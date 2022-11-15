Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Man accused of robbing 2 banks located in Houston area grocery stores wanted by FBI
HOUSTON – The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is searching for a man dubbed the “Food Store Bank Bandit” after he allegedly robbed two banks located inside of grocery stores. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, authorities said the suspect walked into the Food Town grocery store located at...
Click2Houston.com
Temporary tag redesign: New Texas DMV temporary tags to include enhanced security features to help combat fraud
Texas’ temporary license plate tags are getting a huge design overhaul. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) announced brand new designs are coming soon and bring several security features. This comes after KPRC 2 Investigates explored the issues of fraudulent paper tags and their link to criminal activity....
Click2Houston.com
California resident to be extradited back to Texas after threatening deputy, PCT. 4 says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A California resident has been charged and will soon be extradited to Texas after allegedly threatening a deputy and his wife back. Jacob Henry Barba, who currently lives in Los Angeles, has been charged with a terroristic threat against a peace officer. He is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.
Click2Houston.com
Which stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving this year? Check our list!
HOUSTON – It’s not every day that you prepare a feast as big as a Thanksgiving dinner, so it’s easy to forget something. Half-and-half. Butter. That pesky can of cranberry sauce. Luckily, many area grocery stores will remain open on Thanksgiving Day. Scroll below to see the...
Click2Houston.com
5th round of P-EBT on the way: Governor Abbott, HHSC approve $1.4B in pandemic food benefits for families
HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to federally funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19. “The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals,” said Gov. Abbott. “I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.”
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for investigation into election problems; Harris County GOP files lawsuit against county and Elections Administrator
HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he has called for an investigation into the widespread election problems in Harris County on Nov. 8. In a release, Abbott stated that the county experienced delays, missing keys, insufficient paper ballots, staffing problems, and more. “I’m calling on the Secretary of...
Click2Houston.com
Arizona county leaders end hand-count lawsuit, cite recount
PHOENIX – Two Republicans who control the board in a rural southeastern Arizona county on Wednesday told a judge they want to withdraw a lawsuit they had filed just two days prior that sought to force their own elections director to hand-count all the ballots cast in-person on Election Day.
Click2Houston.com
Beto O’Rourke’s campaign reflects on failed governor race
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The leaders of Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for governor generally defended their strategy Monday, saying they made a valiant effort despite a formidable incumbent and national headwinds. At the same time, they said they were looking into a range of decisions they made on the way to an 11-percentage-point loss to Gov. Greg Abbott.
