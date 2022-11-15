Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
VYPE Coaches Corner: Kendra Venzant Head Coach Nimitz Girls Basketball
VYPE recently traveled out to Nimitz High School for the Aldine ISD 2022 Winter Media Days having all the fun that a VYPE Media Day entails. VYPE caught up with Kendra Venzant Head Coach Nimitz Girls Basketball at their VYPE Winter 2022 Media day talking about last year, up coming season and more!! Check out the interview below!!
Lebanon-Express
High school fall awards roundup: Cobras' Gemma Rowland girls soccer player of the year
Central Linn senior defender Gemma Rowland was named the 3A/2A/1A Special District 3 girls soccer player of the year by a vote of the league’s coaches. Rowland led the Cobras to an 11-2-2 record and a state playoff berth. Joining Rowland on the league were twin sister and teammate Maya Rowland, teammate Addie Wolfe and Santiam Christian’s Olivia Haima.
Head football coach Troy Thomas and Servite 'part ways' in shocking announcement
Thomas led the Friars to the Division 1 Southern Section championship game a year ago
After shifting sections, Lourdes hopes its teams' 'surprising' run extends to football
Grace Morra lost her voice after screaming excitedly during Our Lady of Lourdes’ stunning victory in the soccer regionals two weeks ago. That nervousness throughout, and the elation afterwards, weren’t for her own team. The senior was among a group of girls soccer players who were so far beyond the edge of their seats,...
