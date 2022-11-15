Read full article on original website
Investigators believe edged blade was used in death of 4 University of Idaho students
Autopsies to determine the exact cause of death will be conducted later. There is currently no suspect in custody.
Who were the four students killed at the University of Idaho? A look into their lives
MOSCOW (Idaho Statesman) — One was a triplet whose siblings were his “best friends.” One made a gay coworker feel safe amid unkind comments. One was “the life of every party.” One was a budding social media manager who loved the color pink. All four...
Even more questions coming from University of Idaho homicide investigation
MOSCOW, ID. — Four families that should be planning Thanksgiving dinner are now planning their childrens’ funerals instead. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said the deaths of Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Kaylee Goncalves — four University of Idaho students who were killed over the weekend — is one of the most traumatic deaths she’s ever experienced. READ:...
Autopsies completed for U of I murder victims
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County says the autopsies for the four students who were murdered at the University of Idaho over the weekend have been completed. Spokane County Communications Manager Jared Webley says it took nine hours to complete the autopsies. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbut says there may be new information released on Thursday. Mabbut says the next step...
‘We understand your fears’ | Police reiterate no threat after University of Idaho students killed
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department addressed concerns from students and the community who questioned their safety after four University of Idaho students were killed in a home near campus. “We hear you, and we understand your fears,” Moscow Police wrote in a news release. “We want you...
The Horrific Mystery Behind Unsolved Case Of 5 Murders In Idaho
One of the most mysterious and horrible unsolved cases in Idaho involved the murder of 5 people in three years. Between 1979 and 1982 in northern Idaho, 5 people were killed, one as young s 12 years old. The Stage Door Killer In Lewis Clark Valley. The 5 victims were...
Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths
for a suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho students whose bodies were found at an off-campus home during the weekend, a newspaper reported. The post Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
Skagit County man among those killed in University of Idaho murders
CONWAY, Wash. — A 20-year-old man from rural Skagit County has been identified as one of the four students found murdered in a house near the University of Idaho campus. Ethan Chapin was raised in Conway, Washington. He was a freshman student majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management.
4 University of Idaho students found dead near campus
Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students found Sunday in a home near the campus.
‘Scary and frustrating’: Questions remain unanswered in U of I homicide investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — Memorials, like the one at the entrance for the University of Idaho, are popping up across the school’s campus. Students are leaving flowers, stuffed animals, and more items in remembrance of the four students whose lives were taken too soon. Mad Greek is closed tonight...
Moscow mayor expresses condolences to U of I community following students’ deaths
MOSCOW, ID. — Moscow Mayor Art Bettge released a statement expressing his condolences to the University of Idaho community following the deaths of four students. I am deeply saddened by the events that occurred on November 13th which claimed the lives of four of our community members. It is impossible to understand the senselessness of events like this, and we...
Extended interview with the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Moscow homicide victims
This is an extended interview with the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near the campus in Moscow. You can find our coverage on the homicide investigation here.
Four students found dead in University of Idaho homicide
MOSCOW, Idaho – Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students in a home near the campus. Officers with the Moscow Police Department discovered the deaths when they responded to a report of an unconscious person just before noon on Sunday, November 13th. Shortly after the...
Candlelight vigil for slain U of I students rescheduled for after holiday
A candlelight vigil which was being considered for tomorrow (Wed) for the four University of Idaho students killed Sunday morning at an off-campus residence is being rescheduled because numerous students have already left the Moscow campus. Blaine Eckles, Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, says the vigil...
Moscow Police Address Community Concerns Over Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - Moscow Police issued a statement Tuesday night addressing community frustrations over the lack of information released in the case of four murdered University of Idaho students. "We hear you, and we understand your fears. We want you to know that we, like you, have been devastated and distressed...
Moscow Police investigating homicide near University of Idaho Campus
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police are investigating a homicide on Kings Road just minutes from the campus of the University of Idaho. The university sent out an alert to students saying a suspect is not known. The alert urged students to avoid the area and to shelter in place.
