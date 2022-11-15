Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Pickle & Chill provides balance for pickleball players of all levelsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Just doing my job’: Boren reflects on 10 years since rivalry sack photoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Block ‘O’ making sure to ‘dot our I’s and cross our T’s’ for first rivalry game in Columbus since 2018The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
cityscenecolumbus.com
The Peach Cobbler Factory, A Christmas Story Christmas and It Starts With Us
The Peach Cobbler Factory is a new and exciting Columbus dessert destination. The dessert bar boasts an extensive menu with 12 flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding and six flavors of cinnamon rolls. Many of the different flavors are centered around popular treats, such as the Butterfinger banana pudding and the Nutella cinnamon roll.
columbusunderground.com
7 New & Recently Opened Restaurants in Columbus – October 2022
Desserts, southern fare and wood-fired cuisine all took their place in Columbus’ dining scene in October. A familiar favorite found a new home, things are getting Half Baked in Short North, there’s fire, there’s fried chicken and more! What new additions are you excited to try?. FYR.
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Columbus, Ohio – (With Photos)
You are looking for a great breakfast spot, but not just any ol’ place, right? Columbus will take care of you! Check out our top 8 places to grab a slammin’ breakfast in Columbus, Ohio. Bon Appetit!. Scotty’s Café. If you want something simple and affordable, head...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Restaurants For Large Groups In Columbus
Putting together a lovely night out for a large group can be a little tricky. Luckily, finding the perfect restaurant that offers the exact ambiance and menu is far from impossible in Columbus. In fact, I’d argue that this is the perfect city for such a request. Whether you’re...
Family of slain man to give back this Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus family is honoring a loved one this Thanksgiving by helping others. Marcus Payne, 27, was shot and killed in the summer of 2021. His family works every day to keep his memory alive, and that will include giving away hundreds of turkeys in his honor this Thanksgiving. Payne’s mother […]
ohparent.com
The Pharaoh Comes to Columbus
The Center of Science and Industry (COSI), voted the “#1 Science Museum in the Country,” by USA Today’s 10Best, announced today that ‘Tutankhamun – His Tomb and His Treasures’ will be joining the epic lineup of traveling exhibitions COSI has brought to central Ohio over the years. The exhibition will open to guests starting Saturday, March 18, 2023 at COSI.
columbusnavigator.com
The Junto, A New Boutique Hotel Near Franklinton, Opens Next Year
A new boutique hotel is opening very soon in Columbus. The Junto will offer 198 rooms and suites, each full of creative interior design choices and unexpected touches. Situated in an area that’s being called “Little West”, The Junto can be found a little west of downtown, near Franklinton. The hotel is just one of many big projects happening in the area, as the Scioto Peninsula is undergoing quite a transformation these days.
Ohio State medical student delivers own child
This couple will have quite a story to tell their daughter when she’s older.
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Marques Hillman Richeson and Charles Hillman
Nov. 13, 2021 | For Columbus-Cleveland power couple Marques Hillman Richeson and Charles Hillman, humble beginnings resulted in happily ever after. Charles, president and CEO of the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority, happened across the Facebook profile of Marques, a partner at Jones Day who practices in both Columbus and Cleveland. Charles realized they had a number of mutual friends, so he sent a friend request—and the rest, as they say, is history.
Thanks for giving: Volunteer opportunities in Columbus before and during Thanksgiving Break
Habitat for Humanity is one of the many places Ohio State students can volunteer at over Thanksgiving break. Credit: Julian Leshay. Thanksgiving is about taking a break, spending time with loved ones and giving thanks.
614now.com
The story of the local world-class amusement park you’ve probably never heard of
Columbus Uncovered is a series that appears regularly on 614Now and (614) Magazine, profiling some of the most interesting and unusual Columbus events that you probably haven’t heard about before. The segment is written by local author and historian, John M. Clark. If you want to lose yourself in...
myfox28columbus.com
'I Got You Covered' event provides grief awareness for families facing child loss
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Grief is one of the most difficult journeys you can go through in life and while coping may be hard, a Columbus mom wants you to know she's got you covered. Life coach J. Lynette David and author Christina Dunlap join Good Day Columbus to...
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths - The City that breaks its laws has a police force that refuses to enforce the city’s laws: The Columbus Way
Across the board, budgets and staffing are insufficient for the City to meet its legal obligations. As a result, the city is a dirty, physical wreck. Visitors who venture beyond the steroid-spewing The Arnold Classic in the Convention Center, within a few blocks of OSU’s football or basketball stadia, or venture into the city for an overpriced steak from the Memorial golf tournament almost universally comment on this.
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus program finds help for callers who need more than than EMTs can provide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “911 was designed for housefires and heart attacks.” But what happens when a 911 caller needs something that paramedics and EMTs can’t provide?. A City of Columbus program can connect those neighbors with the services they need after the paramedics leave. It’s...
NBC4 Columbus
13 kids in Franklin County get permanent homes on National Adoption Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thirteen children in Franklin County now have a permanent home after six families officially adopted them out of foster care Wednesday on National Adoption Day. One was Amanda Jackson. She formally welcomed Nathan, Auston, Jayden and Hayley into their forever home today. Jackson is no...
'King of Country' George Strait to headline 2023 Buckeye Country Superfest
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The “King of Country” George Strait will headline next year’s Buckeye Country Superfest when it returns to Ohio Stadium in May. On Monday, it was announced that the festival would return for its sixth year and will take place on May 27, 2023. Organizers say Buckeye Country Superfest saw its largest crowd on record this year with more than 63,000 music fans attending.
The country's best tacos are served locally
👋 Mary Jane here with a local staple for Taco Tuesday. Context: I assumed Los Guachos had the best tacos in the city even before I learned of its laundry list of accolades. "Every Day with Rachael Ray" magazine says Los Gauchos has the best tacos in the country. It's also been featured on Food Network's "Top 5 Restaurants."
WUSA
The first Wendy's opens in Columbus, Ohio | Today in History
One of the world's biggest fast food chains celebrates a birthday. And hear about the innovation they created that we should all be thanking them for.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Winter appears to be arriving early
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The big, winter coat is ready for its big debut (if it hasn't been out already). Very cold air and wintry showers will be with us for a few days. And we may see some patchy, accumulating snow this week. Winter. Is. Here. A low-pressure...
columbusunderground.com
24 Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day or Offering Pre-Order, Take-Home Meals
If cooking is not on your Thanksgiving agenda, fret not – there’s A LOT to choose from for Thanksgiving Day dinner. Whether you can master reheating instructions (we won’t tell you didn’t make it), or prefer zero kitchen contact, there’s options for all. Find a rundown of pre-order feasts (watch those deadlines) and restaurants open on the big day (reservations recommended). Any spots we missed? Add them in the comments below!
Matter News
Columbus, OH
147
Followers
106
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT
Matter is a digital news source for all of us who receive too much information and not enough context. We are investigative, community-informed, multimedia, nonprofit and local.http://matternews.org/
Comments / 0