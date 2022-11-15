ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

Niecy Nash (‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’) could become first Black actress to win Golden Globe for any limited series

The 1971 Golden Globes marked the first instance of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association bestowing awards for supporting TV performances. The inaugural male and female recipients of these two prizes were James Brolin (“Marcus Welby, M.D.”) and Gail Fisher (“Mannix”), both of whom had won Emmys for the same roles eight months earlier. Fisher followed Diahann Carroll (Best TV Actress, “Julia,” 1969) as the second Black woman to win a Golden Globe in any acting category, and, five decades later, remains the only Black Best TV Supporting Actress champ. She could, however, finally have company if Niecy Nash (“Monster: The...
In Style

TBT: Josh Hartnett Said His Split from Scarlett Johansson Was "Really Painful"

Who: Actor and producer Josh Hartnett, 44, and Oscar-nominated actress and Time 100 Most Influential People recipient Scarlett Johansson, 37. How They Met: The two young actors met on the set of the crime thriller The Black Dahlia in 2005. In the film, Hartnett played detective Dwight "Bucky" Bleichert, who was put in charge of investigating the murder of Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Short along with his partner Lee Blanchard, while Scarlett took on the role of Kay Lake, the girlfriend of Blanchard, and later, Bleichert.
Popculture

2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job

The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
Daily Mail

Will Smith is joined by A-listers Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry at a screening of his new film Emancipation... as he makes his comeback after Oscars slap

Will Smith was getting back into the swing of things on Monday when he revealed an impressive array of stars who attended an advance screening of his upcoming film Emancipation. The 54-year-old Oscar winner beamed in a photo posted to Instagram featuring a loved-up Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, along with...
LOUISIANA STATE
Cinemablend

That Time Regina Hall Nodded At Will Smith’s Oscars Slap While Touching On Jimmy Kimmel As Host

As one of this year’s Oscar hosts (along with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer), Regina Hall was one of the multiple celebrities to witness Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap in real-time. Hall and her co-hosts kept the night moving while making some commentary throughout the show. Since the incident happened, Hall hasn’t commented on it much until recently when she shared her thoughts. With news of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returning as master of ceremonies for the 2023 Oscars, the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. star nodded to the slap while complimenting Kimmel.
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Universal Nabs Rights to Bangles Singer Susanna Hoff’s Debut Novel ‘This Bird Has Flown’

Universal Pictures has acquired the movie adaptation rights to Susanna Hoff’s romantic debut novel, This Bird Has Flown, with Liza Chasin and Bruna Papandrea on board to produce. Hoff, who co-founded The Bangles and is married to Hollywood director Jay Roach, penned the novel about a washed-up pop singer who falls in love with a handsome British literature professor. Chasin and Papandrea will team up to produce the film adaptation under their 3Dot Productions and Made Up Stories banners.More from The Hollywood ReporterGeorge Clooney on What Early Success of 'Ticket to Paradise' Means for Romantic Comedies: "Universal Did a Very Brave Thing"'Freaky' Director...
EW.com

Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'

Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
The Hollywood Reporter

How Keke Palmer Invented “Keke Palmer”

Lauren Palmer was 15 years old when she set out on a seven-night Nickelodeon cruise of the Mexican Riviera. This was 2009, the apex of popularity for the actress’ teen sitcom True Jackson, VP, and the only condition placed on an all-inclusive vacation for her entire family was that she spend a few hours signing autographs on the lido deck. She’d been looking forward to the break. But as the ship drifted from Los Angeles to Puerto Vallarta, its young passengers mainlining sugar and getting slimed in the branded photo booths, Palmer rarely strayed from her cabin. “I felt like...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy