Kilgore ISD cancels classes for Friday due to playoff game in New Caney

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore ISD has canceled classes for Friday due to logistics related to the Bulldogs' playoff game. "The last day of school for this week will be Thursday, November 17, the district said. "The instructional minutes built into this year’s academic calendar will cover this unplanned day off and it will not have to be made up later. We appreciate your patience and understanding while we worked through all of the logistics involved in making this decision and hope that this will allow you extra time with your family to enjoy the Thanksgiving break."
VYPE Coaches Corner: Kendra Venzant Head Coach Nimitz Girls Basketball

VYPE recently traveled out to Nimitz High School for the Aldine ISD 2022 Winter Media Days having all the fun that a VYPE Media Day entails. VYPE caught up with Kendra Venzant Head Coach Nimitz Girls Basketball at their VYPE Winter 2022 Media day talking about last year, up coming season and more!! Check out the interview below!!
Life-less: Ladycats romp past Waxahachie Life, 69-18

The Mexia girls basketball team has shown the ability to make teams get stuck in its first two games of the season. Waxahachie Life got stuck on eight points for more than 13 1/2 minutes as the Ladycats romped to a 69-18 victory at the Mexia High School gym Friday, Nov. 11. Coupled with a 50-13 win over Valley Mills in its opener, Mexia has outscored its first two opponents 119-31, an average margin of victory of 44 points. The Ladycats broke from an 8-8 tie late in the first quarter and scored 23 unanswered points to take a commanding 31-8 lead midway...
