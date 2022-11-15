Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The leaders of Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for governor generally defended their strategy Monday, saying they made a valiant effort despite a formidable incumbent and national headwinds. At the same time, they said they were looking into a range of decisions they made on the way to an 11-percentage-point loss to Gov. Greg Abbott.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO