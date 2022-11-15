ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 1

The Wise guy
2d ago

Hey Tim Tuten that’s all you have to say about this article is this the school better known as Rockglen about maybe 50 years ago

Reply
2
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

45-year-old man shot early Thursday morning in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Residents in the area of York Road in north Baltimore woke up to gunshots Thursday morning. At around 5:26 pm, police responded to a shooting to find a 45-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital at around 5:30 am and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives said the shooting took place on the 400 block of East Cold Spring Lane. At this time, no suspects have been identified. No arrests have been made. The post 45-year-old man shot early Thursday morning in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Three Teens Apprehended After Violent Armed Carjacking, Police Pursuit, Crash In Maryland

Three teens were taken into custody after an armed carjacking in Maryland that saw them take police on a pursuit before crashing earlier this week, officials said. Zyier Brown, 18, Jayla Newman, 18, both of Washington DC, and a 16-year-old from Upper Marlboro are all facing charges for their roles in a carjacking in Gaithersburg, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police investigating nonfatal shooting in northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they are investigating the shooting of a man in northwest Baltimore. Officers say they were called to a hospital for a shooting victim that had walked in. Police say they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot. He is expected to...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 shot in Harford County Wednesday night, police say

HARFORD COUNTY (WBFF) — Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to Shock Trauma and injured another in Harford County, according to Aberdeen Police Department. A spokesperson for the Aberdeen County Police Department says at 8:20 officers were called to the 300 block of Stevens Circle in...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

25-year-old man killed in Southwest Baltimore stabbing

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Southwest Baltimore Wednesday night. Police say at approximately 9:03PM, officers responded to a home in the 1100 block of North Ellamont Street, for a report of a stabbing. Once at the scene, officers located a 25-year-old man suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family of man set on fire in East Baltimore asks public for help finding his killer

BALTIMORE -- The family of a man who was killed and set on fire near an alleyway in East Baltimore in October is still searching for answers, according to authorities.Officers found the body of Bernard Stein III, 35, near the back of a vacant lot near the 1000 block of East 20th Street, according to authorities.Stein was dead at the time that they found him, police said.First responders concealed his body with a white sheet as they gathered evidence of the grisly crime.According to reports, Stein was bound with a plastic bag over his head.One witness who declined to speak...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

3 teenagers shot in Aberdeen taken to Shock Trauma

ABERDEEN, Md. — Three teenagers were found shot Wednesday night in Aberdeen, police said. Aberdeen police said multiple 911 calls came in around 8:19 p.m. for a shooting in the 300 block of Stevens Circle. Police said officers found a 17-year-old Aberdeen boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and...
ABERDEEN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

VIDEO: $2,000 reward offered for information, arrest in assault and robbery

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There's a $2,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of people involved in an assault along Mt. Royal Avenue last month. The video shows a man in a white hoodie and a woman with lighter-colored hair. In the video, the pair shoved a woman to the ground and took items from her, according to police.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Autopsy determines man found near Essex intersection was shot to death

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police have determined that a man found unresponsive in Essex earlier this month was murdered, according to authorities.County officers found 67-year-old Michael Abey near the intersection of North Taylor Avenue and Eastern Boulevard on Nov. 8, police said.They were responding to a report of a cardiac arrest. When they arrived at the intersection, they found a man who was bloodied and unresponsive, according to authorities.An ambulance took Abey to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.Medical examiners performed an autopsy on Abey and determined that he had been shot multiple times, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the deadly shooting should call Baltimore County homicide detectives at 410-307-2020.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 866-756-2587.
ESSEX, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man killed in East Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers responded to the 2600 block of East Hoffman Street.There, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died.No other information was provided.This is Baltimore's 296th homicide investigation in 2022.Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.  
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two correctional officers and several inmates taken to hospital after vehicle crash

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Detectives are investigating a vehicle accident that left two correctional officers and several inmates injured in east Baltimore, said the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (MDPSC). Spokesman Mark Vernarelli of MDPSC, states that both correctional officers and multiple inmates were taken to local...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County Public Schools' newest safety manager is former SRO

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore County Public Schools hired another safety manager to help head off any potential violence. The district is one of a number of Maryland school systems that have noticed an increase in disciplinary problems. District officials said the new hire is evidence of its ongoing commitment to put safety first.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police searching for a man after Glen Burnie fatal stabbing

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel police are searching for a man who is a suspect in a deadly stabbing incident that occurred last night in Glen Burnie. According to officials, around 4 a.m., officers received a call about a stabbing at the 7900 block of Benesch Circle. Upon arrival, they found Vincent Rowlings, 26, of Glen Burnie, suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
GLEN BURNIE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy