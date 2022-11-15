Updated: Coroner, police investigating a deadly shooting in Lexington

A shooting in Lexington left one person dead Tuesday morning, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The shooting happened just after 9 a.m., according to police. Officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Yellowstone Parkway at that time for a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound in front of an apartment building.

The victim was declared dead at the scene, police said. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Brandon Walker, 37.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn was on scene Tuesday morning. Ginn said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the apartment building. The victim was declared dead on scene. Ginn said he would release the identity of the victim once family members had been notified of the death.

Ginn also said the victim was shot multiple times.

Police had a heavy presence in the area, with a section of Yellowstone Parkway completely blocked off. The police department had a Mobile Command Unit in the area as well.

This is a developing story and will be updated.