Moscow, ID

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Even more questions coming from University of Idaho homicide investigation

MOSCOW, ID. — Four families that should be planning Thanksgiving dinner are now planning their childrens’ funerals instead. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said the deaths of Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Kaylee Goncalves — four University of Idaho students who were killed over the weekend — is one of the most traumatic deaths she’s ever experienced. READ:...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Autopsies completed for U of I murder victims

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County says the autopsies for the four students who were murdered at the University of Idaho over the weekend have been completed. Spokane County Communications Manager Jared Webley says it took nine hours to complete the autopsies. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbut says there may be new information released on Thursday. Mabbut says the next step...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moscow mayor expresses condolences to U of I community following students’ deaths

MOSCOW, ID. — Moscow Mayor Art Bettge released a statement expressing his condolences to the University of Idaho community following the deaths of four students. I am deeply saddened by the events that occurred on November 13th which claimed the lives of four of our community members. It is impossible to understand the senselessness of events like this, and we...
MOSCOW, ID
kpug1170.com

Four students found dead in University of Idaho homicide

MOSCOW, Idaho – Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students in a home near the campus. Officers with the Moscow Police Department discovered the deaths when they responded to a report of an unconscious person just before noon on Sunday, November 13th. Shortly after the...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Candlelight vigil for slain U of I students rescheduled for after holiday

A candlelight vigil which was being considered for tomorrow (Wed) for the four University of Idaho students killed Sunday morning at an off-campus residence is being rescheduled because numerous students have already left the Moscow campus. Blaine Eckles, Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, says the vigil...
MOSCOW, ID
