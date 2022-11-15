Read full article on original website
Related
Liz Cheney for House Speaker? Internet Divided Over Latest Suggestion
Although the Wyoming Republican lost her primary and was not reelected, the House speaker does not have to be an elected member.
Rep. Jamie Raskin said a GOP majority could install Trump as speaker of the House. Matt Gaetz has floated the idea before.
The speaker of the House is not required to be a member of Congress and representatives have voted for candidates from outside of the House before.
Ginni Thomas joins conservatives pressing to delay House, Senate GOP elections
Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is among a group of 59 influential conservative power brokers who signed an open letter pressing Republican leaders in the House and Senate to delay their internal conference leadership elections. “The Republican Party needs leaders who will confidently and skillfully...
Rep. Kevin McCarthy officially launches bid for House speaker
Washington — Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader in the House, officially jumped into the race for speaker even as some races have yet to be called and the battle for control of the House remains uncertain, according to CBS News estimates. McCarthy announced his bid for House speaker...
Utah Sen. Mike Lee Betrayed the Constitution and Won Reelection
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For most of the past year, Sen. Mike Lee’s approval ratings never cracked 50 percent. He was surprisingly unpopular for a Republican in Utah. He offended LDS voters in 2020 by comparing President Donald Trump to Captain Moroni, one of the most revered figures in the Book of Mormon. His fealty to Trump wasn’t always appreciated in a state where voters have been lukewarm on the crass real estate mogul. Lee’s text messages to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows laid bare the work he was doing to try to help Trump overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election.
Fresno’s most famous Democrat says this California Republican ‘betrayed’ Donald Trump
A political action committee founded by a Fresno Democrat is employing a unique strategy against Republican Congressman David Valadao in his toss-up election: encouraging GOP voters to stay home. Mailers and a website paid for by the Voter Protection Project, founded by Fresno County Deputy District Attorney Andrew Janz, tout...
Several lawmakers have asked Nancy Pelosi to continue leading the House Democratic caucus, pointing to her ability to maintain discipline: report
With control of the House still up in the air, some Democrats think the party would benefit from Pelosi's political acumen in a closely-split chamber.
GOP inches toward control of House, but a narrow majority would make things harder for McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield is still favored to become the next House speaker, but his possible majority looks much smaller than expected.
Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria Loses Her Bellwether Virginia Seat
The defeat for Luria, a prominent moderate, is a warning sign for Democrats in a state they will likely need to win to hold on to the presidency in 2024.
McCarthy faces tough math problem in House speaker's race if GOP wins majority
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy may face a difficult path to lead the House of Representatives if Republicans win a slim majority in Congress.
House Republicans unanimously back Steve Scalise for majority leader
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
KUOW
Republican Dan Newhouse survives Trump’s revenge in WA-04
Of those House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, four retired and another four lost to Trump-backed candidates in their primaries. Just two advanced to the general election: Newhouse and Congressman David Valadao of California. On Tuesday night, Valadao was also leading in his re-election bid. On the issues, Newhouse...
The perils of a narrow House Republican majority
House Republicans are coming to grips with the harsh reality of what a single-digit majority could look like — starting with a newly empowered far-right flank that could seriously threaten GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's House speaker ambitions. Why it matters: McCarthy, who arguably took a more hands-on approach to...
How California could determine who controls the House of Representatives
U.S. House races in California may determine which political party controls the U.S. House of Representatives, Cal Matters reported. After Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won her race in Nevada Saturday night, Democrats are expected to retain their control of the Senate. Now, all eyes are focused on too close-to-call House seat races, with 12 happening […]
Rep. Andy Biggs to reportedly challenge Kevin McCarthy for Speaker's gavel
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) is reportedly considering a dark horse bid to challenge House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) campaign to become the incoming Speaker of the House should Republicans secure a narrow majority, as they're widely expected to do. While Biggs has yet to confirm any such plans, CNN has reported that not only is he mulling a run at the position, but that McCarthy's team is already planning to address the potential threat from his right flank.
Republicans will win the House, CNN projects
Republicans will win the House of Representatives, CNN projects, in a victory that will fall short of their hopes of a "red wave" but thwart President Joe Biden's domestic agenda and will likely subject his White House to relentless investigations.
McCarthy, Emmer get House GOP nods during rift-ridden leadership elections
House GOP campaigns chief Tom Emmer on Tuesday prevailed in a fierce race for the No. 3 leadership post in a majority that Republicans are one midterm election victory from formally claiming, despite facing opposition over this month’s narrower-than-expected victories. The Minnesotan defeated Republican Study Committee Chair Rep. Jim...
Sen. Patty Murray to be nominated president pro tempore
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has announced his intention to nominate Washington Sen. Patty Murray for the position of president pro tempore, a role that not only fills in for the vice president if they are absent, but also is third in the line of succession to the presidency. “I...
The Jewish Press
GOP Retakes House, Pro-Israel McCarthy to Become Speaker
The Republican Party has retaken control of the House of Representatives, according to projections by the Associated Press showing a very narrow 218-211 lead over the Democratic Party. Thus far, the GOP has the majority in the House, albeit with some races still not called since Election Day. The Democratic...
Cuellar describes GOP pressure to flip parties: ‘Name your price’
Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar (Texas) on Tuesday revealed more details about the GOP effort to have him jump parties, saying a handful of Republicans — including a sitting member of Congress — were part of the pressure campaign to have him join the GOP following his easy victory in last week’s midterm elections.
Comments / 0