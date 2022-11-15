ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian Dies In Hospital Weeks After Being Struck Crossing Busy Rockville Road, Police Say

A 35-year-old pedestrian succumbed to injuries she sustained last month when she was struck by a car crossing a busy Maryland roadway, according to police. Rockville resident Sonia Maribel Mejia Cruz was pronounced dead at an area hospital after being struck by a car late last month, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Department of Police announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
bethesdamagazine.com

Rockville resident identified in pedestrian fatality

While detectives continue investigating an Oct. 28 pedestrian fatality along Rockville Pike, police revealed the identity of the victim today. Sonia Maribel Mejia Cruz, 35, of Rockville was crossing Rockville Pike from east to west in the 1000 block at 8:58 p.m. Oct 28, when she was struck by a northbound tan 2004 Toyota Camry, according to police.
Daily Voice

Three Teens Apprehended After Violent Armed Carjacking, Police Pursuit, Crash In Maryland

Three teens were taken into custody after an armed carjacking in Maryland that saw them take police on a pursuit before crashing earlier this week, officials said. Zyier Brown, 18, Jayla Newman, 18, both of Washington DC, and a 16-year-old from Upper Marlboro are all facing charges for their roles in a carjacking in Gaithersburg, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Daily Voice

Teen Listed In Critical Condition After Stabbing Hyattsville Oversection, Police Say (UPDATED)

Police in Prince George's County are investigating a reported teen stabbing that temporarily tied up traffic near a busy Hyattsville intersection. First responders from the Hyattsville Police Department responded to Baltimore Avenue near the intersection of Charles Armentrout Drive at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, where there was a reported stabbing involving an unknown suspect.
NBC Washington

20-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring

Police have identified a man who was found dead in a wooded area of Silver Spring, Maryland, earlier this month. Officers responded to a shooting in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9 when they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Then, police K9...
NBC Washington

bethesdamagazine.com

Piney Branch homicide victim identified

Montgomery County police identified Edvin Moises Agustin Leon, 20, as the man killed in a Nov. 9 homicide in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring. At 5:56 p.m., on Nov. 9, officers from the Third District responded to reports of a shooting at the Piney Branch location and found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was then transported to a nearby hospital and was in serious, but stable condition, police said.
Daily Voice

Death Of Man Found In Wooded Area In Montgomery County Ruled A Homicide, Police Say

The death of a 20-year-old man whose dead body was found in the woods earlier this month in Montgomery County has been ruled a homicide, investigators announced. Edvin Moises Agustin Leon has been identified as the man who was found shot and killed shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.
bethesdamagazine.com

DC man arrested, charged with White Oak armed carjacking and Silver Spring armed robbery

Keyren Chester Ross, 30, of Washington, D.C., has been arrested and charged with armed carjacking and armed robbery, Montgomery County Police announced Thursday. Third District officers responded to reports of an armed carjacking in the unit block of White Oak Vista Court, in White Oak at 9:06 p.m. on Nov. 9, and reports of an armed robbery at a Popeyes in the 11300 block of Lockwood Drive in Silver Spring, at 9:23 p.m., police stated in a news release.
rockvillenights.com

Pedestrian in critical condition after collision in Rockville

A 40-year-old man is in critical condition, after he was struck by the driver of a 2017 Toyota Corolla heading east in the 1600 block of E. Gude Drive on Monday. The collision occurred at 5:38 PM. While police said the pedestrian was crossing Gude "from north to south," they did not specify if he was in a marked crosswalk at the time. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the police investigation.
WUSA9

mocoshow.com

MCPD Attempting to Identify Woman Found in Silver Spring

Montgomery County Police are asking the public’s assistances in identifying a woman found today in Silver Spring. Per MCPD: “On the afternoon of Tuesday, November 15, 2022, she was found in the 11000 block of Oak Leaf Drive in Silver Spring. Anyone with information regarding the identity of this person is asked to call Montgomery County Police Non-Emergency (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773-5400.
