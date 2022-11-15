Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
VYPE Coaches Corner: Kendra Venzant Head Coach Nimitz Girls Basketball
VYPE recently traveled out to Nimitz High School for the Aldine ISD 2022 Winter Media Days having all the fun that a VYPE Media Day entails. VYPE caught up with Kendra Venzant Head Coach Nimitz Girls Basketball at their VYPE Winter 2022 Media day talking about last year, up coming season and more!! Check out the interview below!!
UIL 5A DI Texas high school football brackets: Area round playoff matchups, game times
A closer look at game times and locations for area round matchups in the UIL Class 5A Division I Texas high school football playoffs
Comments / 0