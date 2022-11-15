Read full article on original website
Related
Earth at 8 billion: Consumption not crowd is key to climate
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — The world is getting hotter and more crowded and the two issues are connected, but not quite as much as people might think, experts say. On Tuesday somewhere a baby will be born that will be the globe’s 8 billionth person, according to a projection by the United Nations and other experts. The Earth has warmed almost 0.9 degrees Celsius (1.6 degrees Fahrenheit) since the world hit the 4 billion mark in 1974.
Phys.org
How COP27 reached a deal that supports better monitoring of oceans to curb climate crisis
It was 1 a.m. on Nov. 12, in a crowded meeting room on the outskirts of the COP27 climate conference complex in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. As co-chair of the Global Ocean Observing System (GOOS), I joined representatives from nations around the world as they inched toward an agreement on how to observe the changing atmosphere, land and ocean more comprehensively to ensure the world can reach its climate targets.
Phys.org
Opinion: Why a new insurance scheme to protect vulnerable countries against climate damage is a bad idea
Climate breakdown is well under way. So it is no wonder that a defining conflict of the COP27 climate talks in Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt is over who pays for the damages that are already taking place, and how. Earlier this year the V20—a grouping of poor countries most vulnerable to climate...
Secretive lawsuits by fossil fuel companies could hold back climate action – The Conversation Weekly podcast transcript
This is a transcript of The Conversation Weekly podcast episode: Secretive lawsuits by fossil fuel companies could hold back climate action, published on October 6, 2022. NOTE: Transcripts may contain errors. Please check the corresponding audio before quoting in print. Gemma: Hello, I’m Gemma Ware in London. Dan: And...
Phys.org
Urban planning is now on the front line of the climate crisis. This is what it means for our cities and towns
International climate talks in Egypt known as COP27 are into their second week. Thursday is Solutions Day at the summit. Recognizing that urban planning is now a front-line response to climate change, discussions will focus on sustainable cities and transport, green buildings and resilient infrastructure. The COP26 Glasgow Pact expects...
New report paints dire picture of America's future as climate crisis accelerates
The National Climate Assessment provides vital context about the very real pain the climate crisis is causing in the United States today, and how far we are from creating a world safe for future generations.
Biden proposing new rule requiring federal contractors to set carbon reduction plans as leaders gather for climate summit
The Biden administration will propose a rule this week requiring large federal contractors to develop carbon reduction targets and disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, leveraging the federal government's purchasing power to combat climate change in the private sector and bolster vulnerable supply chains.
qhubonews.com
FACT SHEET: President Biden Announces New Initiatives at COP27 to Strengthen U.S. Leadership in Tackling Climate Change
Today at the 27th U.N. Climate Conference (COP27), President Biden will announce new initiatives to strengthen U.S. leadership tackling the climate crisis and galvanize global action and commitments. President Biden will demonstrate that the United States is following through on its existing commitments and initiatives while also accelerating new and expanded domestic and global efforts. As President Biden said at last year’s COP in Glasgow, this is a decisive decade – and the United States is acting to lead a clean energy future that leverages market forces, technological innovation, and investments to tackle the climate crisis. The initiatives the President is announcing today also reflect the global imperative to support vulnerable developing country partners in building resilience to a changing climate, helping them cope with a problem they did not create.
CNBC
Sinking Pacific island nation issues historic call for treaty to phase out fossil fuels
"The warming seas are starting to swallow our lands — inch by inch. But the world's addiction to oil, gas and coal can't sink our dreams under the waves," Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano said in a statement. Tuvalu follows in the footsteps of its Pacific neighbors of Vanuatu...
Phys.org
Nigeria floods 80 times more likely with climate change
Heavy rains and flooding that swamped Nigeria, Niger, Chad and the surrounding region between June and October this year was made 80 times more likely because of climate change, a rapid analysis by international climate attribution experts found. Analysis released late Wednesday by the World Weather Attribution group used peer-reviewed...
World is on "highway to climate hell" and nations must "cooperate or perish," U.N. chief warns summit
Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt — The only way to "put an end to all this suffering" from "a highway to climate hell" is for the world to cooperate or perish, dozens of leaders were admonished as they gathered Monday for international climate talks. More than 100 world leaders will speak...
Phys.org
Prehistoric predator? Artificial intelligence says no
Artificial intelligence has revealed that prehistoric footprints thought to be made by a vicious dinosaur predator were in fact from a timid herbivore. In an international collaboration, University of Queensland paleontologist Dr. Anthony Romilio used AI pattern recognition to re-analyze footprints from the Dinosaur Stampede National Monument, south-west of Winton in Central Queensland.
Phys.org
Earliest human fossils in the UK reveal how ancient Europeans were connected
Piecing together the story of human evolution is an undeniably complex task. However, new research has brought us closer to understanding how early humans in Britain may have been related to other European populations over 400,000 years ago. In the 1990s, part of a lower leg bone and two fossil...
Opinion: To help fight the climate crisis, we should plant more trees
Editor’s Note: Jad Daley is president and CEO of American Forests and a leader of the U.S. chapter of 1t.org. Marc Benioff is the chair and co-CEO of Salesforce. The opinions expressed in this commentary are their own. Read more opinion on CNN. When we joined with countries, companies...
Phys.org
Effects of climate change such as flooding make existing disadvantages for Indigenous communities so much worse
Spring is here, and with it comes the threat of more floods. Australia is currently experiencing its third consecutive year of a La Niña weather cycle. This means we expect more rainfall than average over the spring and summer months. There is heightened risk of floods, tropical cyclones, prolonged heatwaves and grass fires in southern Australia. This has already led to flooding in parts of the country, and communities are now bracing for more bad weather.
Phys.org
Policy changes could make charcoal more sustainable
Eclipsed by energy sources such as gas and electricity, charcoal is often left out of contemporary discussions about the global energy transition. It's a resource that some manufacturing processes, such as steel and silicon production, are switching to, and one that people worldwide continue to use by choice. Charcoal production grew from 36 million tons in 1995 to 54 million tons in 2019.
‘Paris agreement’ for nature imperative at Cop15, architects of climate deal say
The architects of the Paris agreement have urged world leaders to reach an ambitious sister deal for nature at the Cop15 biodiversity conference this December while warning that limiting global heating to 1.5C is impossible without protecting and restoring ecosystems. On biodiversity day at the Cop27 climate conference in Egypt,...
Phys.org
COP must reverse rising pessimism over building sector decarbonization, new study argues
Social media engagement with climate policy events is vital to reducing building emissions and ensuring environmental justice, research led by the University of Cambridge suggests. Negativity on Twitter about decarbonizing the built environment has increased by around a third since 2014, according to a new analysis of more than 250,000...
Who pays for climate change impacts, now that Californians have rejected Prop. 30?
Proposition 30, the measure that would tax the wealthy to fund electric vehicle rebates and fight wildfires, was rejected by California voters in Tuesday’s election. The measure, which San Franciscans overwhelmingly supported, would have imposed a 1.75% income tax increase on Californians who make over $2 million to reduce air pollution and emissions by investing in electric vehicles and programs to mitigate wildfire risk. Prop. 30’s failure represents a win...
Phys.org
Research: Government agencies face unique challenges in achieving innovations
Government agencies and public sector organizations face unique constraints that impede their ability to discover new innovations, according to new research from Binghamton University, State University of New York. However, after studying the operations of a major government agency, researchers found that the use of digital platforms and technologies may...
Comments / 2