This Day in History: November 17William Saint ValWashington, DC
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Pedestrian Dies In Hospital Weeks After Being Struck Crossing Busy Rockville Road, Police Say
A 35-year-old pedestrian succumbed to injuries she sustained last month when she was struck by a car crossing a busy Maryland roadway, according to police. Rockville resident Sonia Maribel Mejia Cruz was pronounced dead at an area hospital after being struck by a car late last month, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Department of Police announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
bethesdamagazine.com
Rockville resident identified in pedestrian fatality
While detectives continue investigating an Oct. 28 pedestrian fatality along Rockville Pike, police revealed the identity of the victim today. Sonia Maribel Mejia Cruz, 35, of Rockville was crossing Rockville Pike from east to west in the 1000 block at 8:58 p.m. Oct 28, when she was struck by a northbound tan 2004 Toyota Camry, according to police.
Three Teens Apprehended After Violent Armed Carjacking, Police Pursuit, Crash In Maryland
Three teens were taken into custody after an armed carjacking in Maryland that saw them take police on a pursuit before crashing earlier this week, officials said. Zyier Brown, 18, Jayla Newman, 18, both of Washington DC, and a 16-year-old from Upper Marlboro are all facing charges for their roles in a carjacking in Gaithersburg, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Teen Listed In Critical Condition After Stabbing Hyattsville Oversection, Police Say (UPDATED)
Police in Prince George's County are investigating a reported teen stabbing that temporarily tied up traffic near a busy Hyattsville intersection. First responders from the Hyattsville Police Department responded to Baltimore Avenue near the intersection of Charles Armentrout Drive at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, where there was a reported stabbing involving an unknown suspect.
NBC Washington
20-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring
Police have identified a man who was found dead in a wooded area of Silver Spring, Maryland, earlier this month. Officers responded to a shooting in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9 when they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Then, police K9...
NBC Washington
20-Year-Old Man Killed in Gaithersburg
Police have identified a man who was found dead in a wooded area of Gaithersburg, Maryland, earlier this month. Officers responded to a shooting in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9 when they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Then, police K9 officers...
bethesdamagazine.com
Piney Branch homicide victim identified
Montgomery County police identified Edvin Moises Agustin Leon, 20, as the man killed in a Nov. 9 homicide in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring. At 5:56 p.m., on Nov. 9, officers from the Third District responded to reports of a shooting at the Piney Branch location and found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was then transported to a nearby hospital and was in serious, but stable condition, police said.
Montgomery County police are conducting homicide investigation after man found dead in wooded area
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County Police (MCP) have launched a homicide investigation after a 20-year-old man was founded dead in a wooded area in Silver Spring, Maryland. On Nov. 9, officers from the third district were called to the 9000 block of Piney Brach Road for a report of...
Death Of Man Found In Wooded Area In Montgomery County Ruled A Homicide, Police Say
The death of a 20-year-old man whose dead body was found in the woods earlier this month in Montgomery County has been ruled a homicide, investigators announced. Edvin Moises Agustin Leon has been identified as the man who was found shot and killed shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.
bethesdamagazine.com
DC man arrested, charged with White Oak armed carjacking and Silver Spring armed robbery
Keyren Chester Ross, 30, of Washington, D.C., has been arrested and charged with armed carjacking and armed robbery, Montgomery County Police announced Thursday. Third District officers responded to reports of an armed carjacking in the unit block of White Oak Vista Court, in White Oak at 9:06 p.m. on Nov. 9, and reports of an armed robbery at a Popeyes in the 11300 block of Lockwood Drive in Silver Spring, at 9:23 p.m., police stated in a news release.
fox5dc.com
Juvenile pedestrian struck, killed while crossing street in Fairfax County
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A juvenile pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday morning in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County, according to police. Fairfax County Police say the pedestrian was hit along Columbia Pike in the area of Barcroft View Terrace and Tyler Street around 8:57 a.m. Investigators say...
Police investigate man’s killing after body found in woods in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said an autopsy performed on the body of a man found in a wooded area showed that someone killed him. Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police found Edvin Moises Agustin Leon, 20, dead on Nov. 9. They received a call shortly before 6 p.m. that […]
rockvillenights.com
Pedestrian in critical condition after collision in Rockville
A 40-year-old man is in critical condition, after he was struck by the driver of a 2017 Toyota Corolla heading east in the 1600 block of E. Gude Drive on Monday. The collision occurred at 5:38 PM. While police said the pedestrian was crossing Gude "from north to south," they did not specify if he was in a marked crosswalk at the time. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the police investigation.
WJLA
Charles Co. fire truck crashes, rolls onto car while responding to house fire in Accokeek
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Charles County Fire water tanker truck was involved in a crash on its way to assist Prince George's County fire crews at the scene of a house fire Thursday afternoon. At 2:42 p.m., Prince George's Fire Dept. (PGFD) was dispatched to the multi-story...
Pedestrian hit in Rockville, left with serious injuries
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A driver ran into a man with his Toyota Monday, and now the victim faces life-threatening injuries, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). The tragic incident happened at 5:38 p.m. and officers from the MCPD and Rockville City Police along with Montgomery County Fire...
arlnow.com
NEW: ‘Sun glare’ contributed to woman being fatally struck in crosswalk, police say
The man who struck and killed an elderly woman who was crossing Little Falls Road in a crosswalk has received a traffic ticket. Arlington County police announced the charge Tuesday afternoon, after a month-long investigation, noting that “sun glare” may have prevented the driver of the striking SUV from clearly seeing the victim.
mocoshow.com
MCPD Attempting to Identify Woman Found in Silver Spring
Montgomery County Police are asking the public’s assistances in identifying a woman found today in Silver Spring. Per MCPD: “On the afternoon of Tuesday, November 15, 2022, she was found in the 11000 block of Oak Leaf Drive in Silver Spring. Anyone with information regarding the identity of this person is asked to call Montgomery County Police Non-Emergency (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773-5400.
Fatal Crash Victim Who Was Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore ID'd: Police
Police have identified a man who died at the hospital after being shot and crashing his vehicle through a busy intersection over the weekend. Antonio Warrington, 43, was shot repeatedly on Sunday, Nov. 13 by an unknown shooter, causing him to crash and leaving him listed in critical condition until he reportedly died, officials announced.
Explosion, Two-Alarm Fire Rocks Gaithersburg Apartment Complex, Injuring 12 (DEVELOPING)
An explosion and two-alarm fire in a Maryland apartment complex left 12 with injuries and led to a structural collapse of a building on Wednesday morning, authorities announced. The incident was reported at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard near Rabbit...
fox5dc.com
Some residents remain unaccounted for after explosion at Potomac Oaks Condominiums in Gaithersburg
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Some residents of Potomac Oaks Condominiums in Montgomery County remain unaccounted for Thursday after an explosion rocked the complex Wednesday morning leaving as many as 14 hurt and causing considerable damage to several buildings. The fire and explosion were reported around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the apartment...
