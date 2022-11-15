Bond set at $500K for woman accused of murder

Editor’s note: This story corrects the date of the incident. We regret the error.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $500,00 for a woman accused of murder.

Kenyana Pennock, 36, was arraigned Tuesday in municipal court before Magistrate Daniel Nelson for the death of Jesaree Harris, 36.

Harris died November 12 from injuries she received November 6 after falling off the hood of a vehicle police said Pennock was driving.

Pennock turned herself in to police and was arraigned via video hookup from the Trumbull County Jail.

