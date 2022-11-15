Read full article on original website
Related
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle, And More Attend Will Smith‘s ’Emancipation’ Screening
Will Smith had the support of many top celebrities this past Monday (Oct. 24) when he held a private screening for his upcoming film Emancipation. Attendees included Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle, Kenya Barris, Tyler Perry, fashion designer Fawn, Blacksmith Records co-founder Corey Smyth, and more. The Fresh Prince Of...
Niecy Nash (‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’) could become first Black actress to win Golden Globe for any limited series
The 1971 Golden Globes marked the first instance of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association bestowing awards for supporting TV performances. The inaugural male and female recipients of these two prizes were James Brolin (“Marcus Welby, M.D.”) and Gail Fisher (“Mannix”), both of whom had won Emmys for the same roles eight months earlier. Fisher followed Diahann Carroll (Best TV Actress, “Julia,” 1969) as the second Black woman to win a Golden Globe in any acting category, and, five decades later, remains the only Black Best TV Supporting Actress champ. She could, however, finally have company if Niecy Nash (“Monster: The...
In Style
TBT: Josh Hartnett Said His Split from Scarlett Johansson Was "Really Painful"
Who: Actor and producer Josh Hartnett, 44, and Oscar-nominated actress and Time 100 Most Influential People recipient Scarlett Johansson, 37. How They Met: The two young actors met on the set of the crime thriller The Black Dahlia in 2005. In the film, Hartnett played detective Dwight "Bucky" Bleichert, who was put in charge of investigating the murder of Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Short along with his partner Lee Blanchard, while Scarlett took on the role of Kay Lake, the girlfriend of Blanchard, and later, Bleichert.
Popculture
2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job
The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
SFGate
‘The Fabulous Four,’ a Feel-Good Comedy Starring Susan Sarandon and Bette Midler, Sells to Bleecker Street
Bleecker Street has acquired “The Fabulous Four,” a feel-good comedy featuring Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler and Megan Mullally. Sissy Spacek has also newly joined the cast as the final member of the titular fearsome foursome. More from Variety. The film, directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse (“The Dressmaker”) from a...
Director Antoine Fuqua Thinks ‘Emancipation’ Movie Played a Role in Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars Slap: I Hope People ‘Forgive’ Him
A different perspective. Emancipation director Antione Fuqua revealed that he thinks the difficult film shoot may have played a role in Will Smith‘s altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars. “[The moment] didn’t feel real to me at all, because I was with Will for two years and I...
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
Jennifer Hudson Reveals Her Dream Guest and Talks TikTok Thanksgiving Plans (Exclusive)
Just two months after debuting her talk show, Jennifer Hudson is quickly becoming the Queen of Daytime!. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay stopped by "The Jennifer Hudson Show" set to dish on dream guests, the show's People’s Choice nomination and Jennifer's Thanksgiving plans. Lindsay told her, “There is so...
Will Smith is joined by A-listers Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry at a screening of his new film Emancipation... as he makes his comeback after Oscars slap
Will Smith was getting back into the swing of things on Monday when he revealed an impressive array of stars who attended an advance screening of his upcoming film Emancipation. The 54-year-old Oscar winner beamed in a photo posted to Instagram featuring a loved-up Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, along with...
That Time Regina Hall Nodded At Will Smith’s Oscars Slap While Touching On Jimmy Kimmel As Host
As one of this year’s Oscar hosts (along with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer), Regina Hall was one of the multiple celebrities to witness Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap in real-time. Hall and her co-hosts kept the night moving while making some commentary throughout the show. Since the incident happened, Hall hasn’t commented on it much until recently when she shared her thoughts. With news of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returning as master of ceremonies for the 2023 Oscars, the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. star nodded to the slap while complimenting Kimmel.
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
'I'm in!': Jimmy Fallon happily agrees to reprise his iconic Almost Famous role in Broadway adaptation of the beloved 2000 cult classic
Jimmy Fallon was officially extended an invitation to reprise his Almost Famous role in the Broadway adaptation of the 2000 classic film, which starred Kate Hudson. The TV personality, 48, welcomed former writer and director of the original movie, Cameron Crowe, onto The Tonight Show earlier Tuesday. Amid the interview...
Director Antoine Fuqua hopes Will Smith’s Oscars slap will not overshadow new film ‘Emancipation’
Director Antoine Fuqua has shared his hope that audiences can move on from Will Smith’s Oscars slap. Fuqua, whose previous films include Training Day and The Equalizer, is set to release his latest movie Emancipation next month. Set in Louisiana in the late 19th century, the film features Smith...
Every Time Matthew McConaughey Said ‘All Right, All Right, All Right’ With True Conviction
He wouldn’t be Matthew McConaughey without a little “all right.” The actor is proud of his catchphrase decades after he first uttered the words on the big screen. These Stars Almost Played These Major Movie and TV Roles!. McConaughey, 53, made the phrase “all right, all right,...
Universal Nabs Rights to Bangles Singer Susanna Hoff’s Debut Novel ‘This Bird Has Flown’
Universal Pictures has acquired the movie adaptation rights to Susanna Hoff’s romantic debut novel, This Bird Has Flown, with Liza Chasin and Bruna Papandrea on board to produce. Hoff, who co-founded The Bangles and is married to Hollywood director Jay Roach, penned the novel about a washed-up pop singer who falls in love with a handsome British literature professor. Chasin and Papandrea will team up to produce the film adaptation under their 3Dot Productions and Made Up Stories banners.More from The Hollywood ReporterGeorge Clooney on What Early Success of 'Ticket to Paradise' Means for Romantic Comedies: "Universal Did a Very Brave Thing"'Freaky' Director...
EW.com
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
Call Me By Your Name Director Still Wants To Do Sequels, But Will He Bring Back Armie Hammer? Here’s His Thoughts
Would Luca Guadagnino work with Armie Hammer on a Call Me By Your Name sequel?
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
How Keke Palmer Invented “Keke Palmer”
Lauren Palmer was 15 years old when she set out on a seven-night Nickelodeon cruise of the Mexican Riviera. This was 2009, the apex of popularity for the actress’ teen sitcom True Jackson, VP, and the only condition placed on an all-inclusive vacation for her entire family was that she spend a few hours signing autographs on the lido deck. She’d been looking forward to the break. But as the ship drifted from Los Angeles to Puerto Vallarta, its young passengers mainlining sugar and getting slimed in the branded photo booths, Palmer rarely strayed from her cabin. “I felt like...
Will There Be a ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3? Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern and More Stars Weigh In
Headed back to Monterey? The Big Little Lies stars have begged to reprise their roles for a third season of the HBO series, but for one major reason, the show may never return. “We...
Comments / 0