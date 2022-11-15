Read full article on original website
‘ReThink West Michigan’ connects those home for the holidays
The annual "ReThink West Michigan" networking event is hosted every year around the Thanksgiving holiday so that former residents visiting home can attend.
These Sally Beauty Stores Will Be Closing In Michigan
Sally Beauty has announced that it will be closing 350 stores, and some of those closures will be locations right here in Michigan. According to a press release from Sally Beauty, part of their 2023 strategy is accelerating what they call their 'store optimization plan'. That plan is expected to close about 8% of Sally Beauty's approximately 4500 locations, most of them in the United States:
Keeping West Michigan moving for 46 years!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –For 46 years now the Amway River Bank Run has been helping to keep West Michigan moving thanks to the help of great partners like Amway, Fifth Third Bank and Corewell health. Amway is all about helping people live better and healthier lives. This run is about empowering the community by supporting each other and helping them reach their health goals. Everyone in on their own individual health journey and Amway wants to help us take that step forward for healthier lives.
The Oldest Town In Michigan Is One Of The Oldest In America
Michigan may not have become a state until over 60 years after the American Revolution in 1776, but that doesn't mean the Great Lakes State doesn't have a long history, including one of the oldest towns in the country.
Michigan Unclaimed Property holding auction on Saturday
Michigan Unclaimed Property has announced that it will be holding a public auction. It will be held on Saturday, November 19 at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township.
Feeding America West Michigan set to help 300 households this Thanksgiving
Feeding America West Michigan is holding a drive-in food distribution with everything you'll need for Thanksgiving dinner.
Top 10 Cozy Winter Cabin Rentals in Michigan
As the snow drifts toward the ground and winter settles in throughout Michigan, residents and travelers begin to feel the natural urge to hibernate. It just feels like the right time of year to get away to secluded winter cabin rentals in Michigan where you can cozy up under a blanket, take your favorite book, and enjoy the natural, peaceful beauty that surrounds you.
Can You Get A Ticket For Warming Up Your Car In Michigan?
With all of this snow that is coming to Grand Rapids, I am not feeling excited about sitting in my car. I am not a big fan of the cold and I know that it will take forever to warm up.
Michigan’s Treasury to hold unclaimed property public auction
DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A public auction held by Michigan Unclaimed Property will be on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township. Featured in the auction will be a wide variety of items, including coins, currency, jewelry, and many collectibles.
Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 111522
Storm Team 8 is continuing to track winter weather moving across West Michigan Tuesday evening. Lake effect will crank up on Thursday and there may be significant accumulation by Friday.
Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier
Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services
On Wednesday, Kalamazoo's newest basketball team made a slew of announcements, including where they will call home.
School closings in Michigan due to Wednesday morning’s snow
THE FOLLOWING SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED ON WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16:. A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. JOSEPH, LAPORTE, BERRIEN AND CASS COUNTY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. SIX INCHES OF SNOW OR MORE POSSIBLE IN THE LAKE EFFECT BANDS. RIGHT NOW, SNOW FALLING, HEAVY IN SPOTS IN BERRIEN AND CASS COUNTY, AS WELL AS NORTHERN ST. JOSEPH AND ELKHART COUNTIES. ROADS WERE MAINLY WET, TO SLUSHY IN SPOTS, ON THE INDIANA SIDE OF THE BORDER.
Study: 33% of households forgoing necessities to pay utilities
A new study shows that more than 30% of households in Michigan are going without necessities like food and medicine in order to pay the utility bills.
‘Bombed out mouth’: Dentists seeing more oral health disasters since COVID-19
Ashley Middleton was scheduled for a teeth cleaning in June 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic caused dental offices to temporarily close their doors, delaying patient care. By the time viral transmission concerns had dissipated, the Bay City native had slipped out of her routine. She got busy with a move, a job change, and now, a pregnancy, as a months-long delay for her bi-annual cleaning grew into a years-long one.
Plane in crash came to West Michigan in 2018
Nobody knew that the Boeing B-17 was going to take off for the last time over the weekend in Dallas. But up until that point, it had a storied career following its military usage in World War II, making a lot of stops along the way, including the tarmac of the Air Zoo." (Nov. 14, 2022)
An amoxicillin shortage? What Michiganders should know
For Mike Crowe, one of the scariest moments since he's been a parent has been watching his 18-month-old daughter struggle to breathe while sick with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Upon further evaluation, Crowe's daughter was diagnosed with a secondary infection – pneumonia – and prescribed the popular antibiotic, amoxicillin....
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world's largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb
Michigan Grinch: Complaints Won’t Dim The Lights On This Christmas Display
It might only be November, but many Michiganders are already getting into the holiday spirit by listening to Christmas music and planning out what they're going to put up for decorations. One Michigan house is known for having amazing seasonal yard displays, but recently a couple of grinches have tried
Buyer beware: Retail credit cards see record APRs
Experts are warning shoppers to avoid taking out new retail credit cards this holiday season.
