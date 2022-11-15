Read full article on original website
UIL 5A DI Texas high school football brackets: Area round playoff matchups, game times
A closer look at game times and locations for area round matchups in the UIL Class 5A Division I Texas high school football playoffs
Kilgore ISD cancels classes for Friday due to playoff game in New Caney
KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore ISD has canceled classes for Friday due to logistics related to the Bulldogs' playoff game. "The last day of school for this week will be Thursday, November 17, the district said. "The instructional minutes built into this year’s academic calendar will cover this unplanned day off and it will not have to be made up later. We appreciate your patience and understanding while we worked through all of the logistics involved in making this decision and hope that this will allow you extra time with your family to enjoy the Thanksgiving break."
VYPE Coaches Corner: Kendra Venzant Head Coach Nimitz Girls Basketball
VYPE recently traveled out to Nimitz High School for the Aldine ISD 2022 Winter Media Days having all the fun that a VYPE Media Day entails. VYPE caught up with Kendra Venzant Head Coach Nimitz Girls Basketball at their VYPE Winter 2022 Media day talking about last year, up coming season and more!! Check out the interview below!!
First-year Abilene Cooper coach enjoying ride as Lady Cougars off to 3-1 start
Four games into his first year as the Cooper girls basketball coach, Brandon Hudson is feeling pretty good about the job – and his team. It helps that the Lady Coogs are off to a 3-1 start, thanks to Jaedah Titus’ jumper at the buzzer to lift Cooper to 50-49 victory over Ackerly Sands on Tuesday at Cougar Gym. ...
Wildcat Football Falls Short of Victory in Bi-District Playoff Thriller
Wildcat football took on Dallas Carter HS in the opening round of playoffs but fell just shy of victory on Friday, Nov. 11. Sulphur Springs football for the first time in four years qualified for the postseason, but just like in 2018 when the Wildcats last made the playoffs, they fell in Bi-District.
Gregory-Portland stuns No. 23 Calallen
High school girls basketball is only a few games in and Gregory-Portland (3-0) stunned No. 23 Calallen (4-1) 42-38 in their rivalry duel.
Life-less: Ladycats romp past Waxahachie Life, 69-18
The Mexia girls basketball team has shown the ability to make teams get stuck in its first two games of the season. Waxahachie Life got stuck on eight points for more than 13 1/2 minutes as the Ladycats romped to a 69-18 victory at the Mexia High School gym Friday, Nov. 11. Coupled with a 50-13 win over Valley Mills in its opener, Mexia has outscored its first two opponents 119-31, an average margin of victory of 44 points. The Ladycats broke from an 8-8 tie late in the first quarter and scored 23 unanswered points to take a commanding 31-8 lead midway...
