A 40-year-old man is in critical condition, after he was struck by the driver of a 2017 Toyota Corolla heading east in the 1600 block of E. Gude Drive on Monday. The collision occurred at 5:38 PM. While police said the pedestrian was crossing Gude "from north to south," they did not specify if he was in a marked crosswalk at the time. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the police investigation.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO