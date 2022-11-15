ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Click2Houston.com

VYPE Coaches Corner: Kendra Venzant Head Coach Nimitz Girls Basketball

VYPE recently traveled out to Nimitz High School for the Aldine ISD 2022 Winter Media Days having all the fun that a VYPE Media Day entails. VYPE caught up with Kendra Venzant Head Coach Nimitz Girls Basketball at their VYPE Winter 2022 Media day talking about last year, up coming season and more!! Check out the interview below!!
NIMITZ, WV
Lebanon-Express

High school fall awards roundup: Cobras' Gemma Rowland girls soccer player of the year

Central Linn senior defender Gemma Rowland was named the 3A/2A/1A Special District 3 girls soccer player of the year by a vote of the league’s coaches. Rowland led the Cobras to an 11-2-2 record and a state playoff berth. Joining Rowland on the league were twin sister and teammate Maya Rowland, teammate Addie Wolfe and Santiam Christian’s Olivia Haima.
HALSEY, OR

