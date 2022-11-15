GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –For 46 years now the Amway River Bank Run has been helping to keep West Michigan moving thanks to the help of great partners like Amway, Fifth Third Bank and Corewell health. Amway is all about helping people live better and healthier lives. This run is about empowering the community by supporting each other and helping them reach their health goals. Everyone in on their own individual health journey and Amway wants to help us take that step forward for healthier lives.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO