about.”

In an email comment on Tuesday, NHFT Vice President Pat DeLucia said: ​“Having just completed my eighth negotiation or extension, this one was different on many levels. Almost every union member was new to the experience and the team sent by the BOE, we have never negotiated with previously. Although inexperienced, I have never seen a more energetic, well organized, and tireless group.”

DeLucia added: ​“Even though salary and medical are always the priority, we tried to bring all member concerns, suggestions, and proposals to the table. Because of the commitment and effort of this team we secured one of the best contracts ever. While there is still more work to be done, this group has set the table for future negotiations. They also opened the door for discussions on timely issues that will go a long way to attract and retain teachers in this city. It was truly a pleasure and honor to serve with such a dedicated group.”

The board also approved on Monday night a tentative collective bargaining agreement between the Board of Education and School Administrators Association of New Haven, Inc.

Board member Darnell Goldson voted in favor of the agreement, but raised concerns with the process for the Administrators Association of New Haven, Inc deal. He said that the full board had only one discussion about the contract and that some of the assistant superintendents were a part of the negotiation team for the Administrators Association of New Haven, Inc. contract.

Lea Hilton
1d ago

Now...if Only, All these Teachers would get back to the task of actually Teaching the subject they were hired to teach, rather than inflicting the liberal left indoctrination BS, on our kids...

