ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Bond set at $500K for woman accused of murder

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CcO3s_0jBWqWsl00

Editor’s note: This story corrects the date of the incident. We regret the error.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $500,00 for a woman accused of murder.

Kenyana Pennock, 36, was arraigned Tuesday in municipal court before Magistrate Daniel Nelson for the death of Jesaree Harris, 36.

Weasels gone wild: Thousands of minks loose in Ohio

Harris died November 12 from injuries she received November 6 after falling off the hood of a vehicle police said Pennock was driving.

Pennock turned herself in to police and was arraigned via video hookup from the Trumbull County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

Cynthia Byrd
1d ago

That's so sad& I feel sorry for both families. I pray that God will strengthen everyone involved. 🙏

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Warren man on trial for kidnapping, robbery

Testimony began Tuesday in the trial of a 64 year old Warren man accused of forcing his way into a young woman's car at knife point at a Champion Township Car Wash on June 4th. David Honzu is charged with three counts of kidnapping, robbery and tampering with evidence. According...
WARREN, OH
WKYC

Akron man convicted for role in 2020 murder; 2 other defendants still facing charges

AKRON, Ohio — A Summit County jury has convicted a 23-year-old Akron man for his role in a 2020 killing. Kashmair Mingo was found guilty Tuesday of murder, aggravated robbery, obstructing justice, and having a weapon under disability in connection with the homicide of 21-year-old Tyraye Carter. However, he was acquitted of the more serious charge of aggravated murder.
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect arrested for Mercer County murder

State Police say a suspect is under arrest for the murder of a Meadville man whose body was found along a roadside in Lawrence County. John Frank Henry Jr., 21, of Meadville is being held in a Columbus, Ohio jail where he awaits extradition to Mercer County to face a charge of criminal homicide.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Suspect on trial for Champion car wash kidnapping

A Warren man, dubbed by prosecutors as a "serial rapist", is scheduled to go on trial Tuesday for allegedly forcing his way into a woman's car at knifepoint at a Champion Township car wash. David Honzu, 64, is charged with three counts of kidnapping, robbery, and tampering with evidence. Honzu...
WARREN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

55K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy