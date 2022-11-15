ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Firefighters stop spread of brush fire burning in Rancho San Diego at just under 10 acres

RANCHO SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Cal Fire San Diego and other firefighters were dispatched to reports of a brush fire burning in the Rancho San Diego area late Wednesday night. A brush fire burning near Fowler Canyon broke out around 7:31 p.m., which warranted dozens of firefighters to respond and stage at the intersection of Willow Glen Drive and Steel Canyon Road in Rancho San Diego, according to Cal Fire San Diego.
Vulnerable San Diegans target of newest criminal scams

It’s been a struggle for Kiki Turner since she lost her job in May. She’s a single mom of two. "At that time I was paying my rent partially and you know just trying to stay above water," Turner said. She’s been getting by with temp work as a dental hygienist and public assistance. The assistance now comes on an Electronic Benefit Transfer card or EBT but in October when she went to use it there was a problem.
Staffing issues persist for Falck, San Diego's ambulance provider

SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego's ambulance provider, Falck, continues to experience staffing issues and falls short in serving the needs of those who live here. Falck and the San Diego Fire Department planned to present a recent report looking at July, August, and September to the Public Safety and Livable Neighborhood Committee Wednesday morning.
One of the best in San Diego

One of my favorite places to go eat is Santa Ana Fresh Mexican Food. Santa Ana´s has been a restaurant that has been putting out authentic Mexican flavors for over 22 years. It was founded by Julio Posada. When I go to eat at the restaurant, I usually get...
